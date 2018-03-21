Mosaic: Riding On Expansions

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is involved in the manufacture of phosphate and potash fertilizers. Having operational capacities of 11.4 million tons of phosphates and 10.5 million tons of potash, it is the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world.

Mosaic being the major player in the global market of fertilizers, warrants a look at its fundamentals in the wake of improving fertilizer dynamics. Mosaic prudently diversified its asset base by recently acquiring Vale Fertilizantes and already has a 25% stake in Ma'aden Wa'ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company (MWSPC). The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes would add approximately 5 million tons of phosphates capacity.

North America is no longer the price dictator in the global market as it was some 15 years ago where it exported around 10 million tons. This role has now been taken up by China whose exports have improved from 5 million tons 15 years ago to 15 million tons in 2017. Depleting phosphate rock reserves is one reason attributed to phosphates capacity decline in US. Consequently, companies like MOS thought to expand its footprint into other markets. The business model is simple: Vertically integrate by acquiring the phosphate rock mines, convert them into phosphoric acid and then produce finished phosphate fertilizers. But with mines depleting in US, MOS prudently has acquired mines in Brazil. Since it is a commodity business, so the lowest cost producer wins.

Looking globally, I would say phosphate supply is going to diminish in the short term owing to supply cuts from China. There is capacity coming up in Morocco and Saudi Arabia (MOS having 25% stake) but till it comes online phosphate prices are likely to rise. So I expect some upside arising due to the pricing factor. As I explained earlier, China is the major supplier so if there are cuts in China then prices are going to go up.

On the volumes front, the full year 2018 guidance that the company gave out is encouraging. Although there is little growth in the phosphates and potash segment, but the Mosaic Fertilizantes business volumes are expected to be 9.5-10.3 million tons which is a 2-2.5 million tons increase from 7.4 million tons delivered under international distribution business in 2017. So this suggests a sizable growth.

Analyzing the company fundamentals, the company's last 4 years sales CAGR has been -4.36%. This is largely due to depressed fertilizer prices in 2016. DAP prices in 2016 were at $325 per ton which were the lowest in five years. In 2018, DAP prices are touching $400 per ton. 2017 sales growth was 3.4% and going forward due to recovery in prices, I expect this situation to improve. Free cash flow in 2017 was $79 million but as the acquisitions start to bear fruit and fertilizer prices increase, I expect this free cash flow to improve significantly in the coming years.

I have done DCF valuation on this stock. I have assumed a revenue growth of 10% in the next 3 years going forward. There is strong case of improvement in EBITDA margins going forward, as the new acquisitions kick in amid improved fertilizer pricing. Therefore, I expect gradual improvement in EBITDA margin to 20% in the coming years. To note, 2017 EBITDA margin stood at 15% while historically it has averaged around 20%.

MILLION $ CY14 CY15 CY16 CY17 CY18F CY19F CY20F Sales 9,056 8,895 7,163 7,409 8,150 8,965 9,862 Gross Profit 1,927 1,718 810 843 978 1,076 1,183 EBITDA 2,063 2,019 1,030 1,131 1,304 1,614 1,972 Dep & Amort 751 740 711 666 732 805 886 CapEx 929 1,000 843 820 902 992 1,092 WCInv (112) (84) (285) 92 101 112 123 FCFF 746 716 376 79 186 348 541 Sales Growth 0% -2% -19% 3% 10% 10% 10% EBITDA Margin 23% 23% 14% 15% 16% 18% 20%

Using a WACC of 8%, I arrive at an enterprise value of $15 billion. Adjusting net debt gives me the equity value of $11.9 billion, translating into Dec-18 per share value of $31.

To conclude, I believe holding a strong phosphate stock in your portfolio when there is recovery in the prices is going to be advantageous. Moreover, Mosaic is just not a phosphates play. It is a major player in the global market with its horizontal expansion into various geographies and vertical expansion into mines. Fertilizer in essence is a low growth business, but the company is clearly ambitious where it is fueling its growth through aggressive acquisitions across various geographies. At current price I think it is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.