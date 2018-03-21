Sky: Potential Bidding War Provides Further Upside

Its strategy of investing in content and technology, through its mobile and OTT offering, has made it a takeover target.

Sky has adapted its business quite well to the structural changes affecting the media industry.

Sky Plc (SKYAY) has been a takeover target and further upside seems to exist from a potential bidding war. Sky’s strategy of developing its own content and investing in technology has been successful, leading to improved fundamentals. This clearly supports its stand-alone valuation right now. Further upside is possible as the current offers don’t seem to have much premium compared to other ‘growth’ companies in the European media sector.

Company Overview

Sky Plc provides a pay-television broadcasting service. Its channel broadcasts news, movies, sports, beyond others, as well as offering Internet services through fixed telecommunications infrastructure. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market and has a market capitalization of about $31 billion.

Sky is a leading pay-TV provider serving the U.K., Austria, Italy and Germany. It has close to 23 million customers via direct-to-home satellite, primarily through its Sky Digital brand, cable and over-the-top [OTT] services. Sky is already the U.K’s leading triple play provider, with 35% of its customers subscribing to its TV, broadband and telephone service.

Sky’s main business is its pay-TV service, which generates 84% of revenue from subscription fees for its services, while the remaining revenue comes from advertising (6% of revenue), wholesale and syndication (5%), and transactional services such as pay-per-view (2%).

Geographically, Sky was heavily exposed to the U.K. and Ireland until 2014, when it acquired cable services in Austria, Germany and Italy. Currently, it generates close to 70% of revenue from the U.K. and Ireland, 19% from Italy, while the rest is generated in Germany and Austria.

Sky dominates the TV rights to the Premier League soccer in the U.K., which are split only between two broadcasters, Sky and BT Group (BT). These rights are very valuable because the Premier League is highly popular and attract the highest viewership for soccer in Europe. There was some expectation that Amazon (AMZN) could bid in the recent auction for the TV rights starting in the season 2019/20, but that didn’t happen and the cost of the rights decreased slightly compared to the previous auction.

In the medium to long term, Sky’s strategy to grow revenues is mainly focused on subscriber growth and the launch of new Internet and mobile TV services. This means that Sky intends to move its business beyond its current technology and product offering, to adapt itself to the evolving media industry landscape.

The media sector is facing structural changes with people moving away from watching TV to other channels, like streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX). Acknowledging this structural change, Sky has adapted its business quite rapidly and has expanded its over-the-top (OTT) streaming services in 2015. The company views this as a way to drive pay-TV penetration to complement the satellite and cable businesses. Additionally, it also helps the company to retain clients and revenues from those known as ‘cord cutters’, people who cease subscriptions to cable or satellite services.

Sky is executing very well its direct-to-consumer TV entertainment strategy, with investments in original content, technology and streaming platforms providing strong support for sustainable revenue growth. This is reflected in its most recent indicators, with screen viewing of Sky brands up 6%, supporting higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Sky has been able to report solid growth figures over the past few years, during a tough period for the traditional media industry due to the structural trends of ad spending switching to online and more viewers moving away from TV to online channels (OTT). Sky’s good operating performance is a clear demonstration that its strategy has positioned the company quite well for the changes currently occurring in the media industry, being one step ahead of most of its competitors.

In its last fiscal year [FY] 2017, which ended in June, Sky has delivered good operating metrics, with revenues up by 10% to £12.9 billion ($18 billion), boosted by organic growth and favorable currency impact. Sky achieved growth in all markets and categories, showing that its business fundamentals are clearly improving. It added close to 700,000 customers in the year, across its multiple platforms and geographies.

Sky also has shown very good cost control, which is helping to sustain earnings growth, delivering its £200 million ($280 million) synergy six months ahead of schedule. Sky’s costs decreased by 3% as a percentage of revenue (to 33% from 36% in the previous year). The company is targeting £400 million ($560 million) cost reductions by 2020, which should be an important support for further improvement in operating efficiency over the coming years.

Despite this reduction in operating costs, Sky’s EBITDA declined to £2.1 billion ($2.94 billion) due to higher OTT start-up costs, leading to an EBITDA margin of 16.6%. Its net profit stood at £695 million ($973 million), up by 4.4% compared to the previous fiscal year.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2018, Sky’s operational performance remained strong across all its three key geographies. Its revenues increased by 5% year-on-year during the first half of FY 2018, which is quite good compared to most of its European peers which have reported lower revenues in the past few quarters. However, the U.K. advertising market has remained weak, being the only drag for the company’s performance.

Its cost control has remained very good, leading to EBITDA growth of 10%, despite its strong investment in mobile and OTT services. Without these investments, its EBITDA was up 15%, showing that Sky’s operating momentum is quite strong. Sky is focused on improving operating efficiency and still sees significant streamlining opportunities, which means that EBITDA should continue to outstrip revenue expansion in the coming quarters.

Supported by growing revenues and operating profits, its bottom-line improved by 11% to £536 million ($750 million) in the first half of FY 2018. Going forward, Sky aims for sustainable growth due to its strategy of delivering its content through multi ple platform s, improve its operating efficiency and expand into new markets. For instance, Sky intends to leverage its OTT capabilities and has recently launched its offering in Spain and Switzerland, entering new geographies which should be another support for higher subscribers and revenue growth in the next few quarters.

Regarding its dividend, Sky had a good history until 2016 through a growing dividend, but payments were omitted related to FY 2017 earnings due to the Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) offer. It has recently paid a special dividend as the offer has not become effective at the end of 2017, but its dividend visibility is quite low right now and Sky is not an income stock for the time being.

Takeover Offers

Sky’s successful strategy of providing a direct-to-consumer offering has made it an interesting target within the media industry, especially for U.S. competitors where the ‘cord cutting’ is more visible. Sky has received a first takeover offer from Twenty-First Century Fox in late 2016, valuing the company at £11.7 billion ($16.4) at the time, or 1,075 pence ($15.05) per share.

This takeover has faced some political opposition with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority [CMA] publishing a provisional finding that on the grounds of media plurality, the deal would work against the public interest. This potential deal would mean significant control of news providers across multiple platforms by the Murdoch Family Trust, which controls Fox and News Corporation (NWS).

This means that Fox will likely offer remedies to get the deal approved, even though political interference can still be a deciding factor. The CMA has a preference for the prohibition of the deal, identifying several concerns with other solutions, like structural and behavioral remedies.

Fox has said that expected regulatory approval by June 30, showing that it may accept some remedies to get the deal approved by regulators. Meanwhile, Disney (DIS) has reached an agreement to buy certain assets of Fox, which may help to make it easier to get regulatory approval of the Sky takeover in the U.K.

However, more recently, Comcast (CMCSA) has made a 1,250 pence ($17.5) per share offer for Sky, a value that is 16% higher than the original Fox’s offer. This crystallized market expectations that the original bid was too low, taking into account Sky’s improving fundamentals and the global trend toward consolidation of content assets.

This clearly shows that Sky’s technology and content are very valuable for other players and a bidding war is possible. Therefore, a counter offer from either Fox or Disney is very likely, explaining why Sky’s shares are currently trading above the Comcast’s offer by about 5%.

Sky is currently trading at close to 20x earnings, a premium valuation to the European media sector. However, Sky is among the few ‘growth’ companies in the sector, like Vivendi (VIVHY), Schibsted (SBSNY) or JC Decaux (JCDXY), which are trading between 22-28x earnings, thus there still seems to exist further upside based both on improving fundamentals and M&A appeal. Thus, a possible counter-bid for Sky can easily be 10-20% above its current share price.

Conclusion

Sky is showing very good operating trends and a successful strategy to adapt its business model to providing content and a direct to consumer services, making it very interesting for competitors. Both Fox and Comcast have made offers for the company, but most likely they will have to offer a higher price to take control of the company.

Given that there are now two strategic buyers for Sky, potential synergies from a deal don’t seem to be priced-in and a higher bid price is likely in the future. Therefore, even though its share price is currently above the Comcast’s bid, there still appears to be significant upside potential making Sky interesting for investors. On the other hand, if the Comcast’s offer is successful the downside from its current share price is limited, providing an attractive risk-reward proposition on optionality of an improved offer from Fox/Disney.

