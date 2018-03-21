BT Group - Growing Dividends And Healthy Bottom Line

While it is unlikely that that the stock price will reach its previous highs for some time, any downside risk from its current price is limited.

The group's massive pension liabilities have also been a major concern for analysts, however, I do not believe these issues warrant a fall of over 50%.

BT Group's stock has fallen over 50% over the last 3 years due to increased competitor pressures and management's misguided attempts at diversification in some areas.

The Stock

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) (OTCPK:BTGOF) is a British multinational telecommunications company with its head office in London. It has operations in around 180 countries and is the largest Telco in the UK. Since reaching its 2015 peak, the stock has fallen over 50%. While a fall was certainly warranted, this dramatic fall has created an opportunity for investors interested in its dividend yield of over 6%.

(Source: Google Finance)

Revenue has been stable/growing for several years, despite slight weakness this quarter:

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Report)

Consumer numbers for each of BT's divisions was steady/rising over the third quarter, and the Openreach fiber program continues to rapidly expand (more on this later):

(Source: BT Group 2Q17 Report)

Looking to the future, management has begun to realize the importance of outstanding customer service in the modern day Telco competition for consumer dollars, and are substantially increasing investment in the area, which I believe will increase sales over time. BT Group also has several capex advantages over rivals which will enable them to maintain their lead in several of their businesses:

(Source: BT Group 2017 Annual Report)

Mobile

BT poses an advantage in the mobile space due to its current domination in domestic market share and its superior network coverage in the UK:

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results Presentation)

BT Group's investment in 4G continues, with their coverage now reaching 86% of the UK’s landmass. They have announced upgrades to more than 600 sites by the end of our financial year, converting 2G airwaves into super-fast 4G speeds. The sites ensure readiness for the next generation of mobile devices, doubling the data upload speeds from the current maximum of 50Mbps to up to 100Mbps on more than 900 sites across the UK.

On 11 July, Ofcom issued its decisions on competition issues for the forthcoming auction of spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz bands. As a consequence of Ofcom’s proposed caps on the amount of spectrum any one operator can buy, we would not be able to bid for spectrum in the 2.3GHz band, and would be restricted to no more than 85MHz in the 3.4GHz band. As a result of Three’s challenge to the proposals, we also made the difficult decision to challenge the proposals and expect a court hearing in December. Our mobile base is now 29.7m. We added 279,000 postpaid mobile customers, taking the postpaid customer base to 17.3m. The number of prepaid customers reduced by 260,000, in line with industry trends, taking the base to 6.3m. Our 4G customer base reached 19.4m.

(Source: BT Group 2Q17 Report)

This continued investment into network infrastructure will ensure BT Group remains a clear market leader in the mobile space into the foreseeable future.

Broadband

In February, Openreach announced an acceleration of its fiber to the Premises (FTTP) build program, with the aim of reaching three million premises by the end of 2020. The initial phase of the ‘fiber First’ program will start in 2018 and connect up to 40 UK towns, cities and boroughs, including Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Manchester. Openreach has the largest FTTP footprint in the UK and is best placed to deliver the ambition to build a large-scale FTTP network. The pace and extent of this large-scale investment will depend on the speed with which the conditions to enable an acceptable return on the investment are secured. Support is needed from Communication Providers (CPs), central and local government and Ofcom to achieve low build and connection costs, rapid take-up of and incremental revenue from the platform, and a supportive regulatory and public policy framework. Ultra-fast speeds, using the FTTP and Gfast network are now available to 886,000 premises. The UK broadband market grew by 157,000, of which BT Group's retail share was 22%. Retail fiber broadband additions increased by 208,000 taking BT Group's base to 5.5m; 59% of our retail customers are now on fiber. While regulatory issues have cast a shadow over BT Group's broadband expansion plans, I believe analysts are overly pessimistic about the possible impacts of reform on this segments revenue potential, and have ignored the market dominance that BT Group's strong investment in the area will lead to in the future.

BT TV

As with most Pay-Tv providers, the rapid growth of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has come at a cost for BT's television segment, with a large drop in subscribers. However, as Netflix moves towards more original content (and its continuing omission of sporting content and live news channels) will steady these losses as dedicated subscribers remain:

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results)

BT Group's TV customer base has grown throughout 1H18 with TV net adds of 7,000 taking the customer base to 1.8m. An additional charge for BT Sport was also introduced, while BT Sport viewers increased 8% compared to 1H17 due to the strong demand for both the Premier League (up 2%) and the UEFA Champions League (up 16%). At this time, Netflix does not compete in the live sporting space in the UK, and has no plans to do so, leaving BT TV's future steady.

Future Growth

BT Group's future strategy emphasizes the importance of customer experience in driving growth. Delivering a consistent and reliable service is central to customer experience and there is continued improvement in the "Right First Time" performance, increasing by 2.3% compared to the 2016/17 baseline. Customers' overall perception of BT continues to improve, with Group NPS3 increasing by 3.8 points over the same period. Progressive growth in the customer experience is underpinned by investing in operational improvements, increased network quality and customer-centric product development.

Operational improvements have led to the lowest ever level of customer complaints, and joint lowest for mobile network operators, as reported by Ofcom in its latest report (down 25% y/y).

Within BT Consumer, while further improvement is needed, we are pleased to see that Ofcom’s complaints data shows a reduction of 25% for landlines and 18% for broadband when compared to the previous quarter. Our focus on improving network quality has led to copper network fault volumes being 2% lower than the first half of last year, continuing the recent reversal of the long term trend of rising fault levels. When our customers do experience problems with our network, we have maintained a consistently high level of on-time repair performance of over 80%. Use of our digital channels continues to grow with the My EE app now beyond 10m downloads. We have developed and launched a new Business App to help customers manage their BT Business account. And we have launched the new BT TV app which is free to all BT TV customers, with many great features including access to BT TV premium channels and allowing customers to set recordings on the move.

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results)

Dividend/Capital Management

Type Ex-date Pay-Date Net Dividend Currency Total for Year H1 Dividend 28 Dec 2017 05 Feb 2018 4.85 GBX H2 Dividend 10 Aug 2017 04 Sep 2017 10.55 GBX 15.40 H1 Dividend 29 Dec 2016 06 Feb 2017 4.85 GBX H2 Dividend 11 Aug 2016 05 Sep 2016 9.60 GBX 14.00 H1 Dividend 24 Dec 2015 08 Feb 2016 4.40 GBX H2 Dividend 13 Aug 2015 07 Sep 2015 8.50 GBX 12.40 H1 Dividend 25 Dec 2014 09 Feb 2015 3.90 GBX H2 Dividend 13 Aug 2014 08 Sep 2014 7.50 GBX 10.90 H1 Dividend 23 Dec 2013 03 Feb 2014 3.40 GBX H2 Dividend 07 Aug 2013 02 Sep 2013 6.50 GBX 9.50

(Source: The Telegraph UK)

Management understands the importance of the dividend to shareholders, reiterating their commitment to continually funding expansions in the distribution wherever possible:

Our strategy aims to deliver sustainable profitable revenue growth. Our first priority for the allocation of free cash flow is value-enhancing re-investment in our business to drive long-term profitable growth. This creates long-term value for our shareholders, strengthens the pension fund covenant, and supports the development of products and services our customers can value and use to grow their businesses. Cash flow after investment is available to support the pension, fund our progressive dividend and maintain a strong balance sheet.

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results)

From next year, 2018/19, the interim dividend per share will be fixed at 30% of the prior year’s full year dividend per share. However, in this transitional year, 2017/18, management have decided to hold the interim dividend at 4.85 pence per share.

Our progressive dividend policy remains unchanged; to maintain or grow the dividend each year whilst reflecting a number of factors including underlying medium term earnings expectations and levels of business reinvestment.

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results)

Risks

BT Group does face several ongoing issues, although as I mentioned, I do not believe these issues warrant a fall of over 50% in their stock price.

Investigation into BT Group's Italian business

Financial reporting scandals have appeared in BT Group's Italian business, however I do not see this presenting any material risk to the group:

During the quarter we continued to take steps to address the historical issues in Italy, working alongside the authorities as necessary, including improving the control environment. We recognize that we have further activities to complete during the fourth quarter, including the assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting as of 31 March 2018 for the purposes of the US Sarbanes-Oxley Act 2002. Since the end of the quarter, we have finalized the local statutory accounts of BT Italia for 2016-17 which we expect to file in February.

(Source: BT Group 1H18 Results)

Pension Liability

A significant headwind facing the group is its high pension liabilities - however, in my opinion, the massive share price falls have overshot what I would consider a reasonable fall based on these liabilities. BT Group PLC reported a 2.6% increase in its pension fund deficit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, but a 14.1% fall in the deficit for the year, to £7.9 billion ($10.7 billion). The increase in the deficit mainly reflects an increase in the liabilities (driven by a fall in the real discount rate), partly offset by an increase in assets. Management is considering a number of funding options to address the deficit, including arrangements that would give the BTPS a prior claim over certain BT assets. In its judgment handed down on 19 January 2018, the High Court decided that it is currently not possible to change the index used to calculate pension increases for Section C members of the BTPS. BT Group is in the process of appealing this decision.

Outlook

BT Group's guidance is unchanged for 2018, with EBITA at 7.5bn GBP:

There is no change to BT Group's financial outlook for 2017/18. 2017/18 Change in underlying1 revenue excluding transit Broadly flat Adjusted1 EBITDA £7.5bn - £7.6bn Normalized free cash flow1 £2.7bn - £2.9bn Dividend per share Progressive

Conclusion

Due to the risks that I have outlined, an investment into BT Group may not be ideal for everybody's portfolio. However, I believe the issues the group faces, while substantial, do not represent a material risk to the business, and as such do not warrant such a severe fall in share price. The dividend distribution continues to grow y/y while revenues are stable. As such, I believe a retracement of this recent fall is in order, and dividend investors will be rewarded over time.

