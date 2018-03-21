Aphria's Bottom Line Could Come Under More Pressure - Does It Matter?

Whether or not international sales can offset the loss of the U.S. market.

The battle for market share in the cannabis market is going to get even more fierce, as production companies such as Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) work to gain the benefits of what scale can offer them.

One unique advantage Aphria has at this time is it is the first of its peers to generate consecutive quarters of profits. Its challenge going forward is whether or not it can maintain that performance as market conditions push for ongoing rapid scaling, which includes the wholesale market. Lower wholesale prices in the last quarter had an impact on overall revenue.

Even with some downward pressure on revenue, I still see Aphria doing the right thing in continuing to work on scaling its business. Another concern is the reversal in cost per gram, which had fallen for three straight quarters until the second fiscal quarter. If that's a trend, it'll put some pressure on margins and earnings as the company starts to boost sales.

One last thing to look at in regard to the long term is the impact the loss of the U.S. market will have on the company, and whether or not other international sales will offset it.

Scaling strategy

With Aphria being one of the top producers in Canada, it really has no choice but to continue to scale out its operations, otherwise it would find it extremely difficult to compete against Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, the market leaders.

I draw that conclusion from the fact that those producing significantly higher quantities of cannabis will enjoy the benefits of lower costs from suppliers and distributors. If operational costs aren't much different, it means Aphria wouldn't be able to generate the earnings its competitors will be able to in the long term. For that reason it can't fall too far behind its larger peers.

Another thing to take into account is at the early stage of fairly new industries like the cannabis industry, investors usually reward companies for revenue more than earnings. They aren't looking for strong earnings in the early years of a new market, they want to see that a company can generate revenue first.

After all, if there isn't a lot of revenue growth, operational and other costs become fairly irrelevant in the overall scheme of things. For a quality company, scale should end up bringing lower costs per unit. In the case of cost per gram for marijuana, there are limitations to efficiencies. In other words, lowering costs by getting better deals from suppliers and in distribution deals, eventually become a key factor in margins and earnings, rather than improving on operational costs associated with the production process.

Aphria doesn't have to increase revenue close to what Canopy and Aurora are generating, but it does have to remain close enough so it can better manage its costs in order to not allow a large gap in potential profits as a result of failure to scale enough.

Challenge of scaling

When talking about the challenges of scaling here, I'm not referring to generating more revenue, but how to manage costs in an environment that requires a lot more spending on marketing and securing distribution deals which eat into margins.

Aphria is positioned well for growth, as it now has growing capacity of 101,000 square feet, and is expected to get approval for another 200,000 square feet from Health Canada. That will generate approximately 30,000 kg a year. Over the long term Aphria has plans to expand to 1 million square feet, with annual capacity of 100,000 kg.

Aphria has enjoyed three straight years of meaningful revenue growth, climbing from "$441,762 in fiscal-year 2015 to $6.44 million in fiscal-year 2016 and $15.13 million in fiscal-year 2017."

Gross margins in fiscal 2016 were 71 percent, improving to 85 percent in fiscal 2017. That has resulted in the company being profitable before its peers. The question going forward is whether or not it can keep that up in light of its need to continue to increase production and revenue.

Net cash and working capital isn't the issue, as it has about $108 million on its balance sheet.

The company did state in its earnings report that an increase in wholesale shipments, with the accompanying lower price per gram, did have a negative impact on its revenue growth.

For the fiscal second quarter ended November 2017, the average selling price per gram, according to the company, was C$8.1, up slightly from C$7.9 in the prior quarter. Those figures didn't include the prices associated with its wholesale shipments. That means lower wholesale prices will not only lower revenue potential, but margins and earnings as well.

What the company means is if it didn't sell at the wholesale level its revenue would be higher, along with its earnings. That's where scaling to remain competitive has its challenges.

Also of interest is cost per gram reversed direction in the last quarter, as mentioned earlier, after three quarters of dropping. It wouldn't surprise me to see this increase incrementally during the time it scales.

U.S. and other international markets

Aphria had been running on all cylinders in the U.S. market, before it was just about stopped in its tracks after a ruling from the Toronto Stock Exchange that said it would de-list stocks of Canadian-based cannabis producers with a strong presence in the U.S. Since then Aphria has significantly cut back its U.S. exposure.

With the U.S. being the largest cannabis market in the world at this time, that was a major blow to the company. It has gotten aggressive in other global markets in an attempt to offset the potential in the U.S., with the acquisition of Nuuvera, which opens it up to nine more markets, including the important German market.

Although that was an important acquisition, in the near term it isn't going to be able to offset the growth it would have enjoyed in the U.S. For example, a report put together by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, concluded that North America would account for $47.3 billion of the projected $57 billion global cannabis market by 2027. Most of that will be in the U.S.

There is another report that is far more optimistic on the cannabis market growing, especially in Europe. It sees Europe as being the largest legal cannabis market, project it growing to as large as $66.8 billion. It gives a time frame of five years for this to possibly happen, although there was the significant caveat of the majority of the nations on the continent introduce legislation and regulations that would support the industry.

I think this is far too optimistic during that time frame. It's possible many years into the future, but I don't believe it could happen even within a decade in Europe.

The point as it relates to Aphria is the potential growth it would have had in the U.S. isn't going to be offset by an increase in sales in Europe anytime soon.

Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics concluded in their research that medical cannabis will account for about a third of global sales by 2027, while recreational pot will account for about two-thirds of overall sales. That implies to me that when Canada legalized recreational pot, Aphria should enjoy a nice revenue boost, as will its peers.

Markets outside of North America are important to Aphria, but they'll almost certainly be an incremental part of its revenue growth for now. Over time that will change, but it isn't going to be much of a factor in the near term.

Conclusion

As when Aphria started competing in the cannabis space, it now goes back to its domestic roots as the key to its growth over the next several years, and probably the next decade.

With that in mind, the company will be reliant upon demand coming from recreational cannabis in Canada for its strongest growth, after being pressured to limit its exposure to the U.S. market.

Since it has to battle it out with the strongest cannabis companies in the world in its own back yard, it means it'll have to spend more on marketing and production in order to retain and grow market share, while getting a piece of the Canadian recreational pot segment.

For that reason I believe it will be able to continue to grow revenue, but it'll do so with higher costs and diminishing returns.

That said, I don't think the market is going to care for some time about that, unless the wholesale sales become a higher percentage of overall revenue and puts downward pressure on its top line results. If that happens, I believe the market will punish the company.

The market wants to see revenue growth at this time. Production companies not delivering that will underperform their rivals. I think Aphria, within its current capacity will be able to do so, and should be rewarded for that.

Further out, the question of margins and earnings will come more into play, and at that time Aphria and its peers will be scrutinized much more deeply by those looking for long-term performance.

Aphria is in a trending market that is going to continue to grow for some time. It'll ride that growth until it slows down. Investors should enjoy some solid returns until the market starts to demand more in the way of bottom line results.

