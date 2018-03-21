If It Sounds Too Good To Be True...

I wrote this article after speaking with a couple of prospective clients recently that either currently invested in a questionable scheme or were about to. So please pass this information on, if you give it to three friends, and then they give it to three friends... well, we know how that pyramid goes.

Even in modern times with the ability to search the internet and get information in seconds with a slow connection, investment schemes are still present. Unfortunately, the advancement of technology has not been able to slow the innate desire of man to get richer, quicker. Financial frauds and scams have been present since the dawn of man.

I would posit that the first investment scheme involved investing in square wheels. As humans evolved from grunting, hunched-over Cro-Magnons to upright walking, cell phone-talking Home Sapiens so have the schemes and sales pitches. However, the underlying DNA of investment schemes has remained fundamentally unchanged from the Stone Age to the Internet Age:

Phenomenal riches/return

Short-time frame

No or substantially little risk

Emotional Pressure “Everyone is doing it” “Hurry or you will miss out”

Hard or difficult to verify information

Even after man became illuminated after the enlightenment period, the Eiffel Tower was almost sold for a second time. Please do not be the third buyer and more importantly do not let a friend or family member become the owner of Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France.

Most investment fraud and fraud in general can be prevented by taking three simple steps:

Stop. Think. Verify.

Stop

Most schemes are trying to get a commitment as quickly as possible so that there is no time for thinking or verification. “For a limited time,” “this won’t be available next week,” and “you don’t want to miss out” are some of the common phrases used to elicit a response from the Cro-Magnon thinking centers of our brains. Time is the enemy of a fraudulent scheme.

Think

Reflect on what is being offered. Do I understand this? I would urge people to follow the lead of Warren Buffett: do not invest in things you do not understand. Oftentimes the pitches will rely upon the pressure of the crowd by stating that “everyone is doing it” or sophisticated investors are investing. This leads to the next important point to ruminate on.

Who are you to be offered this once in a lifetime, guaranteed winner of an investment? Why is this great investment being offered to me? How did the salesperson find me? These are important questions to ask especially if you do not have an 8 or 9-digit net worth.

Approximately four or five years ago, I had the privilege of attending a luncheon given by Keith Black, PhD, CAIA, CFA. The topic of this luncheon was the opportunity sets of alternative investments. One of the key takeaways was the importance of evaluating an investment that was passed over by larger investors.

Very simply, if you are being offered something, it means it was passed over by some of the largest endowments and pension funds. Intuitively, it is easier and far less expensive to sell your investment to Harvard than to build a sales team to pitch it to a lot of smaller investors. Secondly and maybe more importantly, if you bring the top investment opportunity to Harvard, this might increase the chances of your kid getting into Harvard.

Verify

Ronald Reagan used to quote the Russian proverb saying, “Trust, but verify.” It is important to spend the time researching and verifying the claims that are made. Step one of the verification process is to determine if this is a legitimate investment or a scam. The first place to visit is FINRA's Investor Alerts. The second step is to search the name of the investment followed by the "FBI:" Iraqi Dinar Investment Investigation.

In addition, searching the name of the investment followed by “forum” will lead to investing forums, which will provide more information. Take the time to read through the forums and reflect on the public postings of others. Are there a lot of people expressing difficulty in “cashing out” or claiming that the returns are not as promised?

The most powerful tool a person can use to prevent fraud is to keep asking questions of both the salesperson and yourself. Below are links to the SEC Investor.gov fraud sections:

The common targets of investment fraud are those viewed as least likely to take the time to vet or question what is being pitched as well as those that are easily influenced. This leads to the ideal target:

Someone that is socially isolated

Financially desperate

Under-educated in investments/finance

Easily influenced/gullible

Typically older

The people that I personally spoke with over the last couple of months hit most of the 5 points above. The people that I spoke with did not have a social circle in their physical or online life. Coupled with lack of a community to bounce ideas off of, they were uneducated financially and in poor financial shape. This led to thinking that 60% to 70% returns with low risk were reasonable, since these returns would alleviate their fiscal stress.

Please reach out to friends, family, and neighbors that might fit into one of the categories above. A method to approach this sensitive topic is to say that you were approached to invest in one of the schemes on FINRA’s Investor Alerts page, and you want to make sure that they avoid it as well.

For those that are interested in the psychology and game theory of fraud, I would suggest reading: Why Do Nigerian Scammers Say They Are From Nigeria? written by Cormac Herley.

Thank you for sharing with three of your friends,

Adam Hoffman, CFA, CAIA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.