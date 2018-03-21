Preparing For The End: Creating A Weatherproof Strategy - Part I

The bull cycle is very likely in the later innings. Those who stick to their previous asset allocation, like the 60/40 (60% stocks, 40% bonds) could be in for a significant surprise. The 60/40 portfolio has traditionally been the "go to" allocation for financial advisors for the last three decades. And the reason has been simple: it has worked. The 40% allocated to bonds has been the ballast for the volatility of the stock portfolio.

For the last 100 years, a 60/40 portfolio, rebalanced annually, would have returned investors about 8% per year. The asset class mix provided a lower standard deviation (volatility) as when stocks fell, your bonds typically rose in value. Portfolio management was quite easy, you mix the portfolio between stocks and bonds based on the client's risk tolerance and age, rebalance at least annually, and you were done.

But the market is changing. The bond portion of the portfolio once yielded 6%-8%. Today, corporate bonds yield just 3%-4% while equity valuations are sky high equating to low future returns. If in prior years you got 6% from your bonds and 8% from your stocks, your return assumption was 7.2%. Today, maybe you'll get 5% from your stocks over the next ten years (and that may even be aggressive) and 3% from your bonds (also may be aggressive) for a total return of 4.2%.

So many advisors and investors alike are relying on this strategy to fund their retirements. Our worry is that investors are in a false sense of security given that so many financial planning and academics are all saying the same thing.

Most financial advisors are using the recent past as a benchmark for the future. But recall that the bond market has seen a tremendous 35 year run. What has happened in other time frames when interest rates were not falling from record highs?

There are many reasons why this is done. For one, it's easy and it has worked. But also, from a fiduciary standpoint, these advisors and other pundits will always push conventional strategies and products for fear of liability. Remember that stocks and bonds can go down together. We just recently experienced that with the correction in early February.

The below chart shows what happened from the market peak on January 26th through the end of February. If bonds are the ballast, the drop of 1.26% in little more than a month doesn't bode well.

(SPDR S&P 500- (SPY))(AGG)

Think about the late 1970s and early 1980s when both stocks and bonds fell sharply. The U.S. entered a recession at the same time new Fed Chairman Paul Volker increased rates to "Whip inflation now". We could go back to a longer time frame from 1965 through 1982 which saw the 60/40 portfolio return less than 1%. And you can go back to many periods prior to that and see more times when the 60/40 did not work. From 1937 to 1950, a period of 13 years, the total return was nearly nothing. Imagine if you entered retirement in a period similar to 1937 and for the next 13 years your portfolio returned zero. If that happened today, we would have a retirement crisis on our hands. And that outcome is certainly in the realm of possibility.

(Source: Wikipedia)

In the few decades before the start of the bond bull market, the record of the 60/40 portfolio as we have demonstrated is not all that strong. We feel that we could be entering another time period when that weaker performance is replicated.

Many advisors are shifting the allocation to a 70/30 or even an 80/20, allocating more of the portfolio to stocks. The rationale is that the yield on the 30-year bond in 1989 was 9%. Today it's just over 3%. Your bond allocation will likely just not cut it. In a low yield world, the risk mitigation of bonds is being outweighed by their very low future returns. Couple that with the low current yields of interest rates, near all-time lows, and a rising rate environment, bond allocations could be additive to the risk of their stocks, not subtractive.

(Source: Mr Money Mustache)

The 60/40 rule for a lasting retirement may be dead given that lower return and increased longevity. But it is not just that expected lower return in the "near long-term" combined with longevity risk. You have tremendous risk today for the large cohort of baby boomers entering or nearing retirement currently. We believe that sequence of returns risk is the largest risk facing investors in that 55-70 age cohort.

Other approaches are clearly necessary going forward. For one, matching risk with your asset allocation is imperative. Many advisors and even more individual investors are reaching for return in order to sustain that 4% withdrawal rate plan or whatever return assumption being used. The ability of a financial advisor to add value to a client by charging 0.75% to 1.0% in this low-return environment using a 60/40 strategy and active mutual funds is low.

Creating an income-based portfolio with lower risks can help investors weather the next period of lower returns. But there are other solutions that can help mitigate the risks that are looming for retirees. Over the next series of articles we will detail some of those solutions as well as look at other withdrawal strategies compared to the most common, the 4% withdrawal rate.

There is no fool-proof solution which is the nature of the markets in general. Over-weighting equities in order to eliminate the risk of bonds comes with its own set of perils. Most investors cannot stomach the volatility of a 100% equity portfolio and will often sell at the worst possible time. We've seen other solutions like keeping a 24-36 month cash reserve for retirement spending. But in general, that is just an investment into a bond with little to no coupon.

We think advisors and investors are going to need to think outside of the box and come up with non-correlated, non-traditional solutions for clients. And that may be customized for each individual, not a cookie-cutter answer to the current market. Will those solutions make the needed change? Possibly, but its impossible to know for certain. One thing we do know is that taking the traditional approach of a 60/40 portfolio is virtually setting your clients or yourself up for disappointment.

Creating A Weatherproof Solution

(Source: Google images)

There are several ways to create a weatherproof solution and it is highly dependent on what part of the life cycle the investor is in. For example, an accumulator approaching the peak earnings years can weather more volatility compared to someone in retirement. The benefit of time for these accumulators allows them to add other non-correlated buckets to their quiver for when they get closer and enter retirement.

For those at or near retirement, we have to have other solutions as time is not on your side. Here, we have to focus more on asset allocation and investment selection, as well as other tools for safe income. For these investors most advisors and writers advocate similar actions:

Adding gold (GLD)

Creating dry powder

Rebalancing or shifting asset allocation

Move to quality

These are actions which we do not dismiss and advocate ourselves but they are well-known by market participants. In the next parts of this series, we will focus on solutions for both types of investors. We will focus on positioning for asset allocation in an accumulators' portfolio but spend more time on strategies for those nearing or in the early years of retirement as they have more acute risks today. Retirement withdraw strategies are a key aspect of mitigating retirement portfolio risks.

