Factors Meet Life Cycle Investing

In recent years, the term factor investing has entered the investor's lexicon. Factors are quantitatively-measured characteristics of stocks, such as momentum and profitability, which explain differences in historical and expected security returns (for some basic background, see here). At Gerstein Fisher, we prefer multi- over single-factor portfolios since factors cycle in and out of favor and tilting a portfolio to multiple factors provides better diversification.

There has been a considerable volume of academic and investment industry research (including by Gerstein Fisher) on factors and which ones and combinations are worth focusing on in real-life portfolios. What we haven't seen is research on how the optimal factor portfolio might shift during the life cycle of an individual investor. For example, as investors age, their liquidity needs and risk tolerances typically change; as they near or enter retirement, they generally reduce exposure to equities, a relatively volatile asset class, and increase allocations to more-stable fixed income assets. In a like vein, does it make sense for investors to change factor allocations within their equity portfolios as they age? I recently conducted extensive research on this topic with my friend and academic partner, Prof. Michael McDonald of Fairfield University.

Different Portfolios for Different Folks

For our study, we constructed 15 portfolios with varying exposures to four factors-momentum, size, value, and quality*-and analyzed performance over the 34-year period to 2013, the latest year for which the necessary data was available. We found that the best-performing portfolio was the one dominated by the size and value factors (40% allocation to each, with 10% given to momentum and quality), which compounded by 16.4% annualized over the 34 years, compared to 13.1% for the equal-weighted market portfolio during the same time frame. The portfolio with the lowest volatility, or standard deviation, was the one dominated by quality. Exhibit 1 describes four of the multiple-factor portfolios.

Here's how we approached the concept of "tilting through life cycle." Assuming that investors become more conservative as they age, we gradually shifted (3% each year) portfolios from maximum return (SV in Exhibit 1) to minimum-risk (Q2) and minimum-kurtosis (S2) portfolios. In other words, at the end of the 34-year time period, investors were fully invested in one of the two lower-risk factor portfolios. Exhibit 2 depicts the growth of wealth of four portfolios during the 34 years.

As you can see, the portfolio migrating from maximum return towards minimum volatility generated the best long-term return (equal-weighted static ranked second) and more than four times as much wealth as the equal-weighted market portfolio. This one also boasted the highest Sharpe Ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted return that incorporates volatility, among the four portfolios. The one shifting gradually from maximum return to the crash-averse minimum kurtosis portfolio generated more than twice as much wealth as the market, with a much higher Sharpe Ratio. But my brief summary of some of the results of our research doesn't do the findings justice. I invite readers to review the original paper here.

Conclusion

When it comes to factor-based stock portfolios, one size does not fit all. In particular, as investors age and their risk preferences change, a diversified "maximum return" portfolio may no longer make sense for them. Just as an investor's asset allocation may gradually move from equity-dominated towards bonds over time, the optimal factor portfolio for investors can be gradually adjusted to suit his or her changing circumstances and preferences.

* Momentum is the previous 12 months' return relative to peers; Size is market cap, e.g., small cap vs. large cap; Value is Price-to-Book ratio, e.g., high P/B vs. low P/B; Quality is a combination of high or low volatility, profitability and earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by Gerstein Fisher), or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this blog will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this blog serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Gerstein Fisher. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional advisor of his/her choosing. Gerstein Fisher is neither a law firm nor a certified public accounting firm and no portion of the blog content should be construed as legal or accounting advice. A copy of the Gerstein Fisher current written disclosure statement discussing our advisory services and fees is available for review upon request. Ge Gerstein Fisher, is a division of People’s Securities, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and a registered investment adviser. People’s Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of People’s United Bank, N.A. The investment products and services offered by People’s Securities, Inc. are: • Not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency • Not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, People’s United Bank, N.A. • Subject to investment risks, including possible loss of principal.