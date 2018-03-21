Tesla May Post A Billion-Dollar Loss This Quarter

Model S and Model X demand is not showing much life with only about a week left in the quarter.

Model 3 production and deliveries shortfall are likely to be worse than market expects.

It's not news to most Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) followers that Model 3 ramp has been going poorly. It is also no surprise that Tesla Q1 European deliveries have been lagging by about 50% compared to 2017.

But, Tesla Q1 prospects appear to have taken a turn for the worse over the recent past. We see very significant cash flow implications to go with the shortfall for this troubled company.

Three different data points suggest that Q1 miss to consensus could be quite spectacular.

Model 3 VIN Trends

Public Model 3 tracker information suggests that Tesla may build about 7,000 to 8,000 units in Q1. This is far below management guidance and analyst expectations. Furthermore, considering the lead times and logistics involved, we suspect that this will translate to slightly over 7,000 deliveries. Despite the already low expectations, we are skeptical that the market is prepared for this low a number for Model 3.

The low production and shipment data means that Tesla will see considerable margin and cash flow headwinds on the Model 3 program.

China Sales Do Not Offer Much Promise

According to CleanTechnica Chinese EV sales report, Tesla seems to be hardly selling any EVs in China. China is one of Tesla’s big markets and the company’s sales are anemic. To be sure, low sales during the first two months of the quarter is not unusual for Tesla. The company tends to do a disproportional amount of sales during the third month of each quarter. Somewhat in line with this pattern, around the third week of February, Tesla shipped over a thousand cars from San Francisco to China by sea.

However, the timing of this shipment appears a bit late and this shipment is expected to reach China during the second week of March. Even with the late shipment, depending on customs and logistics delays, Tesla may pull off an end of quarter jump. Nevertheless, all things considered, the China market being a savior for this quarter seems unlikely. When combined with the already well known Norway shortfall, Tesla is staring at a very serious international sales collapse for Q1.

Model S and Model X Delivery Stall

Model S and Model X volumes, in particular, are a cause for concern as deliveries of these vehicles have stalled. Latest registration data continues to indicate a brutal Q2 (from Andreas Hopf).

Q1 Results Are Likely To Be Ugly

Based on the most current data, we believe Tesla is very far from the guided 100K per year run rate (or about 25,000 units per quarter) for Model S and Model X.

Tesla has historically delivered a lion share of cars in the third month of the quarter and this makes estimating Tesla quarterly shipments difficult. Currently we expect that Model S and Model X combined sales may be around 18,000 to 22,000 units for the quarter.

Combining this with estimated 7,000 Model 3 shipments, we see Tesla deliveries in the range of 25,000 to 27,000. In other words, Tesla deliveries could fall below Q4 2017 levels in spite of the Model 3 ramp.

The slow Model 3 ramp with severe quality issues along with Model S and Model Y weak demand and shipment fall are now pointing to potentially a $1B loss for Tesla in Q1.

Depending on capex and vendor payment schedules, this level of loss will lead to very significant stress on Tesla's balance sheet and cash position.

Prognosis

Tesla seems to be falling severely short of expectations in terms of Q1 2018 deliveries. The market already is anticipating a miss and the stock is currently heavily.

Nevertheless, we believe the market is underestimating the size of potential miss and the potential damage on Tesla's balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.