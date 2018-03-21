Tableau Software Struggles With Profitability As Revenue Growth Slows Down

All of the above don't make it a screaming buy in this environment.

The market leader in Business Intelligence software is transitioning into a SaaS model instead of a licensing and service model.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) is a software company that's been around for over 15 years. It raised $45 million from VC's over the years and decided to go public on the NYSE in 2013. The stock opened at $31 on its IPO day to end at $50.75, a pop of 58% on the first day. Since then, the stock is up only x1.6 as it's trading at $83 today, slightly underperforming the S&P that's up x1.66.

Tableau Software is very focused and carved out a niche. It's the market leader in Business Intelligence software and turns data into actionable bits of information.

The company offers its product in three distinct offerings: Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server and Tableau Online.

Tableau Desktop is the low-end product available for everyone. They even offer free-trials. It's desktop based, so customers can be onboarded easily without the hassle and risk of downloading software. It has connectors to important enterprise software solutions such as Salesforce, Microsoft excel and SAP. In todays market, this is absolutely necessary.

At pricing of $35 and $70 per month, it's actually not very expensive. Unfortunately, the company doesn't disclose important metrics such as Churn, customer life-time value and CAC (customer acquisition cost).

Tableau Server is the enterprise solution. It offers even more connectors to data sources and is surprisingly priced at $35 per month. It can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud. Custom pricing is possible for large enterprises who can negotiate.



Tableau Online is the true SaaS (software-as-a-service) model, where everything is governed in the cloud of Tableau Server itself. They will deploy security patches, update products, take care of server maintenance. This costs $42 per month.

The company changed its pricing policy in 2017 and you can read more about it here, with a link to a sponsored competitor cost analysis as well. It used to be a license-based business, so the changes are significant.

The 2016 annual report states that the growth in Tableau Online is robust.

Tableau Online, our cloud-based subscription version of Tableau, continues to experience incredible momentum, with more than 5,000 customer accounts in over 100 countries.

The problems with profitability

In the Full Year 2017 financial summary, we note that revenue is up 6% year over year to amount to $877 million. Total annual recurring revenue is up 45% to reach $596 million.

Yet despite this sustained revenue growth (f.e. sales in 2015 and 2016 amounted to $654 and $827 million respectively), profitability is not picking up at the same pace.



In 2016, the company made an operating loss of nearly $140 million. In 2017 this rose to $191 million. In other words, while revenue increased 6% over the one year period, losses increased by 36% or 6 times as much. This is worrying. Net income and earnings per share are down immensely since 2015.

(in $ millions) 2015 2016 2017 Net income -83.7 -122 -186 EPS -1.17 -1.92 -2.35

Let's take a look at the operating expenses to figure out what happened. It's split into three main cost lines: (i) Sales & Marketing, (ii) Research & Development, and (iii) General and Administrative.

Almost 50% of the 50 million increase in operating costs are attributed to Sales and Marketing. Costs increased around 10% relative to 2016.

Now, if this increase in costs would be a consequence of a massive push into R&D, you could tolerate this, but it seems the company is having a hard time translating the extra sales costs into new revenue.

While the company has a gross margin of nearly 90%, the net margin is effectively -17.5% in 2017. Not a great return, right? The non-GAAP metrics look a lot better because they take out the stock-based compensation.

Don't get thrown off by the subscription model

Now, let's take a step back and look at the balance sheet. This is a great example of how a subscription based model can throw off investors.

If one would like to calculate the gearing ratio, to get an indication of the debt and risk associated, one would take total liabilities and divide it by the shareholders equity. Total liabilities for Tableau Software rose 30% from $495 million to $645 million. A bad sign, you'd think, but in fact it's the opposite.



The increase in liabilities is not because of an increase in long-term debt, but rather an increased in deferred revenues. Because the company has yet to deliver the goods (f.e. on a monthly basis), but the order for the goods is in, the revenue has to be declared a rato.

For example: if I promise Tableau Software to take a one year subscription in October 2017, only 2 months of revenue can be attributed to 2017 and 10 months in revenue is transferred into deferred revenues. To level this out, the short-term liabilities are increased. The probability of Tableau Software not to deliver the goods or services is very small and therefore I wouldn't worry about this increase in liabilities. Long-term liabilities are only $54 million, which is very reasonable.

The company has $627 million in cash and $226 million in short-term investments.

But you should be worried about the competition

Here is the list of their main competitors, provided by Tableau Software in their own annual report:

Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP.

That's quite a line-up and not one I would personally like to compete with. The problem is that all of the above have other business units outside of the Business Intelligence vertical. If one of these huge companies wanted to take on the market (as some are already doing), they could easily try to price Tableau out of the market. They have the customer base, the technology and the cash to do so.

In fact, Microsoft has launched Microsoft Power BI as part of their Office-365 suite. With over 120 million business users of Microsoft Office-365, this is a real threat for Tableau Software. In February, Microsoft's CEO stated he estimates $500 million of annual billings run rate for 2018 for the Power BI alone.

But instead of speculating whether a large competitor can harm Tableau Software, let's dive into the actual customer metrics.

Source: Full Year 2017 Financials by Tableau Software

The company has added 15,000 customers in 2016 and another 16,100 in 2017. At current prices, and with these growth rates, the company will soonn get into trouble. The enterprise deals (over $1 million and $100,000) have not increased that dramatically. Let's say the company tries to claim the market of the smaller deals. If the company adds around 15,000 customers paying $35 each month this adds $6.3 million in annual revenue. This is simply not enough to survive against the big boys.

Conclusion: I would not buy Tableau Software at these prices

The company is essentially debt-free, which is a good thing. Revenues keep growing, but slowly Operating costs have increased significantly

I do believe Tableau Software has made a great product and did a good job in the past. I'm just not sure whether it's a good investment. The company can probably grow customers and revenue, but not fast enough to be a truly tempting investment case.



Don't get thrown of by the shift to the SaaS business model as the deferred revenues are a positive and not a negative.



If you really want to be exposed to the Business Intelligence market, you should ask yourself why a huge corporation like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) would not be a more attractive choice. It has an extremely strong track record spanning four decades and pays a dividend. For me, the choice is clear.

