General Mills: Testing My Convictions

Otherwise, all seems to be going well for the packaged foods giant, including long-awaited sales resilience and rich cash flow generation.

For a while now, I have been talking about General Mills' (GIS) top-line issues. With a product portfolio that did not seem well positioned to address shifting demand, the company had to endure a period of shrinking and re-positioning before it could grow again.

To investors' dismay, it looks like a fresh new problem for General Mills to tackle over the next two to four quarters has been introduced: rising production costs, likely driven in part by an overheated economy.

A closer look at the numbers

The results of fiscal 3Q18 indicate that revenues may have finally reached a period of stabilization and could start to grow modestly once again. I think this is a big deal for a company that, for the past many quarters, has been struggling to shake off lack of sales traction. Revenues of $3.88 billion came in $100 million ahead of consensus and over 2% above year-ago levels.

Breaking down the top-line numbers (see below) suggests that, on one hand, each of General Mills divisions has seen an improvement in revenue growth in the third quarter compared to the first half of fiscal 2018 in a clearly favorable trend. Both pricing and mix as well as volume seem to have moved in the right direction this quarter. On the other hand, quite a bit of the reported revenue uplift seems to have been driven by positive FX impact.

The largest North America segment was also the one that saw the smallest YOY growth in the quarter of 0.7%, in part due to lack of much currency tailwind. But importantly, the struggling yogurt product category within this division continued to show a deceleration in revenue contraction. This time, it was down -8% vs. -20% last year and is about to lap the company's worst two-quarter period in yogurt sales (see chart below). If not for yogurts, I estimate that North America would have been up YOY by more than 2% this quarter.

A bit further down the P&L is where trouble lies. Adjusted gross margin of 32.5% in fiscal 3Q18 was significantly worse than last year's 35.0%, despite apparent lack of pricing pressures. This is exactly where management's concerns described as "sharp increases in input costs, including inflation in freight and commodities" manifested themselves. Just as a thought exercise, I calculate that EPS would have been a sizable 17 cents higher this time had gross margins not contracted at all YOY.

These same issues seem to be behind the company's fiscal 2018 EPS guidance of about $3.10 at the mid-point of the range -- seven cents below current consensus. I will certainly monitor closely the impact of the company's efforts to "address this increasingly dynamic cost inflation environment" between now and the beginning of fiscal 2019.

Outside cost of production, all else seemed to be in a good place. Operating expenses continue to be under check, underscoring management's discipline on the SG&A side of the equation. A very low non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.1% might have been behind the one-cent EPS beat in fiscal 3Q18, which will probably not carry much weight in how investors assess the success of General Mills' quarter. On the cash flow side, an FCF "increase of at least 15 percent from (fiscal 2017) driven by strong discipline on core working capital" is expected, which I believe bodes very well for the company's rich dividend payments -- the yield is likely to reach 4.4% if the stock trades today at or below $45/share.

See summarized P&L below.

Final words

It is not easy to remain a GIS bull when issues continue to pop up when one least expects it to. My "shrink to growth" thesis appears to be playing out, as revenue growth finally starts to be less of a concern. And although it had been clear to me that the focus in fiscal 2018 would be on top-line stabilization and not on margin improvement, I certainly was not anticipating product costs to be so rich as to cause an earnings guidance haircut.

However, while GIS may trade in the $40s range and stay there in the foreseeable future, I continue to be optimistic about the company in the long run. Supporting my bullishness are (1) a return to revenue growth that is taking hold, (2) robust cash flow generation despite increased production costs, (3) a very rich dividend that pays investors to be patient, and (4) a stock that will now be trading at a much more enticing 14.5x current-year earnings multiple.

Sure, General Mills is testing my convictions. But if I had to hold a solid consumer staples name in my diversified portfolio, I continue to think that GIS would be a top candidate on my list.

