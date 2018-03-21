Arena: Star Acquisition Target Post Positive Trial Results

The long-awaited phase 2 trial results of Etrasimod, Arena Pharmaceutical’s (ARNA) auto-immune disease drug, being first studied for Ulcerative Colitis (UC) has just been released. The results are outstanding, to say the least. Patients achieved statistically significant improvements versus placebo in the primary and all secondary endpoints:

Relative to placebo, there was a statistically significant (p = 0.009) 0.99 point improvement in a 3-component (stool frequency, rectal bleeding and findings on endoscopy) Mayo Clinic Score (ranging from 0 to 9) with Etrasimod 2 mg at week 12. In the 1 mg group, there was a 0.43 point improvement in 3-component Mayo Clinic Score at week 12 relative to placebo, which was not statistically significant (p = 0.146). Significantly more patients in the Etrasimod 2 mg group achieved endoscopic improvement compared with placebo (41.8% vs. 17.8%, p = 0.003).

In addition, patients achieved statistically significant clinical remission endpoints:

The proportion of patients achieving clinical remission, defined by the 3-component Mayo Clinic Score, was 33.0% in the Etrasimod 2 mg group compared to 8.1% for the placebo group (p < 0.001). Remission as defined by the 4-component Total Mayo Clinic Score was 24.5% and 6.0% for Etrasimod 2 mg and placebo, respectively (p = 0.004).

As with Arena’s Etrasimod molecule showed a very clear and clean safety profile:

Etrasimod was well tolerated and there were fewer patients with serious adverse events (SAEs) compared to placebo (0% in 2 mg, 5.8% in 1 mg and 11.1% in placebo). Impact on heart rate and atrioventricular (AV) conduction was low throughout the study with no discontinuations from study related to bradycardia or AV block. There were no increases in liver function tests compared to placebo and no reports of macular edema or pulmonary function test abnormalities. We plan to present full study results at future medical congresses. We intend to initiate a Phase 3 program for Etrasimod in ulcerative colitis.

Comparing these results with Celgene’s (NASDAQ:CELG) Ozanimod, Etrasimod fairs much better on all fronts including:

Three Component Partial Mayo Clinic Score

Endoscopic Improvement

Clinical Remissions

Lymphocyte bounce recovery time clearly makes Etrasimod the better choice

The clinical Remission data is especially significant since it’s an endpoint that has been historically used in Phase 3 registrational trials. Etrasimod did phenomenally well, compared to Ozanimod:

Etrasimod: [24.5% in the Etrasimod 2 mg group compared to 6.0% for the placebo group (p = 0.004)]

Ozanimod: [16% in the Ozanimod 1 mg group compared to 6% for the placebo group (p = 0.048)]

As a reminder to the readers, Celgene bought Receptos in 2015 for its ownership of Ozanimod at a price tag of $7.2b, which translates to around $175/share in Arena’s terms.

A medical doctor reviewing the results noted:

The phase 2 Etrasimod results in Ulcerative colitis are even better than I could have hoped. My research background is in T cell autoimmunity and Arena's S1P receptor program was what first attracted me to investing in the company... The efficacy results were amazing especially when viewed in comparison to Celgene's Ozanimod results. The biggest story was the clinical remission data which will be used as a primary endpoint in the phase 3 study. This not only beat the low bar set by Ozanimod at both 8 and 32 weeks, but compared very favorably to all of the currently approved therapies for Ulcerative Colitis in their much longer phase 3 programs.

I also want to emphasize how impressive the clinical remission numbers were given that 36% of patients had previously failed one or more approved biologics. In effect, this was a population that had already been shown to be more difficult to treat. This again compares very favorably to the Ozanimod trial where only 18% of patients had been previously treated.

Analyst Upgrades

Arena’s prospects as an investment opportunity just multiplied with these great results. Analysts were incredibly positive leading to the results, and once the results were announced were equally enthusiastic in a long conference call held after-hours.

JMP Securities upgraded ARNA with a $79 price target: “Phase 2 Etrasimod Results are Outstanding”.

Needham & Company upgraded ARNA from hold to buy with a $60 price target.

Wells Fargo raised its target to $60 "we believe OASIS results support a best-in-class profile and should support a blockbuster opportunity in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) alone with further upside potential from broader development for other inflammatory diseases."

JP Morgan raised its target to a low ball $48.

Leerink raised its PT to $63. “The magnitude of etrasimod’s efficacy is impressive”.

Credit Suisse raised its PT to $58.

Next Steps

At this point, Arena is significantly de-risked and has a lot going for it. APD371 Phase 2 data will be released in the next few months. APD371 is being studied for visceral pain associated with Crohn’s Disease (CD), though like Etrasimod it has several potential target diseases. Ralinepag, another star product will be rolled into Phase 3 in the 2H of this year. Of course Etrasimod will be moved to Phase 3 for UC, but also many other diseases will be examined. A number of other compounds will have significant news on the horizon, e.g., Nelotanserin, and Lorcaserin (Arena's FDA approved obesity drug).

An Arena Private Investor Group letter to all major Big Pharma CEOs, pitching the company as a great acquisition target, has yielded positive reaction in the form of direct responses, and many visits to the due diligence report produced independently of Arena.

As with any other equity investment, ARNA carries some risks, including Phase 3 results which ultimately determine approvability of drugs, but given the strength of data, I am very optimistic on both Etrasimod and Ralinepag.

