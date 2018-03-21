A Perfect Storm Is Causing High PE Ratios: But For How Long?

I will start by discussing why the Federal Reserve has had little impact on PE ratios, then move to the real reasons.

The Federal Reserve and Interest Rates

The Fed can impact interest rates primarily in two ways. They impact short term rates through changes in Fed Funds and Fed Discount Rate. They try to impact longer term rates through quantitative easing. The Fed has had no luck with quantitative easing as shown in the next section of this article. Long term rates have instead been impacted by a 35 year secular decline primarily due to an increased cash looking for an investment. Simply put, in the U.S. there are more investors than borrowers.

Short term rates impacted by Fed Funds are too short term to impact the stock market other than to change the rate of interest companies pay on their lines of credit. Since most companies have more fixed rate term loans than lines, the impact on the market as a whole is real but muted. When investors are choosing between stocks and bonds, they look at long term rates, because that is what bonds are priced in. These rates vary from 3 to 30 years. If stock PE ratios are too high, the first alternative is bonds. But if bond rates are too low, money moves back into stocks.

Quantitative Easing Background

Many economists, politicians and financial writers have credited the Federal Reserve’s recent quantitative easing for getting the economy going. In fact, it did nothing to stimulate the economy while creating other risks. You cannot connect the dots from the Fed’s quantitative easing to lower interest rates or the pickup in economic activity. The reasons for the recent economic improvement lie elsewhere. Our recovery and expansion since the 2007-2009 recession have been below average indicating stimulus had little positive impact.

Quantitative easing (QE) is the process where the Federal Reserve creates money which it uses to buy government bonds and other financial assets, in order to increase the money supply and the excess reserves of the banking system. The goal is to reduce interest rates and stimulate lending. A secondary purpose is to move money out of cash and into riskier areas such as capital investment and stock purchases. Historically QE has only been used after the Fed’s primary tool, lowering Fed Funds and discount rates are insufficient to stimulate the economy.

QE Actual Results

QE primarily works in two ways, by lowering longer term interest rates and by stimulating lending. By both measures it failed. I looked at five year treasuries, since most commercial real estate loans are five years, and 30 year treasuries, since the majority of residential mortgages are 30 year fixed. The chart below shows that both rates actually increased during all three QEs.

Source: Rates from www.treasury.gov, QE dates from www.calculatedriskblog.com.

At best it can be said the Fed reduced the rise in interest rates.

I then looked at bank lending during the QEs. The nearest quarter end was used since bank lending data from the FDIC is quarterly.

Source: FDIC

As shown above, bank lending actually declined in the first two QEs. The increase in the third QE was below average despite being in a stronger part of the expansion. The chart below shows bank lending before and after the QE periods. For the before I used just before the recession to get an expansionary period.

Source: FDIC

As shown above, lending expanded much more rapidly before and after the QEs. If you want to look at lending during 2008, a recession year, it expanded by 2.24%, much greater than the QE that followed where lending declined by 2.54%.

Why didn’t QE increase lending? Well as a former career banker I can tell you bank lending is primarily determined by two factors, neither of which involves liquidity. They are demand, and the health of the lender’s loan portfolio. When the lender has a high level or increasing problem loans, it tightens lending standards. Even if it doesn’t want to, it is often forced to tighten by government examiners. Having more liquidity on the bank balance sheet has very little direct impact on lending. It may indirectly impact lending as it increases demand for treasuries and mortgage backed securities which can affect interest rates.

Regarding lending, this is a case where the economic textbooks just have it wrong. Fed buying of treasuries and other securities has little or no impact on lending, because banks don’t need the liquidity. Liquidity is not a significant issue for most banks. Even banks close to failure usually have plenty of liquidity. A hundred years ago liquidity was a major issue. Today banks have many sources of funds beyond their depositors. They can pledge treasury and mortgage backed securities and borrow through repurchase agreements. They can pledge loans and securities to the Federal Home Loan Banks and get bank advances. They can borrow unsecured from other banks with Fed Funds. They can borrow unsecured directly from the Fed. They can tap equity or debt markets.

The Real Reasons For High PE Ratios

More Growth Stocks

We are in the golden age of growth stocks. Growth stocks usually have a significantly higher PE ratio than other stocks. There are much more growth stocks today than ever before. Also, there are more large cap growth stocks than ever before. Take a look below at the ten largest cap stocks today and 20 years ago.

Source: Wikipedia and Financial Times.

As shown above 8 of the top 10 companies by market cap are growth stocks double the amount 20 years ago. The increase of large cap growth stocks has been followed by more mid and small cap growth stocks, as areas such as information technology, biotech, internet and healthcare have taken off. More growth stocks mean a higher overall market PE ratio.

More Risk Tolerance

Risk tolerance is cyclical. It is usually quite low after a recession. The deeper the recession the lower the risk tolerance. The farther you move away from the recession the more risk investors are willing to take as bad memories fade. The bigger risk to investors becomes missing out on the rally. As a career banker, I have witnessed three cycles in commercial lending. Each time, lending standards got looser the farther away from the last recession we got. The longer the cycle, the more lending standards were reduced. The same is true of stock investors. Now that we are nine years from the last recession, greed has overtaken fear. That doesn’t mean a recession is imminent, but it does mean investors are bidding up stocks.

Too Much Cash

The first thing they teach you in economics class is pricing is a function of supply and demand. When demand goes up or supply declines, pricing goes up. Demand has taken off. The amount of cash looking for an investment has mushroomed over the past twenty years. Money parked in mutual funds, ETFs, 401k’s, sovereign wealth funds, foreign investors, banks, and insurance companies has mushroomed. Wealth creation overseas has accelerated and a lot of it gets invested in the U.S. which is often seen as more stable than the home country.

Less volatility

It is well known that less volatile stocks get a higher PE ratio. How else can you explain Coca Cola, a stock with no profit growth for years trading at a PE of 22? The same is true of the entire stock market. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is our best measure of volatility and until January, 2018, it traded at record lows for quite some time. It is no accident PE ratios declined the past two months as the VIX spiked.

Secular Decline in Interest Rates

The chart below shows the 30 year fixed rate residential mortgage interest rate peaked in 1982 and has steadily declined since. The 30 year is the most common residential mortgage. Other longer term rates such as the ten year treasury bond have very similar charts. I attribute this initially to a reversion to the mean, but after about 1990 more to too much cash looking for an investment.

Conclusion

Don’t blame the Fed for high PE ratios. There is a perfect storm of other reasons. Some are probably temporary like volatility, more growth stocks and risk tolerance. Others such as lower long term interest rates and too much cash may be more permanent, though may temporarily recede. It will probably take a combination of factors listed above to significantly reduce PE ratios. We are starting to see higher volatility and interest rates. If those trends continue they will have a significant impact on the stock market.

