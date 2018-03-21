Waymo Closing In On Level 5, Offers Upside To Google Shares

The self-driving car project made recent leaps well ahead of competition in the autonomous vehicles space and may be closer to Level 5 autonomy than originally thought.

Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) is littered with promising speculations within its “other bets” portfolio. These segments currently represent around 1% of revenues, but grew nearly 50% between 2016 and 2017 while costs remained flat. Regardless, the market appears to be penalizing GOOGL’s share price because of their negative cash flows. This idea was discussed in a previous article which discussed why GOOGL’s core business can be valued at over $1,230 per share.

With current share price below core business value, this means investors can grab a piece of these "other bets" and their potential upside for free. GOOGL's continued investment in these companies and the fact that most are building foundations on an explosive future in artificial intelligence bolsters this opportunity. This opportunity is especially tangible for GOOGL's self-driving car project, Waymo, which leads all other competition in the space by literally millions of miles.

AV Growth Opportunity

Overall, global revenues for the autonomous vehicles ("AV") market are forecast to accelerate to $126.8B by 2027 representing a CAGR of 39.6%. Further forecasts show revenues growing to $800B by 2035 before exploding to a mind blowing $7T by 2050. An inflection point in AV adoption is inevitable, but time estimates vary widely.

Image Source: Loupventures.com

The consensus is that vehicles are not expected to become fully autonomous to consumers until after 2025, with a slow initial demand driven by early adopters, before a much larger adoption after safety and other benefits are proven. These tempered expectations make sense when considering the hurdles that most AV manufacturers face in creating consumer owned products. These include regulations, reliability, deteriorating infrastructure, and weather.

But Waymo is positioning itself as a ride sharing service company, allowing it to control many of the hurdles that face these car manufacturers. In addition, AV requires machine learning and mountains of data management infrastructure and experience, something parent company GOOGL already specializes in (Including Google AI). This places the company well ahead of any other player in the AV market with the strategy already paying off.

Before launching in to Waymo’s opportunity and valuation, here’s a quick refresher on the Levels of AV along with how Waymo is overcoming the current market’s hurdles.

The 5 Levels of AV

The current AV industry breaks down AV into 5 levels:

Image Source: theverge.com

The critical difference between level 2, 3 and 4 boils down to who owns responsibility for the vehicle’s actions. Level 2 requires the driver to be responsible for all safety-critical functions and remain alert constantly. This is what companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Cadillac are currently offering and can be referred to as semi-autonomous because of the limited applications (highways only, excluding merging and traffic, for example). A recent phone conversation I had with a client is a perfect example of this:

"Sure, I can look it up on my computer. – It can wait, aren’t you driving on the highway? – It’s a Tesla. I can just set it to AutoPilot."

Level 3 opens the door for immense claims issues, liability disputes, and life safety concerns. With robot and human exchanging driving responsibilities, it will be extremely difficult to determine who is at fault should an accident occur. For this reason, most experts believe companies will skip Level 3 altogether. This creates a canyon like gap in equipment and computing power that companies will have to jump between Level 2 and Level 4 autonomy. Whereas the sense and react demand of Level 2 is programmable and linear in operation, Level 4 explodes into complexity that requires machine learning, specialized computing, and immense data management.

While AVs have been dreamed up since the 1920’s, they have largely been hampered by lack of sufficient technology until recently. Milestones in Machine Learning artificial intelligence and specialized chips capable of trillions of operations per second have birthed Level 4 AV. GOOGL’s own AI buildout has allowed the company to manage, sort, and learn from the terabytes of data required for AV systems. New chips like Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive Xavier SoC GPU are now capable of 30 trillion operations per second. Your modern phone for example can process around 3.4 billion operations per second, nearly 10,000x slower.

Level 4 still requires a driver to take control should the car run into an unrecognized situation. It’s worth noting that Waymo’s service model is already allowing its AVs to blur the lines between Level 4 and 5. This is because Waymo can determine and test the environment its car will operate in. For car manufacturers, the target year for a Level 4 consumer vehicle release to the market appears to be 2020, with Tesla recently pushing its timeline out at least 2 years into 2019/2020 from the graphic below.

Image Source: americanprogress.org

Waymo Overcoming AV Hurdles

Hurdle 1: Laws and regulations slowing AV adoption.

Waymo does not sell a car product to consumers, which would otherwise add enormous complexity and scrutiny to their AV product. Consumer owners come with a huge bag of uncertainty that frighten regulators, including maintaining the car’s equipment, handling numerous driving conditions across the country, and adding liability complexities.

Instead, Waymo is angling toward ride sharing services in pre-tested cities on pre-modeled roadways. This limits environmental complexities, eliminates the consumer, and simplifies the liability structure by placing it into Waymo’s hands. This corporate owned service model appears to be a smaller pill for regulators to swallow. In fact, Waymo was recently awarded the first ever state approval to operate as a commercial ride-hailing service without human drivers.

The fact that Waymo passed in one state is promising, considering states do not set safety standards, but rather enforce standards set by the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). And what is NHTSA’s position on AV?

From a recent release on Automated Driving Systems by the NHTSA:

“The federal government wants to ensure it does not impede progress with unnecessary or unintended barriers to innovation. Safety remains the number one priority for U.S. DOT and is the specific focus of NHTSA… NHTSA is prepared to assist with challenges that states face regarding the safe integration of SAE Level 3 and above Automated Driving Systems (ADSs) on public roads.”

In other words, the NHTSA wants to be accommodative to AV provided safety is maintained. With one state already approving AV use as a service, there should be little reason for other states to not follow suit (barring states with troublesome climates, discussed later). Another encouraging sign is the recent legislation ramp up by multiple states as they begin to prepare for more AV adoption.

Image Source: ncsl.org

Finally, shortly before the announcement, Waymo had agreed to buy “thousands” more Pacifica minivans to ramp up its fleet. This more than doubles its current fleet of 600 and shows Waymo’s preparation to scale. Apparently, Waymo sees little reason to curtail its scaling efforts from lack of federal and state support.

Reliability and Incalculable Risks

Hurdle 2: Consumer biases - Computers are not as reliable and predictable as human drivers.

In truth, researchers are finding quite the opposite: human drivers are not as reliable and predictable as computers. Humans cannot mentally plan for every driving situation, hence the hundreds of thousands of recurring accidents annually. This daunting feat is where machine learning (NYSE:AI) and simulations can compensate for our shortcomings, in both practice and execution.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans drive around 3 trillion miles every year, with 1.09 fatalities occurring every 1 million miles. Based on a leading study by Rand Corporation, autonomous software will need to drive 275M miles to demonstrate with 95% confidence that autonomous vehicles are at least as safe as humans (less than 1 death per million miles). To determine the exact fatality of a self-driving system will require and even greater 8.8 billion miles of experience. But why so many miles?

With so few occurrences (1 fatality per 1 million miles), it takes a significant amount of fatalities not to occur to approach the 95% confidence zone of a distribution curve. And it takes even more to calculate the actual expected failure rate, or death rate, with any kind of confidence. But Waymo is closing in on these confidence intervals.

In June 2015, Waymo reported 1 million miles logged, followed by 2 million in October 2016, 4 million in November 2017, and 5 million as of this March. Based on this mileage accrual rate, it will take Waymo into 2023 to hit the milestone of 275M miles driven (the company will need to report no death rates in this time). The recent news that Waymo’s fleet will more than double should accelerate Waymo in reaching the 275M mile marker.

Where investors can really rally is in Waymo's virtually simulated fleet of 10,000 vehicles, operating 24 hours a day, through incalculable scenarios. The project is dubbed “CarCraft” and simulated miles logged have now exceeded 5 billion, speeding towards the 8.8 billion mile safety milestone. For perspective, humans only average around 13,500 miles of experience per year, logging much of their experience from their own single point perspective and not a shared ecosystem of simulations and fleet of driving cars.

Both of Waymo’s actual and simulated miles driven exceed any other AV system in the market. Another important measuring stick is miles per disengagement, which are the number of miles an AV can drive before running into a situation requiring human intervention. Waymo leads this category by more than 5-fold over the next closest AV developer, GM. Waymo is clearly well ahead of competition and has already surpassed the individual experience level of every driver on the road. And this is all without a single fatality.

AVs additional benefits of less parking demand, no car payments, added convenience, reduced impact on the environment, lower traffic density, etc. will only provide more incentive for early adopters of the service.

Lane Identification, Infrastructure, and Hand Signals

Hurdle 3: AVs don’t know how to react to humans or roadways without markers.

AVs use multiple tools to sense their environment. These include cameras, sensors, radar, and LIDAR. To stay in their lanes, most of Waymo's competitors use cameras to detect stripes and nearby objects such as cars. But with our crumbling infrastructure and paint fading or missing from our roads, this puts most AVs in a predicament. CEO Lex Kerssemakers discovered this first hand when Volvo’s prototype would not drive at a Los Angeles Auto Show because it could not find its lane.

"It can’t find the lane marking! You need to paint the bloody roads here!"

Fortunately, Waymo has cleverly utilized its mapping experience and equipment to bypass these shortcomings. Waymo drivers will drive around a city of interest, mapping in detail all surrounding features so that the car can recognize its location always. The car is then capable of driving fully autonomous by calculating its location on the road from its surroundings. The software then utilizes its endless driving experience and simulation data to react to its environment while staying within its learned bounds. This method completely bypasses any need for markers or paint on cement.

"That means we don’t have to rely on GPS technology, or a single point of data such as lane markings, to navigate the streets."

The company has also been testing and simulating construction situations and interactions with pedestrians. Our nation’s roads are in dire need of repairs and will continue to see a peppering of orange cones and traffic signalers, which have historically troubled AV. Waymo’s software however, has already learned how to react to traffic cones and many hand signals. Regardless of cyclists or traffic signalers, Waymo has run the simulations and tests and learned how to react to human hand gestures. This video details how complicated and impressive Waymo’s software is at this.

In addition, Waymo has started testing its services in Michigan, known for its frozen lakes, freezing rain, and snow-covered roadways. This will give Waymo a head starts on how to react and read snow covered roads. It also provides a great training opportunity for Waymo to learn how to use its LIDAR and equipment to navigate through treacherous weather and on slippery roads.

This continued testing, machine learning, and simulations are what have allowed Waymo to exceed 550,000 miles per disengagement and start offering Level 5 self-driving services. For further context on Waymo’s lead, Waymo’s cars have been operating in Level 4 for year now. Tesla, the marketed celebrity, only just began to operate at Level 2 in 2014.

Competition

Waymo appears to be the only AV software developer that has addressed these hurdles. This may be attributed to its early 2009 start, whereas most major competitors didn't begin testing until 2013 (except for BMW in 2005). In addition, Waymo already houses most of the core competencies and ingredients needed for Level 5 AV through its parent company Google. These competencies include mapping data, traffic maps Waze, storage and cloud infrastructure, and AI development through Google AI to further boost progress. Each of these factors is a huge contributor to AV on its own.

Image Source: Miles driven on CA roads in 2016 from forbes.com

These factors should continue to propel Waymo ahead of auto manufacturers, who appear more focused on self-driving safety features and consumer driven cars. In fact, a recent study by Navigant research placed Waymo's chances at continued leadership well ahead of any other software or fleet service company moving forward.

In my opinion, most other competition does not appear to be advancing as holistically as Waymo. Tesla has ingeniously incorporated its Level 2 software into all consumer products, letting drivers do the leg work and log experience miles for the company. However, its long runway to log enough miles, develop its AI further, and house enough data to jump the gap towards Level 4 may be far away. GM's runner up status in miles driven and promise to deliver ride hailing services is promising, but again faces the same hurdles as Tesla in developing out its AI system and data storage infrastructure. Meanwhile, Uber's partnership announcement with Daimler deserves excitement, but the company continues to anger regulators. Just a year ago Uber had its self-driving permit revoked in California and just this week suspended its fleet testing after one of its cars tragically and accidentally killed a pedestrian. In addition, all other companies appear to continue to face at least one, if not all, of the previously discussed hurdles.

One potential issue that has been raised with Waymo pertains to its ability to scale and produce vehicles relative to auto manufacturers. Fortunately for GOOGL shareholders, Waymo does not intend to enter the capital intensive car manufacturing market and has instead partnered with brands like Chrysler. This is good news for Waymo considering auto sales to consumers are expected to decline 2% per annum because of fleet services proving more economical to commuters.

Making Money

Waymo has already started serving selected users through its public trial self-driving pickup service. Like AAPL, Waymo has opted to avoid the capital-intensive car manufacturing business and instead focus on the software and hardware that operate self-driving cars. This will allow the company to avoid the highly competitive and capital intensive car manufacturing industry and make money in at least two different ways: 1) sell software directly to car manufacturers and ride share companies and 2) purchase a fleet of vehicles and offer its own ride sharing service. Both options are a strong bet with last year’s announcement of a partnership with Lyft and Waymo beginning to offer its own self driving service.

Further, on a unit to unit basis, fleets are forecast to outpace personal vehicles over the next 15 years before overtaking them in 2036. On an operating hours basis, this crossover is expected to happen much sooner thanks to the share-ability of ride services. Fleet cars are intended to run multiple shuttles daily, charging passengers for time and miles. Personal unit cars typically sit in parking lots, rusting and awaiting their user’s attention. Due to these two factors, the ROI on fleet vehicles make them much more economical than owning personal cars.

"By the late 2020’s, autonomous taxis should be the dominant form of door-to-door mobility."

Waymo not only stands as market leader in self-driving cars, but has chosen an accelerated industry in ride sharing with enormous tailwinds. Longer term, the economics currently favor fleet services over owning personal cars.

Finally, Waymo continues to slash its equipment costs, making ride sharing vehicles more economical. Most recently, Waymo invested in its own LIDAR equipment, which penciled in at $7,500 costs. This impressively represents a 90% discount to purchasing LIDAR through its previous vendor, Velodyne. Granted Velodyne recently unleashed its new LIDAR system for $8,000, but the cost cutting trend at Waymo is clear and striking.

Market Valuation – A Best Guess

Waymo and most other AV players provide little published information on their innovation and progress. Therefore, we’ll have to combine market forecasts with the few details we have.

Waymo is currently testing in the following cities:

Image Source: Cities reported by Waymo with populations from census.gov

This excludes a recent launch in Michigan and we’ll further conservatively assume that Waymo does not expand their operations. We’ll also conservatively assume this population represents an average family size of 4 and Waymo offers services to one member in some form (school, work, sports) to only 5% of these families. This leaves us with a current Total Serviceable Market (NYSE:TSM) of 333,000 individuals. Ark Investment Research estimates Autonomous Taxi’s like Waymo will charge consumers a very attractive $0.35 per mile, half of the cost of owning a personal car, further incentivizing families with multiple children or busy schedules to utilize this transportation service. And did I mention business professional can utilize their travel time to be productive instead of staring at the taillights in front of them?

In the U.S., the average commute for workers is 15 miles one way, and we will assume the same for other activities like school and sports.

Finally, there are 250 workdays in a year, which excludes vacation. Adding in Saturday sports or activities equates to approximately 300 serviceable days. Multiplying this all together: (6.65M pop. / 4 per family) x 5.0% TSA x 30 miles per service day x 300 usable days per year x $0.35 per mile = $12.1B annual revenue by 2020. It’s worth noting that this estimate only includes areas where Waymo is developing its maps. With Phoenix being the #5 most populous city, 9 of the other top 10 most populous cities account for 24.3M of the U.S. population; 11.5M of which are in climate temperate Texas and California where conditions are favorable to Waymo’s current AV capabilities.

Since financials are not reported for Waymo, we’ll have to value the company based on the information we do have; specifically, Enterprise Value per Revenues. Aptiv (APTV), Mobileye (INTC), Uber, and Lyft represent a good mix of companies comparable to Waymo. Aptiv is a spinoff of Delphi Technologies after recently acquiring self-driving software company Nutonomy for $450B. Mobileye, a collision avoidance software company with belief in self-driving vision safety, was recently acquired by Intel for $15.3B. Finally, Uber and Lyft are both private global ride sharing companies very active in the private equity market.

Averaging the revenue multiples of these comparable companies yields an expected EV to revenues multiple of 3.5 for Waymo. Based on the $12.1B in forecast revenues, this lands us at a valuation of $42.4B for Waymo.

Company EV to Revenues Source Aptiv 1.9x gurufocus.com Mobileye 3.0x* pillarsofwallstreet.com Uber 4.6x forbes.com Lyft 4.0x to 5.0x sharespost.com Average 3.5 *taken at time of acquisition

Share Value Support

It’s worth noting that Morgan Stanley believes Waymo will start generating revenues for GOOGL in 2022 and could currently be worth $70B. This slightly supports our conservative valuation of $42.4B for the company. Taking the lower of the two valuations across GOOGL’s 695.30M current shares outstanding yields an additional share value of $61.

Tacking this $61 into our discussion of GOOGL’s core business fair value lends a current fair value estimate just shy of $1,300 per share. This valuation could be further boosted should Waymo continue into other markets, further develop its recently launched self-driving freight service, or incorporate paid advertising onto its cars and into its vehicles.

Financial Impact

The analysis gets a little fuzzy when we look at the effects of Waymo's growth on its parent company's financials. Morgan Stanley estimates operating margins of 8% by 2030 for Waymo, in line with most car rental companies. This seems slightly conservative when compared to a rider sharing company like Uber.

For comparison, Uber reported an adjusted loss of $2.2B on revenues of $37B in 2017, with $6.6B of costs originating from payments to drivers (1.5M+ drivers averaging $364/month pay). Excluding drive costs (i.e. driver-less shuttles) would have brought Uber's operating margins to +11.2%, a number that can easily be improved as Uber further scales it business and reduces costs like SG&A. It's worth noting that Uber does not yet own its own vehicles however. This is where Waymo should see some additional expenses in owning its own fleet via fuel charges, commissioning, and mechanical servicing; charges Uber currently passes on to its drivers. All considered, an 8% operating income seems justified, with room for upside improvements.

Taking this 8% opex on forecast revenues of $12.1B along with a 21% tax rate yields just shy of $800M in annual income for Waymo. This excludes depreciation and its benefit in reducing taxes. For comparison, GOOGL would have brought in $22.4B in income last year per its income statement, excluding a one-time foreign asset charge. The downside is that this $800M is a future estimate, and will likely represent a smaller portion of GOOGL's future incomes. On the upside, market tailwinds should allow Waymo to scale its earnings greater than the estimated 40% CAGR for AVs due to its first to market opportunity and brand presence. All in all, for a market that appears to penalize GOOGL shares for negative earnings from its "other bets" like Waymo, any earnings contributions from the startup should move shares higher over the long term.

In terms of cash flows to the business, Waymo should continue to see negative free cash flows as it invests capital into building its fleet. Fortunately, Waymo has been able to slash its vehicle costs through improvement to its equipment - notably the 90% reduction in lidar equipment costs - which will help reduce the CAPEX burden. This is still something investors should monitor as negative free cash flows do penalize shares from a discounted cash flow analysis.

Alternative

For those conservative investors not wanting to bet their self-driving money on just one company, an ETF with heavy exposure to the space may be more attractive. Building on the theme of AI-enabled product, AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) is an artificially-intelligent stock-picking ETF powered by IBM’s Watson. AIEQ holds 3.5% in GOOGL shares along with 3.4% in Nvidia Corporation, a supplier of GPU chips used for AI and capable of Level 4 and 5 AV. NVDA has partnership deals with Uber, Baidu, and Volkswagen for AV use and supplies a total of 320 companies working towards AV. The ETF also holds 1.5% of funds in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), another potential leader in the AV market which continue to expand its AV fleet.

