Quick Analysis On Cushing Renaissance Fund Right's Offering

The rights offering for Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) to expire this Thursday, March 22, 2018. I did not perform an analysis of this offering when it was first announced due to low interest from members, but let's take a quick look now to see if there's any short-term opportunities that are available before the offering expires later this week.

This was from the press last month:

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) (the "Fund") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Fund's common shares ("Common Shareholders") of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"), as of the record date, entitling the holders of those Rights to subscribe for Common Shares (the "Offer"). The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of the Fund's investment adviser, Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing" or the "Investment Adviser"), and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the Common Shareholders to conduct the Offer and thereby to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs. In particular, the Board considered the Investment Adviser's belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund's investment objective to seek high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be February 16, 2018 (the "Record Date"). The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders on the Record Date ("Record Date Shareholders") one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Shareholder who owns fewer than three Common Shares as of the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share. Fractional Common Shares will not be issued. The proposed subscription period will commence on the Record Date and is currently anticipated to expire on March 22, 2018, unless extended by the Fund (the "Expiration Date"). Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange LLC (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SZC RT" during the course of the Offer. The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who exercise all of their primary subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling Record Date Shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Common Shares not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription. The Fund has declared a regular monthly distribution to Common Shareholders payable on February 28, 2018 with a record date of February 16, 2018, which will not be payable with respect to Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offer. The Fund also expects to declare a regular monthly distribution to Common Shareholders payable on or about March 29, 2018 with a record date on or about March 12, 2018, which will not be payable with respect to Common Shares that are issued pursuant to the Offer after such record date. The Offer will be made upon effectiveness of the Fund's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The Fund expects to mail subscription certificates evidencing the Rights and a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the Offer to Record Date Shareholders within the United States shortly following the Record Date. To exercise their Rights, Common Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, custodian or trust company should contact such entity to forward their instructions to either exercise or sell their Rights on their behalf. Common Shareholders who do not hold Common Shares through a broker, custodian, or trust company should forward their instructions to either exercise or sell their Rights by completing the subscription certificate and delivering it to the subscription agent for the Offer, together with their payment, at one of the locations indicated on the subscription certificate or in the prospectus supplement.

SZC is a energy/resources equities CEF that trades with a yield of 10.12%, a discount of -16.57% and a 1-year z-score of -3.6.

SZC's rights offering is a 1-for-3 offering that allows rightsholders to purchase new shares of the fund at the lower of 90% of the average share price of SZC on the final five days of the offering period or 78% of NAV (i.e., 22% discount).

SZC closed today with a share price of $16.01 and a NAV of $19.19. If the offering were to expire today, the subscription price would be 90% of the share price, which is around $14.41 (about a 25% discount), according to the formula. The rights opened at 45 cents, but closed today at 34 cents.

(Source: MarketWatch)

At today's pricing, it would cost about $0.34*3 + $14.41 = $15.43 to purchase one new share of SZC, assuming that you did not already own the rights. Although $15.43 represents a -19.6% discount from the current NAV of $19.19, which seems like a bargain, it's actually only a -3.6% discount off the current share price, which is not very attractive.

Moreover, this doesn't take into account the effect of dilution yet. Due to the highly dilutive nature of this offering, I estimate that the post-dilution NAV will be in the order of $18.00, i.e., a -6.2% hit to NAV, assuming full subscription. In that case, the subscription + rights price of $15.43 would only be a -14.3% discount to the post-dilution NAV, and in fact could even be 2.7% more expensive than the estimated post-dilution price of $15.02 (assuming the discount remains constant), making the offering very unappealing to take part in indeed.

But that's not all! The rights offering comes with a hefty 3.75% sales load and 1.34% offering expenses that will be born by each new subscribed share.

(Source: SEC)

Taking this into account, the fund will only receive $13.68 of the estimated $14.41 subscription price paid by investors. Assuming full subscription, the post-dilution NAV is estimated to be on the order of $17.81, i.e., a -7.2% hit to the NAV. The offering then becomes even more unappealing, as the subscription + rights price of $15.43 would only be a -13.4% discount to the post-dilution NAV, and could even be 3.8% more expensive than the estimated post-dilution price of $14.86 (assuming the discount remains constant).

What if an investor already owns the rights from having possessed the fund before the ex-rights date? Actually, the same analysis applies. Even though the investor already has the rights in hand, they are fungible for cash. In other words, instead of costing the first investor $0.34*3 + $14.41 = $15.43 to subscribe for each new share, the second investor would contribute 3 rights (each of which could be sold on the open market for $0.34) plus $14.41, which is economically the same thing.

Well, I guess one can't fault the managers for pulling the trigger on the rights offering when the discount for SZC narrowed to near parity earlier this year. A rather inexplicable discount contraction, if I may say so myself, and had I owned SZC I would have definitely sold it when the discount narrowed to under -5%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Summary

In summary, it doesn't seem like buying the rights for the purpose of taking part of rights offering is a very attractive proposition. If I were already an owner of the rights, I would sell them on the open market. One can always buy more common shares of SZC on the open market after the dust from the offering settles. Although there is a chance that the price could be more expensive than what is currently on offer, at least then the investor will have more certainty as to what the final subscription rate and extent of dilution will be.

For more information on rights offerings in general, please see my previous articles:

Finally, remember that one should either subscribe or sell their rights before the offering deadline this Thursday, March 22, 2018. Letting rights expire worthless is the worst possible outcome that one can take.

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.