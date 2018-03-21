Facebook: Red Flags Showing Up

The Nasdaq (QQQ) has started off the week off down nearly 2%, but Facebook's (FB) decline has been of nearly five times that magnitude. The stock was off more than double digits for the week today before closing off the lows, and is now down over 9% for the week going into Wednesday. The stock has seen its share of hiccups in the past and 7-10% down weeks have occurred, but this one seems to have a different character to it. After a nearly 750% rise over the past five years, the stock is looking vulnerable for the first time, and the tell-tale sign is the volume. I have no position in Facebook currently but would be reducing my long position if the stock closes the week below $174.20 if I was involved.

Facebook has been a tech leader for years now with nearly unrivaled earnings growth, but the past couple days the bears have certainly dealt a few blows to the name. The selling pressure this week is suggesting the stock may need some time to nurse its wounds and build a new base unless the bulls can step up quick. While there's no question the stock is starting to reach oversold levels short-term and may be able to fill the over-head gap near $181.00 and even re-test the area of previous weekly highs near $186.00, the odds are suggesting that a lower high below $195.00 might be put in again, even if this does occur. There are two glaringly obvious negative developments that are showing up on Facebook, and I will discuss them below.

Massive Downside Volume

Typically I have no problem at all with growth stocks being down 5-10% for the week while in a strong trend as this is simply healthy profit taking for a stock that also serves to shake out the weak hands. The issue with the current sell-off for Facebook is the fact that it's occurring on extremely heavy volume. As we can see in the below chart, we are only two days into the week and the stock has already put up its heaviest volume weekly selling bar since the Q1 2016 decline. The current weekly volume sits at 218 million shares, and if we extrapolate this to try to come up with a number for the weekly bar, this is suggesting a weekly volume bar of over 500 million shares. This would make it the highest volume weekly bar since November of 2013, almost 4.5 years ago. There is no way to predict the future and we are still only two days into the week, so the weekly close for this bar will be extremely important. If the bulls manage to close the bar above $174.20 for the week and can avert disaster, this would have the potential to be one massive shake-out in an ultra-growth tech leader. The key will be whether the stock can shrug this off over the next three trading days, or if this decline is an ominous sign of more weakness to come.

This heavy selling volume that has come into the stock this week is often termed as distribution and it is often funds and institutions unloading their positions and taking profits after being up significantly in a stock. Given that this heavy selling volume is occurring after a meteoric rise in the stock, it has a higher probability of being unloading vs. simply a shake-out. The key thing to watch for now is adverse price action to see if this is simply an extermination of the weak hands in the stock, or if it's the beginning of something bigger. There are many cases of stocks that sell off on massive volume only to make new highs right after, but it would be irresponsible not to at least be on high alert of this and watch for further signs of adverse price action.

Ideally what the bulls are going to want to see to negate this development (for the most part) is a close at a minimum above $174.20, and ideally, a weekly close that's down 2% or less (or even up) to make this look like one big weekly shake-out. Anything is possible given that the stock bounced off of short-term oversold levels today, but the weekly chart as of the Tuesday close here has shown its first real red flag.

To summarize, this heavy selling volume is something that I feel is important to keep an eye on and a weekly close below $174.20 would be a red flag against the stock. For now, we are two days into a five day week, and while this is worth monitoring, I would consider the stock innocent until proven guilty.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The 40-Week Moving Average

The other negative development (albeit early to tell) for Facebook is that the stock is currently below its 40-week moving average after a 12 month and 62% advance that was spent above it. There are still three full trading days to go before the end of the week to reclaim $174.20 by the Friday close, but thus far things are looking a little dicey for the stock. While a violation of the 40-week moving average does not imply at all that the top is in for a stock forever, it is an objective way of playing defense. Not all violations of the 40-week moving average on a weekly close are tops, but a good chunk of them lead to consolidations at a minimum. If a signal tells me that a stock has a 10 to 15% chance of topping and a 50% chance of consolidating after a 40-week moving average violation, I would rather simply play the odds and play defense first.

The key to this indicator is waiting for the weekly close to signal the violation. Given that this indicator only holds weight based on the Friday close, it is clearly early to suggest the stock has made a clear violation and the weekly close will be important here. Based on where the stock currently sits, I would consider the stock innocent until proven guilty, but there's no question it's under some pressure here. The one thing worth paying attention to here and noting is that this is the heaviest volume the stock has ever traded below its 40-week moving average on since it started its uptrend five years ago, and we are only two days into the trading week. Again and I will sound like a broken record, the bulls are innocent until proven guilty here and $174.20 now becomes a key level for a weekly close.

While the two red flags above are certainly things worth monitoring as of the Friday close, the more key level for the stock, in my opinion, is the $166.00 level. The stock built a base between the $163.85 and $175.50 level, broke out above the $175.50 and briefly revisited the inside of the base during the week but closed back above it (weeks of 12/1, 12/8, 2/9, 2/16 and 3/2). This time around the stock has not only come back into the base during the week, but it's broken through the bottom of the base and done so on heavy volume. As some of the best traders of the past century have pointed out, this can be a bearish sign with confirmation. If a stock manages to break out above its base to signify a new breakout but then breaks back into that base and then through the bottom of that base, this is an issue. Thus far Facebook has come back into its base a few times already which is not a huge deal, but breaking down through the bottom of this base on a weekly close would show a complete lack of commitment to this base. This would be confirmed with a weekly close below the $163.85 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from a look at previous bases built in the stock since the IPO, the stock never broke out of a base and then broke down through the bottom of that base on a weekly close, nor even intra-day. The closest example shown in the bottom chart was the week of 8/28/15, but the stock actually closed green on the week and never traded below the bottom of the base, though it came close to touching the bottom.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The difference thus far with this base breakdown is that it has violated the bottom of the base today after touching $161.95 today, but confirmation from a weekly close would make the signal more valid.

In summary, I believe Facebook to be innocent until proven guilty here as we have three trading days to go in the week. Having said that, if I was long the stock I would be reducing my position by 1/3 to 1/2 as there are red flags starting to rear their ugly faces that would be ominous if they are confirmed by the Friday close. I prefer to trade from a defensive approach so I tend to sell or trim first and ask questions later. There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying back a position if the red flags do not show up as they seemed they would, but I would personally not be inclined to be at a full long position here if I had yet to take any profits in this name.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Going forward the $174.30 and $163.85 levels are important for Facebook, and losing either of these levels on a weekly close would clearly be negative developments. The volume swelling thus far this week with adverse price action is not something to be optimistic about, but a green close or weekly hammer would erode most of the bearishness of this signal. I am open to the possibility of a rally from here up to the $180.00 - $186.00 level that may benefit traders, but I think the bears may force yet another lower weekly high for the stock in this area. The bulls now have a large gap fill to contend with as well as previous weekly closing highs at $186.00 that they've had an issue getting through. Seeing as I am not a short-term trader I am less interested in playing a bounce here, but the stock has now moved off my potential growth scan buy list as it looks like it could potentially be under distribution.

The bulls want a weekly close that's green or a weekly close above $174.20 here, and ultimately a higher weekly close above $186.00 to negate this pattern that is looking like potential distribution. The bears just need to defend $174.20 on the weekly close, at a minimum defend $186.00 on a weekly close, and ideally drive price down through $163.85 if they want the weekly chart to move to bearish. For now, this looks to be an inflection point and a tug of war, and while the next $10.00 may belong to the traders from an oversold bounce, the bears are flexing their muscles here for the first time in five years and might be able to take control here for a few months going forward.

I see no reason to panic or lose any sleep here but I believe ignoring this potential distribution on the weekly chart would be a little irresponsible. As mentioned earlier I no longer have a position, but highlighted the stock and went long in Q4 2016 in my article "Facebook: A Must Own Growth Stock". For the first time since then, I am more neutral on the stock and feel that this situation is worth monitoring to see if it worsens. If I was still long this name as mentioned, I would be looking to reduce my position to 1/3 to 1/2, and monitoring key levels going forward for the core of my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.