Buy Facebook Before Bad Press Fades

Facebook (FB) had its two worst trading sessions in yesterday and today after the revelation that the London data mining firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from as many as 50 million Facebook users. Shares have dropped 12% since Monday's close. The public has only just priced in the realized the anti-trust and regulatory risks. The short-term trading pain provides an opportunity to buy.

FB data by YCharts

No one knows exactly what the fallout will be or how bad it will get but we all know how slow moving and inefficient some governments can be. Facebook is excellent at adapting to increased regulation in response to government adversity. The company has the resources and capabilities to adapt and negotiate against adverse regulatory requirements. It's unlikely the U.S. or Britain's government will be rewarded with a huge settlement from the Cambridge Analytica data misuse. Even if they manage to prove Facebook did not take the proper precautions the cost of the settlement would less financial impact than the $51 billion wiped from the market capitalization in the past two days.

How is Facebook the Same as a Corrupt Politician?

The real risk that might impact Facebook's share price more than a fine or regulation is the defacing of their reputation and popularity. We all know Facebook is not a champion of people's right or of freedom of information. Their attempt to control the internet and monetize it throughout the world with differential pricing for data services hurt their international reputation.

Facebook is already seeing a slowdown in daily active users (DAUs). Facebook could see decelerated user activity from the Cambridge misuse of data but I believe that is unlikely. North American and global citizens have only recently realizing how companies, foreign governments and politicians are impacting public opinion and voting. Fake news, voter influencing, and manipulating can change opinion quickly and to Facebook's detriment it could change against the company.

Last quarter Facebook daily active users in US & Canada decreased for the first time. The US & Canada will likely lead the trend for the rest of the world's Facebook users, but user growth internationally will continue for years to come. DAUs will not at the same rate as past years but will still grow at a significant rate. Besides Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus are not included in their DAUs and increasingly contributing to their bottom line. Even if someone decides to boycott Facebook they have little to no real alternative major social media network besides Instagram which Facebook owns.

The Cheaper the Better

Facebook's valuation has never look this attractive. It trades with a PEG of 0.56 and a P/E of 30.7 the lowest Price/Earnings in the company's history.

FB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Facebook's P/E has trended down for years now. Earnings growth will more than offset the countering effect the decreasing P/E has on the company's valuation. Beside how much lower can we reasonably expect their P/E and valuation go for a company that nearly doubled their income from operations last year?

We are yet to see how Facebook will perform in an economic crisis or major correction. The company's business model is very robust; social media is an integral part of business and people's lives; it is here to stay. If some black swan event happens Facebook's valuation will be hurt, how much? I would venture to say less than the market. Today Facebook is trading at nearly a 10% discount compared to the last 6 months share price and P/E ratio.

The Future

The past is often indicative of the future. Facebook has hit the top end or exceeded every earnings estimate for 2017 and earnings estimates for 2018 are solid.

Sales (in millions) # Of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago Quarter Ending Mar-18 34 11,405.40 11,831.10 10,589.00 10,000.80 Quarter Ending Jun-18 34 12,925.40 13,427.00 11,554.80 11,336.40 Year Ending Dec-18 41 55,242.30 56,984.00 50,173.00 48,052.60 Year Ending Dec-19 39 70,139.60 75,110.30 59,335.00 58,933.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 35 1.36 1.58 1.07 1.34 Quarter Ending Jun-18 34 1.64 1.8 1.41 1.57 Year Ending Dec-18 42 7.26 8.61 6.3 6.69 Year Ending Dec-19 40 8.85 10.45 7.3 8.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 7 27.18 36.8 17 23.65

The company's forward P/E is only 22. Facebook's share price will likely rise for 2018 even while their P/E deteriorates further. I seriously doubt their P/E will fall to less than 25 in 2018 barring a catastrophe. In one year's time at a P/E of 25 and expected earnings $7.26 which I believe to be conservative considering last years out-performance, Facebook would be $181.50 per share. Facebook's valuation is transitioning from high growth to a value stock while maintaining a strong revenue and earnings growth.

Knee-Jerk Reaction

Something significant might come of the recent bad press Facebook is experiencing from the Cambridge Analytica misuse of data but I doubt it. I don't think the data misuse will kneecap the stock permanently; it certainly will hurt in the short-term. The -10% or greater drop in the share price is an overreaction and the effect of the data misuse does not justify a $51 billion decrease in market cap. The short-term pain will give long-term gain. Take advantage while you can, this opportunity might be gone tomorrow or the day after.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I added to my position in Facebook this morning.