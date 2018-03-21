MannKind's Stone-Age Technology Is Not Rolling Off The Shelves

Technosphere being a non-participant in 1,350 active inhalation clinical trials over the last four years does not bode well for MannKind.

For the latest week, ending on 3/16/18, we saw three major news releases issued by MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD).

The first one happened before the markets opened on Monday, March 12, 2018. In this PR they announced new financial arrangements for their debt instruments with the Mann Group and Deerfield. I’m sure there were some who assumed this was good news for the stock holders. However, the reality of this event only adds to the looming possibility that we are seeing the demise of MannKind’s effort to successfully market Afrezza.

It appears to confirm the fact that the debt instruments held by the Mann Group and Deerfield are now deemed as being worthless. The only asset that MannKind has is the paper to print more stock certificates. What appears to be happening is the assumption the Mann Group and Deerfield executives realized they will never see MannKind generate enough free cash flow from Afrezza revenues. Simply meaning they will never get reimbursed for the debt instruments they hold. No cash, and there being no open market demand for this debt, the only recourse they had for cutting their exposure is with them swapping their debt for common stock.

With these shares they can lock in a short position around the $2.75 level. Then they can sit back and wait for the stock to drop to zero. Should this be the case, instead of the debt instruments becoming worthless, the Mann Group and Deerfield have locked in several million dollars. One critical aspect of shorting a stock, those creating the short position must eventually cover their short position for them closing out the trade. In the case of ‘shorting-against-box’, this issue is resolved because they aren’t required to buy the stock in the open market. All they need to close their position is deliver the shares they already hold. With the worthless debt instruments, swapping for common shares, is the only recourse that gives the Mann Group and Deerfield their only way for them to salvage any return on these debt instruments they held.

On March 13th, 2018, MannKind announced their recent STAT trial data had been accepted for presentation at the upcoming ADA conference in June. The following are the key components for this data:

Improved Postprandial Blood Glucose (PPBG) Excursions with Technosphere Inhaled Insulin Compared with Aspart in T1D Patients – STAT Study Improved Time-in-Range (TIR) on Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) with Technosphere Inhaled Insulin (NYSE:TI) Compared with Aspart in T1D Patients – STAT Study” will be presented during the scientific poster session The STAT study ( Study comparing insulin Aspart versus Technosphere insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes on multiple daily injections) is the first MannKind study to include and prospectively evaluate the use of continuous glucose monitoring with Afrezza therapy. The dual primary endpoints were assessment of glucose time-in-range as well as post-prandial glucose excursions in the 1-4-hour post-meal period. MannKind welcomes the opportunity to share the results of this collaborative clinical trial and looks forward to pursuing additional analyses to assess the clinical use of Afrezza therapy for mealtime glucose control,” stated David Kendall, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We believe that the STAT Study results will offer important insights into ways that individuals with diabetes can potentially improve their experience and outcomes by using mealtime inhaled insulin ’in the moment.‘ Our long-term goal is to establish inhaled human insulin as both a useful option and a potential treatment of choice for those individuals with diabetes requiring mealtime glucose control.”

As I’ve stated in a previous article, due to the way the miniscule trail was set-up, there is no doubt the Afrezza trial will show some small positive results, simply because of the limitation put on for the comparator arm in the study. The ASPART arm had a set dosing for their insulin. The Afrezza arm allowed an initial dosing and then repeated dosing—basically dosing until they get an improvement in their desired data. MannKind is comparing apples to persimmons and claiming their apple is sweeter than the persimmons.

Notice the tentative terminology used to describe the results --- “We believe that the STAT study results will offer important insights into ways that individuals with diabetes can potentially improve their experience and outcomes by using mealtime inhaled insulin.” ‘We believe’ are the standard cop-out words for when someone can’t confirm their data positively has shown unequivocal data that differentiates two arms in a clinical trial. But the real limitations for what MannKind has seen as for meaningful data that confirms positive results for the STAT trial are these words – “We believe that the STAT study results will provide important insights into ways that individuals with diabetes can potentially improve their experience and outcomes---." ‘We believe’ and ‘potentially improve’ aren’t words that confirm anything but allows MannKind to say there was some evidence showing the STAT trail had reflected there was some separation between the aspart insulin and Afrezza.

MannKind undertook the same delaying tactic last year in holding back the label change data until the ADA conference. Now once again, MannKind’s ongoing marketing efforts have stalled for the last six months, and instead of publishing the data, they are waiting for the ADA conference in June. Never forget the simple fact, for the last three (3) years, first Sanofi and then MannKind have had the opportunity to showcase Afrezza with the thousands of medical professionals attending the ADA. And what difference has it made for their perception of Afrezza? An open label clinical study involving 60 patients (30 per arm) for 4 weeks isn’t worth the paper the results are printed on!

The third press release for the week dealt with the announcement about MannKind taking part in the upcoming Oppenheimer 28 th Annual Healthcare Conference. What is so pathetic about this waste of money for the Oppenheimer conference, in the recent annual report there was one analyst who took the time to participate in the Q and A session—Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright

In the past such PRs would result in a jump in volume and a price increase in the stock. From this flurry, the results have been totally ignored by the market. The price never exceeded the closing price from the previous Friday’s close and the stock was down by $0.12 for the week. Does anyone really think the CEO is going to have a SRO crowd at the Oppenheimer conference?

The Reality of the Data Confirms the Undeniable Fact: Afrezza Isn’t a Marketable Drug

In the recent Annual Report conference call the CEO used a slide that was labeled—Accelerated Growth for the 4th Q. I think it safe for us to assume this proclamation was based on the increased size of the sales team, label change and finally the $4 million of cash being spent on national TV ads. All events investors had been clamoring for solving the dismal prescription data being achieved. And now we see the results!

The actual data used obviously ignored the real data that was readily available to share. MannKind opted to ignore the real data and merely stated unsupported claims. On September 17th, 2017, with great fanfare MannKind’s CEO boasted about TRxs breaking above the 400-weekly level. The CEO expanded his comments by claiming Afrezza, under his leadership, had surpassed the results achieved by Sanofi.

Based on the September, 2017, accomplishment, it’s utterly shocking that MannKind has the audacity to claim as late February 27 th, 2018, there was accelerated growth being seen in Afrezza prescriptions:

Growth Pattern for Afrezza Prescriptions: TRxs NRxs Week+/- Cum.Tot. 9/17/2017 428 244 2 417 245 1 1 3 442 254 9 10 4 409 225 -29 -19 5 404 209 -16 -35 6 412 247 38 3 7 446 267 20 23 8 440 247 -20 3 9 449 253 6 9 10 486 270 17 26 11 360 199 -71 -45 12 474 247 48 3 13 470 251 4 7 14 481 256 5 12 15 502 295 39 51 16 370 183 -112 -41 17 345 160 -23 -64 18 419 229 69 5 19 380 185 -44 -39 20 429 246 61 22 21 423 238 -8 13 22 424 227 -11 2 23 448 222 -5 -3 24 446 232 10 7 25 449 227 -5 2 26 389 196 -31 -29 Total 11,142 6,054 Wk. Avg. 428 233

With a sale force now being at least 100, and for six months we have seen TRxs average the same 428 prescriptions seen on September 17th, 2017. As for the NRx profile, we see there has been a negative 29 prescriptions obtained by 100 sales representatives. Amazing results when you see the CEO fired the original MannKind sales force of 40 for not increasing the prescription capture. Next time, maybe the firing should start at the other end of the food chain!

Sequential Quarterly Results Show No Sequential Growth

But the more telling data point is related to the new prescriptions. Keep in mind, MannKind opted to fire the external sales force because they were not obtaining the needed results. Now with an internal sales force and more than double the number of the previous sale team, we have seen the undeniable fact -for the last 26 weeks, or one half of a year span, the new prescription rate has remained stagnant. Rather than increasing, we now see the cumulative rate of growth in new prescriptions has dropped by 29 weekly prescription. This from a double sized sales force, TV ads and label changes. What is shocking about this downturn, only two weeks ago the CEO was boasting about accelerating results in prescriptions.

2017 Growth Pattern Per Quarter: TRXs %+ or - 1stQ: 3,203 2ndQ: 3,507 9.49% 3rdQ: 4,875 39.00% 4thQ: 5,705 17.00% Last 10 Wks. 2017 4,484 1st 10 WKs. 2108 4,152 -7.40%

The situation that Afrezza faces in the market place is simple! There are three weeks left in the 1st Quarter, 2018. Just to achieve the growth in prescriptions from the 4th Q, 2017, MannKind must achieve an average of 518 total prescriptions for the pending three (3) weeks. The confirmed data has shown that over the last six months weekly total prescriptions have been flat and only averaging 428 prescriptions. Who thinks they can increase the average by 21% over the pending three weeks of data for the 1st quarter, 2018?

Investors must remember, the CEO has already stated foreign partnerships will depend on seeing growth in the US market before they can justify establishing a deal with MannKind. Facing this reality, we now see the strategy being shifted from Afrezza, to now throwing it against the wall and see if the treprostinil Hail Mary effort will stick with investors.

Technosphere is A Worthless Technology

MannKind made a deal for the Technosphere technology about two decades ago. In the interim they have made constant ongoing efforts to create partnerships where this technology would be used in developing a new drug candidate. Now all these years later, MannKind has never found one partner who has taken a product into a FDA approved clinical trial, much less, an approved product using the Technosphere technology.

For more clarity on the lack of acceptance for the MannKind technology one must consider that the development of inhaled products hasn’t remained stagnant. The fact being, Mannkind’s technology hasn’t garnered any attention. Just consider the following to see the lack of interest related to Technosphere by the drug manufacturing industry:

The interest in inhalation delivery has continued to increase significantly and has not been hindered by the withdrawal of Exubera. In fact, over the course of the past four years, 1,350 active inhalation studies - for new, combination, and existing products, encompassing 802 different diseases and 105 rare diseases - have so far been logged with the U.S. FDA clinical trial register. Over half of these inhalation studies are for systemic conditions.

Per Pharmaceutical Outsourcing has reported that over the last four years (As of 12/2017), 1,350 active inhalation studies have been conducted. There have been no takers by outside partners, other than the mysterious Receptor, having used MannKind’s technology and they don’t have a product in FDA approved clinical trials. Twenty years of seeking partnerships and now we see 1,350 inhalation studies that must being using inhalation technology that has no relationship with MannKind.

What the true believers can’t seem to understand, Technosphere is twenty years old and as outdated as the Edsel. What Technosphere offers is a method of production for Afrezza that is cost prohibitive and offers the user limited flexibility. For example—note that creating Afrezza requires the insulin being combined with a carrier technology that permits the drug entering deep into the lungs.

These are key components of the MannKind process:

Afrezza requires a unique formulation and drug delivery system. The production process is so specialized that no existing manufacturing facility can produce it. The company designed and built its own manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut, for commercialization of Afrezza.

In order to meet the unique production needs, new technology was designed, and innovative adaptations were applied to the existing technology.

One such innovative adaptation was made to specialty reactor which is used to blend Technosphere particles with insulin.

The plant has a high-speed filling system and applies a mode of moving bulk powder from the lyophilizer to the filler.

A recognizing feature of the facility is the first-ever pharmaceutical adaptation of a cryopelletizer in solid-dosage form. The modified cryopelletizer produces uniform pellets.

During the bulk lyophilisation process, water from the uniform pellets can be removed quickly in a systematic manner.

Central utilities comprise a steam boiler system.

There is also a chill plant with a primary / secondary pumping system.

The key thing for those who believe Technosphere is cutting edge and modern technology is for them to note these terms in the above process:

Specialty Reactor Needed to Create Afrezza

Lyophilizer

Cryopelletizer

Drug Wetting Process (Note the reference to the need of removal of water from the uniformed pellets in the creation of Afrezza.)

Steam Boiler System

Chill Plant

Looking at the expense that MannKind has gone to building out this manufacturing facility in Danbury, now they face the potential reality there is no future market for this building if there are no drug companies opting to create a product like Afrezza. And with two decades of seeking partners, knowing the revenue generating potential for Afrezza, one might consider that MannKind owns a White Elephant in Danbury, Conn.

This is a link to an article dealing with Particle Engineering in Pharmaceutical Solids: Surface Energy Consideration.

Many of you will probably needed a tutor as you try to grasp the issues as it relates to Technosphere’s Stone Age process, that no other drug company wants in their new drug development program.

In order to help those true believers who think that Technosphere is cutting edge technology, I’m sure many true believers have been in the Danbury facility for the Annual Meetings. Those who have toured the plant, they can verify what they have seen in the White Elephant facility that can only use the above process in creating inhaled medications. An elaborate process that involves huge mixing vats, chillers, steam boiler systems, a wetting process and then a process to remove the water and dry the end-product—Afrezza.

The following are just a few of the pictures that show the manufacturing equipment for making Afrezza. For a more complete view of the facility this is a link.

The New Age Technology MannKind Must Compete Against

What will not be seen in the Danbury plant is the following production process for inhalable drugs. A process that has already achieved a major drug company GlaxoSmithKline(NYSE:GSK) opting to use this modern process in their drug development program. One must remember, the cost of manufacturing a new drug or medical treatment process must be cost effective for the company to generate a profit. Think Dendreon and what happened to them. All because of the cost of manufacturing their FDA approved method for treating prostate cancer patients.

As for Afrezza, even the true believers have complained about the excessive price that MannKind is charging for patients getting their product. All the major insulin drug companies have been lowering their price for their product. But with MannKind facing a dismal uptake of Afrezza by users, they haven’t budged from their exorbitant price—simply because the manufacturing process is so costly to produce the product. One day, the light bulb might go on for the true believers. With the clarity provided by the light, they might understand why other drug companies have undertaken 1,350 inhalable drug clinical trials over the last four years. MannKind’s process wasn’t the choice for manufacturing the trial product in any of these trials, other than those related to Afrezza.

The above photo shows a key and unique aspect of Liquidia’s manufacturing process. Liquidia already has their Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) drug in Phase 3 testing. Liquidia will have a major head-start in the market upon FDA approval of their product. MannKind will face the exorbitant manufacturing cost they will have with their product, giving one more advantage to Liquidia. Why would GlaxoSmithKline opt for Liquidia’s manufacturing process when Technosphere has been available for twenty years if there wasn’t a positive for the respective manufacturing process between MannKind and Liquidia?

The following are attributes that Liquidia promotes for their manufacturing process and capabilities:

Liquidia is the only company in the world with the ability to precisely engineer drug particles in a virtually unlimited number of compositions, sizes, or shapes. The precision and simplicity of the PRINT® technology overcomes the constraints of conventional formulation and production methods to improve the efficacy, safety, and convenience of a wide range of medicines, while reducing manufacturing complexity and cost. (Note the reducing manufacturing complexity and cost factors for Liquidia.) PRINT technology combines a proprietary particle molding technology with a modular, roll-to-roll manufacturing process to deliver scalable processes that meet cGMP requirements. The technology incorporates production practices from the semiconductor and materials industries. Through this approach, Liquidia and their partner can achieve a high level of control over the physical and chemical characteristics of a drug particle.

Leading Benefits of Liquidia's PRINT Technology

Applying precise particle design to resolve specific pharmacologic or therapeutic challenges

Supporting development across a wide range of medicines, including drugs and biologics, single agents and combinations, therapies and vaccines

Improving medicines to meet evolving patient care and disease management needs

Reducing costs and saving time with highly-repeatable and efficient particle fabrication processes”

Liquidia extolls the many positive attributes of their manufacturing process—lower cost, wide range of medicines they can produce, roll-to-roll production, etc. Then you have MannKind, with their chill room, massive mixers, steam boilers, water removing process, and labor-intensive production requirements. And current it sits nearly idle in Danbury, due to the fact the sales force can’t sell the product . And there are still the true believers who can’t understand why MannKind can’t sign up a partnership for their Technosphere system.

Conclusion

Growth in needed prescriptions started out bad in 2015. We are now moving through 2018, and the capture rate has now gone from bad to abysmal.

With Afrezza not generating sustainable numbers of prescriptions for needed revenue, MannKind has opted to divert attention away from this source of revenue. However, the manufacturing process they use for creating such products will face the same issues—cost of manufacturing a product.

Within days MannKind will need to raise more cash to keep the doors open. The only problem now is with all their flurry of press releases, no one is buying their hype story.

In every category needed for Afrezza becoming a viable product in the market place, MannKind has failed to gain traction. Now in the 4th calendar year the product has been in the market, Afrezza has already undergone three separate launches for the product. Each time investors clamor for binary events and additional marketing tools, what they get are new CEOs, the ousted CEOs stays on the payroll being paid from the limited amount of cash in the till, a double in the size of the sales force, new label changes, DTC TV ads, and over-hyped performance achievement. However, the hard data and actual revenue generated by the product doesn’t support any marketability for Afrezza. All the hype never results in positive results for investors.

Once again, we see a miserable failure in securing needed growth, while at the same time MannKind is hyping net revenue will double for 2018, when compare to 2017 results. Such results can’t be sustained and MannKind remain an operational company. With the momentum clearly in retracement mode, the 2018 revenues are on track to be less than 2017.

It is my sincere hope and wish that Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options in treating their medical condition. Afrezza is an insulin-based product and therefore it should show some degree of efficacy for users. However, the question is a simple one. Is the excessive cost for creating the drug and the ensuing pitiful revenue numbers, will results ever allow MannKind generating enough profits that would indicate the current $0.50 share price isn’t justified?

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.