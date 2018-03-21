Jetlines: Short-Term Turbulence Does Not Indicate The Company Is Crashing

There are a handful of accomplishments that the company has achieved over the last year, and they still have the right pieces to succeed long-term.

Introduction

A few weeks ago, North Channel Investments wrote an article discussing Jetlines, a Canadian ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) that was expected to begin operations in June, 2018. At the time that we wrote our first article on Jetlines, their stock sat at $0.84 (NYSEARCA:CAD). A few weeks later, the stock surged to new highs and reached a peak of $1.42. Over the last few weeks, the company’s share value tumbled, where the stock’s price decreased by roughly half. As of markets closing on March 19, 2018, the stock sat at $0.72 per share. This drop was due to recent news that Jetlines released. This article will discuss this news, and will discuss whether or not investors should invest now, later, or never based on what information was released.

Brief Business Overview

Before we discuss the recent news, I will give a brief overview of Jetlines (OTCQB:JETMF) . Canada Jetlines Ltd. (formerly Jet Metal Corp.) is a Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier that is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. Jetlines is not currently in operation but has intentions to enter the market within 2018/early 2019. Jetlines has plans to operate through secondary airports across Canada. These airports often cost 40% less than major Canadian airports such as Pearson International in Toronto.

Jetlines has plans to begin their operations in mid-sized Canadian airports and gradually move to flights with destinations in the United States and internationally. Seen below is Jetlines’ intended flight schedules/destinations in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Jetlines PowerPoint Presentation – February 2018

Jetlines will be competing in the same market that WestJet’s Swoop brand and Flair Airlines have recently entered as well. Swoop has already begun to sell tickets and is expected to begin scheduled flights in the summer of 2018. Flair Airlines has already begun sales and is already flying scheduled flights in secondary airports across Canada.

Up until recently, Canada was the only G7 country that did not have a low-cost carrier. Several had entered the market over the years but could not survive. While many have failed in the past, all three ultra-low cost carriers believe they can enter and thrive the market. Flair has already seen respectable ticket sales, and Swoop recently announced that they have seen excellent sales so far for their summer 2018 flights. My last article discussed the ULCC competition, so I won’t dive too deep into discussing why Jetlines should be able to succeed in the market. There are several reasons why this is the case. One reason is the fact Jetlines’ management team has a handful of experience in the commercial airline sector. Other reasons include the fact that the company has marketing plans to attract customers quickly, and their profit margins and operating costs – which are expected to be significantly better than Swoop. Their competitive margins will allow them to sell tickets at a very competitive price. To read our previous article that discusses Jetlines overall potential in the ULCC market, click here.

As we stated earlier in this article, Jetlines recently released information that sent their stock tumbling. While there was some bad news, there was also some relatively good news that investors should be pleased about. We will first discuss the bad news.

Recent Bad News

Originally, Jetlines had the intention to begin operations in June 2018. This assumption was based on the fact that Jetlines would receive their aircraft on time. A few years back, Jetlines signed a letter on intent (LOI), which secured them a handful of aircraft. Unfortunately, the lessor was unable to provide a definitive delivery date for these aircraft. This was due to increased demand for Boeing 737-800s, where the current market for leased aircraft has tightened considerably during 2017 and early 2018 due to the increase in international traffic. Because their secured aircraft will not be delivered on time, Jetlines has had to push back their scheduled flights.

There is no clear date when these aircraft will be delivered, but by the sounds of the news it is quite clear their flights could be pushed back by 6-12months. This bump in the road could push their entrance into the market significantly later than expected. In the meantime, the airline is working fast to negotiate with several major aircraft lessors to secure the aircraft required for its start-up plans. It is unclear who they will sign with or the details regarding this deal. Jetlines stated that they would provide an announcement regarding these aircraft in the second quarter of 2018. Until then “Jetlines continues to advance its efforts with personal recruitment, airport agreements, the licensing process and the financing plan” (Source of quote: Jetlines Corporate Update – March 13, 2018).

This news has damaged some investors’ confidence, which is completely understandable. The company has not flown any scheduled flights, and this news doesn’t help the uncertainty. However, there are some items to consider. While Jetlines and investors would prefer that the company enters the market this summer, there are some positives to entering the market later. The company can ensure they have all their ‘ducks in a row’ once they begin operations, and ensure profitability is manageable. Often what happens with companies who rush to begin operations is that they have terrible customer service or struggle with other logistics in the early stages, causing frustration for some customers and minor bruises to their brand. This extra time allows Jetlines to sit back and see what is working in the market and what isn’t. This time will also allow the company to develop effective marketing campaigns and differentiate their product from other low-cost carriers. Some may argue that this is a faulty argument based on the fact that the company has planned their entrance into the market over the last few years. Nonetheless, keep in mind that several companies have tried to enter the market and have failed. It is quite clear that the company has learned from the failures in the past. Now, they will be able to identify what they need to do to thrive versus competitors.

Good News

The company has released several statements that prove that the company is still moving forward in the right direction. Jetlines began trading under the OTCQB under the stock symbol ‘JETMF’ in October, which will expose their stock to foreign investors and allows Jetlines to be better utilize foreign ownership. This will allow more access to necessary capital going forward as they plan their future operations.

The company is also working through their licensing process, where they stated that they are proceeding through the process and have prepared the documentation necessary for their Air Operator Certificate. The company has also hired a handful of executives, which is required by Transport Canada regulations. Examples of these executive positions include VP Flight Operations, VP Maintenance and Flight Attendant Manager. These personnel are expected to be announced early in the second quarter. Over the last year, the company has also developed a management team with deep experience in the commercial airline sector. CEO Stan Gadek was the former CEO of Sun Country Airlines and former Senior VP of Finance, CFO, and Treasurer of Air Tran Holdings. Jetlines’ board of directors also has deep experience in the sector. Some of their management have worked for other ULCC carriers such as Wizz Air, easyJet and Spirit.

The company has also recently announced arrangements to offer services at secondary airports in Hamilton, Abbotsford, and Halifax. These were three of the six preliminary airports that the company targeted. Several other airports are expected to be released over the next month or so. All of these announcements are great indications that the company has the pieces to succeed in the market. This is still a very speculative statement. Investors want to see Jetlines ‘walk the walk’ instead of just stating their goals. Due to this, most investors will not regain significant confidence until the company release that they have officially acquired aircraft and have scheduled flights planned for the near future.

Final Thoughts

The recent news is definitely a setback for Jetlines and has tarnished the confidence of prospective investors. Jetlines was already a stock that was based on speculation, and the recent news doesn’t help this cause. Nonetheless, the company still has a management team and board of directors that have experience in the ULCC sector, which will allow them to transition into the market later in the game. We personally believe that the company will survive and thrive in the market over the long haul, where this recent news is a bump in the road in the short term. That being said, for investors who search for safety, you may want to make a decision based on their future announcements. This news should be delivered over the next few months and should give investors a better idea of the company’s future. Going forward, we are still long Jetlines and have a very small holding. We will continue to hold Jetlines until we feel that the company’s future in the market is not existent. In summary, the company still has the right pieces to succeed despite the recent setbacks, and the cut to the stock’s value allows investors to jump in at a lower price, which could lead to higher returns over the long haul. Investors should proceed with caution and patience as there may be short term turbulence in this penny stock airline.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JETMF, WJAFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.