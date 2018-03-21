OCI Company Q4 Earnings Suggest Polysilicon Top

OCI Company (OTC:OCIXF) earnings report had some interesting notes that could be of use to solar investors.

Similar to Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and GCL Poly (OTCPK:GCPEF) (OTC:GCPEY), the Company has performed above expectations due to boom in poly prices.

Note from the image below that, after a dramatically better than expected 2017, driven mainly by unexpected China demand, 2018 is estimated to be relatively flat year.

Estimating solar demand is extremely difficult due to an unwieldy combination of tariff driven demand and rapidly growing solar demand. Nevertheless, it should be noted that GCL is expecting that even 2019 demand will be relatively flat.

Even minor blips of additional capacity into a stagnant market can wreak havoc in to prices and poly vendors could be hoping that the organic growth will overcome tariff related headwinds. But, hoping that 2018 and 2019 will be stronger than indicated does not make for strategy and, GCL Poly, like Daqo New Energy (DQ), is increasingly shifting to high quality poly to improve its prospects going forward (see image below).

The Company is also increasing its capacity modestly and moving toward aggressive cost reduction (see image below).

These factors will work to counteract ASP declines but in a high fixed cost business, ASP compression can be a big problem.

Note that, for the past several years, polysilicon and wafer prices have decreased (image below) and this ASP decline occurred even though poly demand has rapidly increased over this period of time.

With two years of flat demand forecast, it is extremely likely that polysilicon prices will drop significantly going forward. OCI, like Daqo, is aware of the situation and is planning for such a future.

Summary

OCI earnings call suggests that poly cycle peak is imminent. Poly prices, and the segment profitability is likely to plummet in short order.

For timely, cutting-edge insights, analysis and investing ideas of solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, check out Beyond the Hype. This Marketplace service gives you early access to my best investing ideas, along with event driven and arbitrage opportunities when they are most edgy and actionable. If you want expert advice on seeing through the hype, separating fact from fiction, avoiding investing landmines in emerging technologies, and an opportunity to participate in a vibrant and intellectually stimulating real-time chat room with other high-caliber, like-minded investors, consider subscribing to Beyond the Hype today. Subscribers also get access to all past articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.