All You Need To Know About Wednesday's FOMC Meeting

Investors and analysts might not want the melt up in financial markets to end. Look for analysts to stoke M&A chatter amid tax cuts.

He is expected to hike rates and intimate an additional hike is to come.

The melt up in financial markets over the past decade has been astounding. In my mind the Dow Jones (DIA) went from around 8,000 to 18,000 during the Obama years. It went from 18,000 around the time President Trump was elected, peaked at over 26,000 and now hovers around 24,700. Each time there was a pullback the market miraculously spiked again. I chalk it up to central bankers' so-called "wealth effect" and ubiquitous flow of liquidity into the market.

My question is, "What did all this accomplish?" I remember when Dow 10,000 was a milestone. Does anyone believe corporate earnings were strong enough to drive the Dow over 26,000? Now all eyes are on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Wednesday. Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian believes the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points and intimate more in the future:

At the meeting this week of the Federal Open Markets Committee, the first with Jerome Powell as chairman, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, renew its commitment to two more hikes of similar size in 2018, and reaffirm the plan to gradually reduce the size of its balance sheet. These actions will constitute another step forward in the "beautiful normalization" of monetary policy. None of this should come as any great surprise to financial market participants. Nonetheless, the March 21 statement and news conference, along with the meeting's minutes that will follow in a few weeks, should be of interest.

Given a Dow still hovering near 25,000 who is say a rate hike is priced in. Wednesday should be interesting.

Reasons Why The Fed Could Hike Rates

If the Fed hikes rates and intimates a few more hikes are in the cards it will likely be for the following reasons:

The Fed Wants To Mute Fiscal Policy

Over the past decade there has been so much stimulus and government intervention, yet so little results. The Fed and the government have managed to spike the stock market and other asset classes, but very little else. Between the Troubled Asset Relief Program ("TARP"), quantitative easing ("QE") and zero interest loans to Wall Street firms, the amount of intervention and stimulus has totaled anywhere from $15 trillion to $20 trillion.

I have been on record that the lion's share of the government stimulus has gone to a select few. If about 80% of all stocks is controlled by 10% of the population then what's the point in creating a wealth effect in stocks? What was President Trump's big idea since being elected? He decided to cut corporate taxes, which drove the stock market even higher. Whether those tax cuts will trickle down to the working class remains to be seen. This creates more stimulus on top of the stimulus created during the Obama years. There is a possibility that tax cuts could lead to inflation. If nothing else it did help send financial markets to record highs. If the Fed doesn't act now it could get behind the curve.

The Fed Wants To Normalize Rates

In 2008 the effect Fed funds rate was nearly 3 percent. It was cut to nearly zero percent in 2009 and started to rise again in 2016. If a normalized level is 2 percent then the current effective Fed funds rate of 1.4 percent is still considered expansionary. I assumed zero interest rates were a temporary stop gap measure, not something that would last in perpetuity. Rates below a normalized level could be helping spike asset prices which inured to the benefit of the investor class. Low rates over an extended period may also have led to undue risk-taking by investors. By normalizing rates the Fed could (1) tamp down wanton speculation and (2) force lawmakers to craft effective fiscal policy and quit hiding behind the Fed's skirt.

The Fed Intimated Higher Rates Were Coming

A few weeks ago Fed Chairman Powell submitted his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress. Mr. Powell voiced there was still a need for gradual rate hikes, yet was adamant the economy was not overheating:

In gauging the appropriate path for monetary policy over the next few years, the FOMC will continue to strike a balance between avoiding an overheated economy and bringing PCE price inflation to 2 percent on a sustained basis ... In the FOMC's view, further gradual increases in the federal funds rate will best promote attainment of both of our objectives. As always, the path of monetary policy will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.

With record low interest rates for nearly a decade it is difficult to believe zero interest rates are not the new normal. "We need gradual rate hikes" and "We will remain data-dependent" sounded like double-talk. I assumed Powell was trying to talk down financial markets until inflation materialized. Some economists would rather see "the whites of inflation's eyes" before hiking rates. Powell might decide differently Wednesday.

All About PCE

I expect Powell to also make a firm statement about the Fed's mission. Over the past decade the Fed's stated mission has been all over the place - insure against another Great Depression, create a wealth effect via stocks, spur personal consumption expenditures ("PCE"). I expect Powell to give a clear statement that the Fed's mission is to spur PCE growth above 2 percent for a sustainable period. It was 1.7 percent in 2017 and has not reached 2 percent since Janet Yellen was first appointed Fed Chairwoman.

This likely means two to three rate hikes this year, and no additional hikes until PCE exceeds 2 percent for two to three consecutive quarters. Said another way, it's could be now or never for Fed rate hikes.

Conclusion

How will the market react to a rate hike. Investors have gotten used to the melt up in stocks over the past decade. I expect analysts to continue to talk up financial markets, especially the potential M&A boost from the president's tax cut. I recommend avoiding financial markets until the dust settles on the impact of rate hikes and the Fed's balance sheet unwind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.