Antibe: A Buy For Their GI-Safe Next-Generation NSAID Potential

Antibe is a Buy for their potential in developing the next-generation GI-safe NSAIDs.

The company expects to begin immediately global partnering discussions for ATB-346, as well as seeking regional partnering opportunities.

This positive results is significant because it validates their H2S platform for improving the GI safety of NSAIDs.

On Tuesday March 20, Antibe reports positive results in their phase 2 trial for superior GI safety of ATB-346 over naproxen, the leading NSAID for chronic pain.

Non-Steroidal-Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) account for a very large drug category globally. However, all these drugs have significant GI side effects.

Antibe's Answer to NSAIDs' Problem

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) account for a very large category of drug sales globally (>$11B in 2014), helping millions around the world in their pain relief, be it chronic or acute.

However, the current NSAIDs have serious gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) side effects that have no real alternative or remedy.

Antibe Therapeutic Inc (OTCQB: OTCQB:ATBPF) is a small cap Canadian biotech company which seeks to meet this important unmet medical need, i.e. to develop and bring to the market the next generation of NSAIDs, that are GI safe, while remaining effective in pain relief.

ATB-346, Antibe's leading drug candidate, is a novel NSAID which couples naproxen (a potent NSAID for chronic pain) with a hydrogen sulfide (H2S) releasing moiety.

Naproxen was chosen as the ‘parent drug’ for ATB-346 because it has been shown to be a NSAID that does not have significantly increased cardio-vascular risks (here).

(Source: Corporate Presentation, January 2018)

In extensive pre-clinical studies in animal models, ATB-346 has been shown to have a comparable efficacy to its parent NSAID, naproxen, as a pain killer, but unlike naproxen, ATB-346 has a much lower GI toxicity (here; here).

On Tuesday March 20, Antibe announced that its lead drug, ATB-346, met its primary endpoint in a phase 2b GI-safety study.

The double-blind study was conducted in 244 healthy volunteers, and was designed to demonstrate the superiority of ATB-346 in GI safety compared to naproxen, the most prescribed NSAID in the US.

At the end of the 2-week treatment period, subjects on ATB-346 exhibited an ulceration rate of 2.5%, versus an ulceration rate of 42.1% for subjects on naproxen, with a very high degree of statistical significance (p<0.001).

The company also reports that ATB-346 was safe and well tolerated.

Dan Legault, Antibe's CEO commented on the trial results: [emphasis mine]

This extraordinary result exceeded our expectations for ATB-346. With human proof-of-concept GI safety data now in hand, Antibe will continue its regional licensing discussions and will now engage global pharmaceutical firms to support our objective of reaching a partnering event for the major markets.

Market Reaction

In the past months, Antibe's stock has seen a steady but dramatic increase prior to the readout, as early investors were optimistic of the high probability of a successful outcome.

(Antibe 1yr chart ended on March 16, Source: Seeking Alpha)

Not surprisingly, the stock went up further today, responding to the good news of the positive data. Since I first wrote about Antibe in my SA blog of Aug 2017, the company stock has gone up 500% (from $0.09 CAD to $0.63 CAD).

(Antibe 5d chart ended on March 20, Source: Seeking Alpha)

What's ahead for Antibe

Antibe's H2S platform has the potential to transform current NSAIDs into the next generation of GI-safe pain medication. (See below)

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

However, Antibe is a very small company and the company does not expect to go it alone in this important endeavor.

In the past, Antibe has signed up with several regional partners (see below), and as indicated by the CEO's statements, following the positive results of the phase 2 GI safety trial, the company plans to immediately begin global partnering discussion.

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

Drug Pipeline

ATB-346

Antibe plans to conduct a phase 2b dose-ranging efficacy study, which will be a placebo-controlled trial, to validate effectiveness and establish go-to-market dose of ATB-346. The top-line results of this study is expected in Q4, 2018.

ATB-352 is a H2S-releasing derivative of ketoprofen, a potent NSAID, commonly prescribed for acute pain. Given the ongoing opioid crisis in the US and globally, the non-additive property of ATB-352 can play a significant role in providing a safe, non-additive, GI-safe, effective control for acute pain, if/when Antibe successfully brings it to the market.

ATB-340 is a H2S-releasing derivative of aspirin. Aspirin is one of the most widely prescribed medications in the world. However, aspirin, like other NSAIDs, can cause stomach ulcers and serious gastrointestinal bleeding in an appreciable portion of the population. ATB-340 could become the next generation GI-safe aspirin if/when approved.

Risks

The most significant developmental risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of negative results in any future trials of ATB-346, ATB-352 or ATB-340. Dilution risk is also very likely if the company cannot secure global or further regional partnership for their H2S platform, or for ATB-346 alone, to provide non-dilutive funding. It is a small cap biotech company and a penny stock and therefore the stock is highly volatile and speculative.

Cash Position

In Jan 2018, the company has $3M in cash and cash equivalent. The burn rate is approximately $1.6M per quarter. This would suggest that the company can only fund its operations until Q2 or Q3 this year. Antibe has indicated many times in the past that they actively seek regional (and now global) partnering opportunities to develop their drug pipeline. It should perhaps be noted that Knight, another Canadian company, has a stake in Antibe. Knight purchased senior secured convertible debentures offered by Antibe in 2015.

Antibe is a Buy

For investors who have done their DD on this small Canadian company and like the risk/reward scenario, Antibe is a BUY!

ATB-346's positive phase 2 results are a highly significant validation of the scientific rational and clinical benefit of the H2S platform, which is applicable to all current NSAIDs because of their serious GI side effects. The other two drug candidates (ATB-352 and ATB-340) will also meet very important needs, if/when they are successfully developed and approved to go to market.

Whether it is funded by partnership or equity offerings, this significant phase 2 data is only the beginning and not the end of Antibe's effort to bring these GI-safe pain medications to the market, starting with ATB-346.

For investors who are not totally averse to the volatility of a biotech penny stock, and have a longer time frame that is measured in years, not months, Antibe is a good candidate for a long position. It is also not beyond possibility that given the size and potential of their target market, Antibe could become a potential buy-out candidate for the bigger pharma that are the makers of the current NSAIDs.

Additional Disclosure: not investment advice. I'm not an investment adviser. Investors must conduct their own independent DD before making any investment decision. Investing in biotech (penny) stocks are highly risky and can result in a partial or complete loss of investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATBPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.