PG&E Bankruptcy Fears Are Overblown

It seems to be the year of distressed utilities: FE with its troubles in nuclear, SCANA in its buyout, hurricanes causing major damage in the South, and PG&E (PCG) facing fallout from the California wildfires. As unfortunate as these calamities are, the timing could not be better for investors.

PG&E has seen its share of disasters. Having barely recovered from the 2010 San Bruno explosion incident, PG&E is now facing yet another terrible situation. PG&E's power lines were allegedly responsible for starting several fires around Santa Rosa and Napa which caused billions in damages and 44 deaths. My fellow author, Vlae Kershner, wrote an excellent overview of the wildfire fallout for PG&E.

I won't attempt to retell the predicament PG&E finds itself in, but I would like to look at the numbers.

First off, the estimated liabilities figure continues to swell in every story I read. It started as $1 billion, Morningstar reported $10 billion, and then Finch raised it to $15 billion, CNN says $65 billion, oh and Breitbart says $180 billion (sure, why not, Breitbart). I'm not sure what the reason for inflating these numbers are, but the California Department of Insurance say that it's closer to $12 billion. Regardless, it's a lot of money, but looking at the company beneath these flashy headlines we see that PG&E reported annual earnings growth of 6% and continues to forecast at this rate over the next few years. It successfully locked in a 10.25% allowed ROE through 2019, setting the bar as the highest in the country.

Let's estimate a 50% probability of PCG actually being held accountable for the fires we can assume a $6 billion gross pre-tax hit. After tax write-offs and insurance proceeds, knock approximately $5 billion off PG&E's market cap. At these levels, Morningstar still assigns a target price of $52 per share. Implying that the drop in market cap is overstated, and $52 should be the share price even with a wildfire discount.

In fact, PG&E is already conserving cash for such a hit, by suspending their dividend in late 2017. If they keep up their capital spending through 2017-19, we can assume their annual investments will average $6 billion per year. Again, that earnings growth of 6%, and expected realized returns around the allowed 10.25% means they should be netting 4.25%. Assuming PG&E is found liable and cannot settle, they will have 10 years to pay down the fine unless inverse condemnation is adjured. Last year's $2.17 billion income growing at 6% could easily pay down $12 billion in 10 years much less $5 billion.

So with this in mind, let's look at the gamble:

What is the likelihood that A.) PG&E is found liable for 100% of the damage, and B.) They are found liable, AND inverse condemnation is invoked forcing them to pay in full in as fast as 4 years? For A, the answer is: Low. For B, the answer is: Extremely Low. Here's why:

Regulators are big fans of PG&E's investments in renewable energy, smart meters, and distribution to meet the state's progressive energy policies. Bankrupting them (again) would be political suicide.

California has the most progressive state regulation. Regulators are determined to modernize the grid, meet energy policy goals, and increase their distributed generation. Because of this, the political impacts of bankrupting their largest utility are unpalatable. In fact, the Governor is already back peddling on policies to limit the impact of harsh punishments on utilities. It would seem the state and PG&E are on the same side. California has created a constructive regulatory framework to support earnings and dividend growth for PG&E, the highest allowed returns in the U.S. Which creates a mutual benefit for California and PG&E. In addition, regulators approved nearly all of PG&E's planned electric generation and distribution investment in its 2017-19 general rate case. Pursuing a guilty sentence at this point would be a total reversal of their actions, to date, and would mean certain rate hikes for California citizens.

Secondly, inverse condemnation is an overblown fear. The last court case that actually found inverse condemnation appropriate against public utilities was in 1999. The threat of inverse condemnation in this case is an empty one, meant to motivate utilities to take more precautions in their operations, and do more to prevent disasters in the future. I do not believe it is something a judge would actually use, especially in a negligence case, because the effects of it could strip retirement from thousands of workers, bankrupt an essential service, and cause hundreds of layoffs for good people who had nothing to do with the fires. It just doesn't pass the sanity test, nor does it even resemble justice. Although, if inverse condemnation is invoked, PG&E may be able to pay the entire $12 billion in cash. Based on our math above, PG&E should be able to bank $10.2 billion in 4 years. After insurance payout, $11 billion cash without tapping credit facilities. That's worst case scenario.

The investigation is underway and court battles begin this week, but the question on everyone's mind is what does this all mean for PG&E shareholders?

For starters, shareholders should expect PG&E to make headlines for the next several months.

The news coming out of the courtroom could be good or bad, but it's likely that media will surround whatever story with disturbing images of fire damage either way. Historically, PG&E has received no love from the media (remember $180 billion?), and this will undoubtedly cause higher volatility in the near term.

Another thing to watch for in the news is rising interest rates. Higher rates could have a painful effect on PG&E, given the above mentioned funding requirements. Cheap capital has allowed PG&E to grow significantly since exiting the 2004 bankruptcy, but now rates are expected to rise, and at a really bad time for PG&E. If Yellen has her way with interest rates, there could be yet another pullback in PG&E's share price.

In terms of scrutiny, PG&E could not be in a worse position. But in terms of investment? This dicey situation could be an opportunity for investors.

Morningstar has rated PG&E a Four Star Stock and has assigned a "Fair Value Estimate" of $52 per share. They have set a Consider Buy Price of $36.40 and a Consider Sell (Target Price) of $70.20. I agree with this range, and believe PG&E is certainly a stock to watch. I do think the share price will sink back down to the mid $30's over the next several months driven by negative news and interest rates. I would wait for a lower entry point, and below $36.40 would be a sweet deal.

