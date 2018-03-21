L&G: Undervalued, Safe 5% Yield, 13% Upside

Legal & General plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) is one of UK's leading insurers. It specialises in life insurance products such as health insurance, annuities, pensions, etc. It also has an investment management business that provides index funds and actively managed funds for UK investors.

Growth Prospects

The insurance industry in the UK is relatively mature, while revenue growth does not show significant implications towards investment decisions, profit growth caught more attention. In LGGNY's FY2017 results, net income grew over 50% YoY to £1.89B ($2.65B). The significant increase was mainly due to slowing life expectancy growth in North America and the UK, where virtually all of LGGNY's business is based (~97% UK, ~2% US and ~1% Europe). This has led to growth in profits for their annuities business, as payout rate decreases. Note that annuities pricing yield much higher margins than life insurance, therefore a slowing life expectancy benefits more towards annuities than it would cost life insurance payouts. Especially for LGGNY, where 60% of its revenue is driven by annuity-related products, the slowing life expectancy growth in the US and the UK will have a significant positive impact towards profit growth.

Looking forward, the slowdown of life expectancy growth is expected to persist, especially as heart disease and cancer treatments developments have been stagnant over the past few years. Therefore, we expect that LGGNY would continually release their reserves to their shareholders. Furthermore, their efforts to expand in the US insurance market seem to have paid off, with their life insurance business based in Maryland recording strong profit growth both in 2016 and 2017. Their knowledge and specialisation within life insurance products, unlike fellow European peers Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY) and Axa (OTCQX:AXAHY), allows them to have a competitive advantage on taking on corporate pension liabilities.

Apart from growth in its annuity business, its investment management business (LGIM) has seen healthy growth as well. Assets under management have seen a 10% increase over the past year. This has mainly been attributed to the more bullish sentiment within the UK market and the increase of tax-free investments allowance of up to £20,000 ($28,000), allowing households to put more savings into index funds and investment managers. Again, LGGNY has performed well in the US, unlike its British peers who have mostly pulled out the US insurance and investments market, with the exception of Prudential.

Looking forward, the return of volatility in equity markets should see further inflow of funds to actively managed funds, positively impacting LGIM's revenue. We expect volatility levels, as reflected by the S&P 500 Volatility Index (^VIX) to remain at levels between 20-30, much higher than the 8-20 levels we have seen throughout 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, as LGIM targets to consolidate its position as a top 10 asset manager in the US, behinds the likes of BlackRock and Vanguard, we do see robust growth potential in this business.

Some of the key downsides that LGGNY might face include the highly competitive nature of the insurance market in the US, which might hinder its growth prospects. Even though LGGNY is in a much better position compared to its British and European peers, with the likes of Prudential (PUK), AIG (AIG) and MassMutual, LGGNY's corporate data remains relatively small and they would need to undertake aggressive expansion strategies. This would mean that LGGNY might not be able to provide as competitive pricing than its competitors. Another downside of LGGNY is its concentrated business portfolio in terms of both its products and its geographical presence. Specialisation in life insurance products is stable, but we feel that it will be prone to sudden medical developments (which are very difficult to forecast). Also, its heavy presence in the UK is prone to different structural changes in the domestic market. Even though its UK-focused might shield itself from obvious Brexit uncertainty risks, we expect that the general macroeconomic changes caused by Brexit will have a spillover cost to LGGNY, as sentiment falls in 2019 and 2020 within the UK domestic market. Brexit uncertainty also contributes to currency and relative inflation risks, as LGGNY is an ADR stock. We expect GBP/USD to remain fluctuating at 1.38-1.45 levels in 2018 and early 2019, while UK inflation is set to remain at 2.5% to 3.0%. Interest rate differentials can be neglected, as both the Fed and the Bank of England have hinted rate hikes this year, but then rate hike itself will be a downside for LGGNY's investment management business.

Investment Thesis

Nevertheless, we are highly attracted by LGGNY's valuations and its commitment to dividend growth, as well as its healthy dividend yield of ~5.0-6.0%. As a mature business and industry, this is one of our top picks for safe income stocks. The growth in both insurance and investment management businesses are key to dividend growth. Obviously, dividend yield has shrunk over the past year as its share price followed the general bull market trend (figure below).

However, it remains as a much more attractive dividend stock than its British and European peers.

Furthermore, the valuation multiples of LGGNY infer obvious signs of value compared to its peers, as shown by its P/E and P/Sales ratios.

Its share performance did not lag behind its peers, implying that we are seeing value rather than structural underpricing.

Lastly, financial health is also relatively robust and payout ratio remains strong and sustainable.

Our target price for LGGNY is as follows, as computed via the dividend discount model. We believe that this model works for LGGNY in particular due to its mature business nature.

Risk Free Rate 3.00% Market Risk Premium 6.00% Equity Beta (3Y rolling) 1.665 Debt-to-Equity Ratio 0.502486 Tax Rate 20.00% Unlevered Beta 1.1876 Cost of Equity 10.13% Expected Next Dividend (p) 19.8 Expected Dividend Growth Rate 3.20% 3.50% 3.80% Implied Share Price (GBX / GBP0.01) 285.90 298.84 313.01

Note that we are working with the GBX figures (GBX = GBP0.01; UK stocks are quoted in GBX). This translates to a +8.13%, +13.02% and +18.39% for the different scenarios.

Converting back to ADR prices, our target range is between $20.42 to $22.35. LGGNY is rated a BUY and we recommend spreading purchases over time as our proposed investment strategy for LGGNY is collecting safe dividends while enjoying a respectable amount of growth potential.

