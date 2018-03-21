Union Pacific: Breakout Opportunity

Union Pacific is exploiting this trend really well while also avoiding the pressure from rapidly rising prices.

On the 7th of December I wrote an article about Union Pacific (UNP) and its opportunities to shine in a strong economic environment. In this article you will see why this call is still valid and why we are going to witness further gains.

Macro Is (Still) Going Strong

Before I go into any details it is important to start with the general outlook for the US economy. In this case, I like to look at regional manufacturing surveys and the ISM manufacturing index. These leading indicators tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. Additionally I look at the regional shipments indicator to track expectations for the transportation industry.

In February, we saw that shipments almost made a new multi-year high. Current sentiment is close to its highest level since the early 2000s after massively rebounding since the first quarter of 2016.

I retrieved the graph above from my economic update in February which I highly recommend everyone to read since it not only gives you the latest update, it also explains why these indicators are so powerful.

Union Pacific Is Exploiting The Trend

On the 14th of March, Union Pacific presented at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials conference which included a quarter-to-date update of its total fright volumes. First and foremost, it is important to mention that expectations are high for these companies to execute well. Note only for their own sake, but also to get confirmation of the current economic growth trend.

What we see is very promising and a good overview of the current situation where agricultural products continue to struggle despite strength among other segments. However, agricultural and farm products are currently on their way to outperform 2015, 2016 and 2017 after starting 2018 extremely weak according to the Association of American Railroads. This would explain the 4% decline while it also points at higher volumes after the data was collected for the investor presentation.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation (March 14th 2018)

Other than that it is good to see that all other segments are showing growth, it is important to mention that both premium and energy showed some weakness in the fourth quarter of 2017 which has been erased in the first months of this year.

Given that all segments are accounting for roughly 25% of Union Pacific's total volumes, it is no surprise that the agriculture decline is fully covered. Furthermore, the 1% total gain is already outperforming 2015, 2016 and 2017 as you can see in the graph above.

The premium segment is suffering a bit from falling car sales with slight contraction expected over the next 3 years including this year. Total automotive sales are expected to hit the lowest level since 2014 at 16.8 million units in 2020.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation (March 14th 2018)

Industrial volumes like construction, plastics and chemicals are benefiting from the general economic strength which is boosting rock, cement and plastics.

Energy is not only showing outperforming growth compared to 2016 and 2017 but also the return of shale. Many energy managers mentioned the plans to increase production once oil went above $62 in the fourth quarter energy survey of the Dallas FED.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation (March 14th 2018)

What we see is a massive confirmation. There is no denying that fracking is back with frac sand volumes close to 2014 highs. After bottoming in 2016 when oil hit its lows close to $25 per barrel.

Coal on the other hand is currently in a seasonal decline on a domestic level (including all major railway companies). However, total carloads are still outperforming both 2016 and 2017 which is another confirmation of the economy and the most recent industrial production numbers from the mining and basic material industries.

Source: AAR

The Outlook Looks Promising...

The company's outlook discusses low digit volume growth in the first quarter which makes perfect sense given the economic trend and the actual rail numbers in the first quarter (to date). Moreover, pricing benefits will exceed rail inflation dollars while labor and overall inflation will stay below 2%.

This is something I really hope the company can achieve given the massive pressure from rising commodities and wages. On the other hand, the company is massively cutting jobs due to automation and rising efficiencies. The company employed 46,500 employees in 2013 which has fallen below 42,000 regardless of the economic recovery of the past 2 years.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation (March 14th 2018)

Besides that, the company is trading at 22 times earnings and 16 times next year's earnings who are estimated to come in at $8.43 per share. Moreover, this company is the second most profitable railway transportation company with profit margins at 50.4%.

... So Does The Graph & Sentiment

The graph looks promising. The company is currently breaking out after recovering the entire February decline. At this point it seems to be just a matter of days until we get a new 2018 high.

Add to that the strong performance compared to the S&P 500. Below, you see the ratio spread between Union Pacific and the S&P 500. Not only is this ratio almost back at its 2018 highs, it also confirms that the stock market is everything except weakening. It is highly unusual that investors' decisions lead to outperforming transportation stocks in a weak market environment. This once again is a confirmation of the strong economic trend we are in while it also supports Union Pacific's reach for its highs.

Union Pacific remains a very interesting stock pick thanks to the strong economic trend in the US which is also pushing sentiment in the shipments industry to levels not seen since the early 2000s. Add to that the company's ability to turn this into strong top line growth while rising costs are being contained in an environment that is putting tremendous pressure on companies.

Moreover, the stock price is rebounding quickly and currently breaking out while the market is being outperformed without any fears of a slowdown.

I like the stock and will use this breakout to buy more. I will also keep you updated going forward.

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

