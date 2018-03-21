Video: Nelson Talks His New Theory Of The Stock Market

Hi Folks,

This is the 17th episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes in each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed. We're now up to 18 content-packed videos!

In this episode, I want to bring to your attention to a new syllogism of the stock market that I believe better reflects the realities of fund under- or out-performance. I talk about the importance of having an open mind and embracing new perspectives, too, and I walk through instances where the percentage of active funds have outperformed the market index. There have been many instances where more than 50% of active funds have outperformed the market index, for example. I also talk about why it is important to evaluate fund returns on the investor level and on a percentage basis, as opposed to on a dollar or aggregate basis.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up, too. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this 17th episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

This video and any content within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum and Brian Nelson are not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this video or any content and accept no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. There is substantial risk of loss associated with investing in any financial instrument. Valuentum Securities is a financial publisher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.