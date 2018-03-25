We Just Bought More Of This 7.3% Yielding REIT

The cherry on top of the cake is the positive economic backdrop which we expect to result in increasing demand for hotel rooms and higher room rates.

The 7.3% dividend yield is very well covered at just about 46% payout ratio. The dividend was recently increased by 4.5%, and given the strong guidance for 2018, we expect another dividend hike coming soon.

For a firm trading at a very low multiple of just 5.9 times expected AFFO, the underlying results are exceptionally strong with solid growth.

Despite being a very small firm with a market cap of just $85 million, Sotherly is doing very big things with massive announcements coming out in the recent months.

Sotherly Hotels is a small cap luxury Hotel REIT that we have been recommending to our investors.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is a Hotel REIT with a focus on upper-upscale and luxury full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotels, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. Most of SOHO's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands.

Big Things Happening At A Small Firm

Sotherly has a market capitalization of just ~$85 million; Nonetheless, many big things have been happening at the firm in the recent months:

First the company announced a 4.5% dividend increase in January. Then in February, it reported impressive results for the 4th quarter and full year 2017. Finally, just last week, Sotherly undertook a massive acquisition worth close to $80 million.

Given the overwhelmingly positive news we would have expected upside to materialize by now, but shares have remained about flat, returning only ~7% since our last recommendation in early November, 2017.

SOHO's performance however remains very strong when compared to the broader Property REIT market which suffered a major sell-off during the same time period with losses exceeding 8% as we can note from the chart of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Put in other words, picking Sotherly over other REITs allowed us to outperform the broad REIT market. The reason for this outperformance is very simple and we summarized it in 5 bullet points in our initial buy thesis:

Extraordinary low valuation: Trading at only 5.9x AFFO compared to +10x AFFO for the industry average.

Trading at only 5.9x AFFO compared to +10x AFFO for the industry average. High yield: 7.3% dividend yield with a low payout ratio of only about 46% (or a 240% dividend coverage). To put this into perspective, SOHO is generating cash flows of 17.5% at the current price, out of which it pays 7.3% in dividends and retains 10.2% to pay down debt and fund future growth.

7.3% dividend yield with a low payout ratio of only about 46% (or a 240% dividend coverage). To put this into perspective, SOHO is generating cash flows of 17.5% at the current price, out of which it pays 7.3% in dividends and retains 10.2% to pay down debt and fund future growth. Strong growth: The 2018 guidance indicates potential for +15% growth.

The 2018 guidance indicates potential for +15% growth. Favorable track record: Multi-year growth in key operational figures. Average hotel EBITDA is up 80% and dividends per share have more than doubled since 2012.

Multi-year growth in key operational figures. Average hotel EBITDA is up 80% and dividends per share have more than doubled since 2012. Massive share buyback: The management's commitment to undertake share buybacks.

Today, as we review the most recent developments, we remain very bullish and continue to believe that shares are materially underpriced and set for even more outperformance.

Very Strong Results In 2017

Notwithstanding two major hurricanes and a significant property damage at its Houston hotel, Sotherly managed to post very strong operational results with significant growth in most figures.

Portfolio RevPAR increased by 7.6% for the quarter and 3.6% for the full year.

Hotel EBITDA margins expanded by 280 basis points in the fourth quarter to 26.2%, and by 40 basis points to finish at 26.6% for the full year.

Finally, the company generated an EBITDA increase by up to 27% in the last quarter, and 2% for the full year including the hurricane damages.

All in all, this allowed the firm to increase its AFFO per share by a whopping 11% in 2017 and increase its dividend per share by 4.5%. This is despite the fact that SOHO suffered from two major hurricanes! And yet, it posted one of the highest AFFO per share growth figures compared to its peers, including Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to name a few.

Recent Massive Property Acquisition

In March 2018, SOHO entered into an agreement to acquire the Hyatt Centric Arlington hotel located in Arlington, Virginia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $79.7 million. Considering that Sotherly’s market cap is just $85 million, this is clearly a very massive acquisition for the firm.

The property is an upper-upscale full-service hotel consisting of 318 rooms franchised by Hyatt (NYSE:H). It is located in the Rosslyn submarket of Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. and with close access to Georgetown shopping.

The Hotel recently underwent a $6.2 million renovation in 2016 as part of its conversion to Hyatt Centric, "Hyatt’s full-service lifestyle brand that focuses on being the experiential hub and putting its guest at the center of the action in the best destinations.”

For 2017, the hotel operated at a 84% occupancy rate with an average daily rate of $176.31 and room RevPAR of $148.13 – characteristics of a luxury hotel.

Sotherly expects to fund the purchase through a combination of net proceeds from its recently closed unsecured note offering and approximately $57 million of new mortgage financing.

This is a strong performing asset that we believe will immediately be accretive to the Company’s shareholders and also represents considerable operational upside over the long run as Sotherly takes over and potentially improves management practices.

2018 To Be Another Strong Year

For 2018, Sotherly is projecting total revenue in the range of $167.8 million to $169.1 million. At the midpoint of the range, this represents a 9.2% increase over the last year's hotel revenue!

Similarly, Hotel EBITDA is projected to show a large increase with the midpoint of the range at 15.4% compared to 2017 total EBITDA.

Finally, AFFO is projected in the range of $15.9 million to $16.5 million or $1.04 to $1.08 per share – representing a midpoint 6% increase over last year's AFFO per share.

Considering that we are talking about a firm that sells at 5.9 times AFFO and a 7.3% dividend yield, we consider this guidance to be extremely favorable. Generally such low multiples are reserved to companies undergoing some clear challenges or having poor business models that may not be sustainable.

Sotherly, on the other hand, appears to be quite the opposite with high growth coming from its assets. Surely, the investment story has relatively high risk given the small size of the firm and its high leverage, but there is clearly also massive upside at the current valuation.

The average FFO multiple of the hotel REIT sector stands currently in excess of 10 times - representing a +40% premium to SOHO. Despite that, SOHO actually outperformed most peers in terms of growth in 2017, and could well do it again in 2018.

Doing some very simplistic expected return modeling, we forecast the firm to produce solid returns to its shareholders over the next few years.

Dividend yield + Expected growth + Appreciation from multiple expansion = Total expected return

7.3% + 6% + 10% = 23.3% expected total return per annum

It may sound overly optimistic to expect a +20% return in today’s market environment, but given the opportunistic valuation, we believe that it is not only reasonable, but expected.

Share Buybacks Support Upside

The company is authorized to purchase up to $10 million of its outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2017, the Company has repurchased approximately 883,000 shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $6.68 per share, totaling approximately $5.9 million.

Given that the shares trade at a very low multiple, every purchase is very accretive and results in substantial value creation. We believe that this could provide additional support to the share price in a market downturn, and boost upside realization in case the market finally warms up.

Final Thoughts

In today’s market environment, we are bullish on hotel investments because they have historically greatly benefited from accelerating GDP growth. With the recent tax cuts and improving economy, we expect businesses to engage in more trips and individuals to have more savings for leisure travel.

One of the main beneficiaries of this trend is hotel owners and investors collect the potential rewards. Today, as we look at the recent results of Sotherly and other REITs we own, we are glad to see our predictions being reflected in fundamentals. Despite the latest REIT market sell-off, it is fair to note that each of our hotel REIT investments have kept posting satisfying results.

Sotherly continues to execute on its strategy in a disciplined manner. The Company posted very strong results for 2017 and we expect another solid year for 2018.

The combination of extreme value, high yield, and high expected growth is a recipe to beat markets. With the U.S. economy set to continue to grow in the next 12 to 24 months, we expect SOHO to strongly outperform broader equity markets as well as the REIT market.

