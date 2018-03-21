Freshpet: Limited Upside For Now

The upside for investors is limited at this time, and it remains to be seen how FRPT would perform in a recessionary environment.

Freshet (FRPT) manufactures and markets refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company sells the products through its owned and operated kiosks in grocery stores and mass retail channels throughout the country. As of December 31 2017, the company had Freshpet Fridges in 18,000 stores and TTM revenues of $156.4M.

Freshpet benefits from powerful mainstream trends of increasing pet humanization (owners treating pets like human family members) and consumer focus on health and wellness. This has created a shift in buying patterns towards "wholesome natural" products (pet foods made with more natural and higher quality ingredients), which companies like Freshpet and Blue Buffalo (BUFF) can sell at premium prices. Since 2013 FRPT's revenues have increased almost 150% (25% CAGR), and there's still a lot more room to grow. The company believes it can eventually grow to at least 30,000 stores across North America and annual revenues of $300M.

Figure 1: 2020 Goals

Source: Investor Presentation

By 2020, management is targeting 23,000 stores, with mid-upper teen revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins above 20% (Figure 1). These are ambitious but achievable targets. The problem we have is that the current valuation more-or-less assumes that the targets will be met, and management will really have to execute well in order to pull it off. As a result there's not a whole lot of upside here, and while things have been going well, the company hasn't really been tested yet. FRPT has operated in peak industry conditions for a while now, and it's not clear how well it would do in a recession.

Valuation

Freshpet currently trades at 32x adjusted EBITDA. That's a huge multiple in any industry, and one that will require a ton of growth to support it. For comparison's sake, the pending acquisition of Blue Buffalo by General Mills (GIS) values BUFF at 22x adjusted EBITDA. Blue Buffalo is no slouch either. The company is among the market leaders with TTM revenues of ~$1.3B and has been growing sales 15% annually since 2013. Next year it expects to grow revenues 11%.

Freshpet and Blue Buffalo have nearly identical gross profit margins, but BUFF generates a much higher profit from operations than FRPT (Figure 2). This is because BUFF operates at more than 8x the scale of FRPT, and therefore benefits to a much larger degree from fixed cost leverage. The pet food business is capital intensive and fixed costs comprise a major part of the industry cost structure. This means that scale is a huge determinant of a company's profit potential. Over the last 5 years, BUFF's SG&A as a percentage of sales averaged 21.4% compared to 52.8% for FRPT.

Figure 2: FRPT vs. BUFF EBITDA Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

The thinking is that FRPT's margins will start to converge with BUFF as it increases scale and operating leverage. As fast as BUFF has been growing, FRPT has an even longer runway for growth simply because it is smaller. These are valid points, and FRPT should grow at a faster clip thanks to its lower base. Management's margin targets are achievable but the growth will not come cheap, and the strategy of achieving that growth introduces a lot of operating risk due to all the investments in stores and advertising. At the current valuation, the risk is magnified.

Growth Outlook/Strategy

There's no doubt about the market opportunity for Freshpet. The wholesome natural/premiumization craze is still relatively new and Freshpet has barely scratched the surface of this market. FRPTs products have less than 2% household penetration, compared to 10% for Blue Buffalo, 4.5% for Rachel Ray, 6.8% for Cesar, and 7.6% for Beneful (Figure 3). The issue is that not enough people know about the brand: FRPT estimates its brand awareness is roughly 40% of pet owners, compared to 86% for Blue Buffalo, 66% for Rachel Ray, 75% for Cesar, and 95% for Beneful.

Figure 3: Brand Awareness and Household Penetration

Source: Investor Presentation

Management has implemented what it calls the "feed the growth" strategy, which involves increased investments in marketing to raise awareness and land new customers. The crux of the strategy is that incremental customer growth results in a permanently higher customer base and recurring revenue stream (due to brand loyalty and customer "stickiness"), which the company can leverage over its fixed costs and grow profitability. Management anticipates a 9 percentage point reduction in fixed costs as a percentage of sales by 2020 (Figure 4), which should be enough to reach its targets if all goes according to plan.

Figure 4: Fixed Cost Leverage

Source: Investor Presentation

Latest Results

Revenues increased 17.5% in FY17. This is the strongest growth the company has posted in two years, and there are signs that the "feed the growth" strategy is working. Average sales per store increased 8.4%, and brand awareness and household penetration rates improved.

Source: Investor Presentation

But the growth came at a cost. Media spend increased by 60% over FY16, causing adjusted EBITDA margin to fall from 13.3% to 11.2%, and a similar thing will happen next year: Management expects another 60% increase in marketing spend in FY18 and adjusted EBITDA of ~20M, which works out to an EBITDA margin of 10.8% based on management's revenue guidance.

This is the drawback of the feed the growth strategy. Margin expansion will be limited as long as the incremental cost of advertising meets or exceeds the marginal benefit from a larger customer base. These media investments are not transitory: management expects advertising costs to grow faster than revenues through 2020 (Figure 1), so management will have to find ways to continuously extract more out of its existing customer base (through higher prices, buy rates etc.) if it's going to generate meaningful returns on advertising.

Thus, even though revenue growth exceeded management's guidance for the year, it's easy to see why the stock sold off after the Q4 release. FRPT is priced for much better margins and cash flows, but investors need to see actual evidence of progress on this front.

Finally, investors need to be aware of operating risk. FRPT has a ton of fixed costs due to its investments in stores and advertising (PP&E accounts for 75% of total assets), which would magnify losses if revenues were to decline. We don't anticipate a drop in revenues anytime soon, but it remains to be seen how FRPT would cope in a recessionary environment. Would customers be as "sticky" as they are today, or would they trade down to cheaper brands? History suggests that pet food operators navigate through downturns relatively well because customers don't usually shop around for fear of messing with their pets' diets, but it could be a different story for FRPT, who charges higher prices than the average pet food company.

Conclusion

Even after the recent sell-off there isn't much upside for investors. The current valuation implies that FRPT will hit its 2020 targets and become a much more profitable company in a few years. The targets are achievable, but management will really have to execute, and your risk is skewed to the downside if you buy now.

