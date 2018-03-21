The Enbridge Saga: When FERC Gives You Lemons - Part 2

Enbridge (ENB) is a big growth stock masquerading as a troubled operator. The latest saga came from the FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) which hit its two US Master Limited Partnerships, Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) and Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) extremely hard. In conjunction, Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ), EEP's non K-1 producing counterpart, also fell.

In Part 1 of this series we explored why the FERC ruling was likely to not impact EEP. Here we look at options ENB has to prevent any loss of revenue through EEP because of this new bill if that hypothesis is incorrect. Before we get to that, we should take a moment to marvel at the brilliance of ENB. The setup here is so extraordinary, that any shipper benefiting from lower rates on EEP's pipeline would have to pay correspondingly higher tolls to Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF). Call it insightful, fortuitous, or anything else you like, but we will call it just plain brilliant maneuvering on ENB's part. That does bring up a question though.

Why would ENB care if its revenue was not impacted?

The answer is that the hit to EEP's rating would be far greater than any benefit to EBGUF's rating. That is partially because of the fact that Enbridge Income Fund (Not EBGUF, which is Enbridge Income Fund Holdings), is 4X as large as EEP. While it will provide a nice tailwind to results and Moody's might even throw in a rather meaningless "Stable with positive developments" on their credit rating, it won't benefit ENB. The EEP issues though will cost ENB a lot and they will have to rework how to fund Line 3 replacement. So ENB will definitely fight this on EEP's behalf.

Assuming FERC does not bend to reverse this decision in full for EEP, here are ENB's options.

1) Argue that EEP should be allowed corporate tax collection to the extent it is owned by ENB.

This is the least aggressive approach and one we think is the minimum FERC would allow. The whole argument of the appeals court was to prevent collection of taxes when they were not actually paid. Hence all corporate entities are completely safe. To the extent EEP is held by ENB this argument again holds true.

To see the further validity of this, we have to go back to some additional historical precedent. Long back when FERC took a punitive stance on MLPs, even then it allowed them to collect tax to the extent they were owned by corporations.

MLPA, known then as the Coalition of Publicly Traded Partnerships, first became involved with this issue in 1995, when FERC issued what came to be known as the Lakehead decision. In a ratemaking case involving a Coalition member, Lakehead Pipe Line Company L.P. (now Enbridge Energy Partners), FERC departed from its prior policy that all pipelines were entitled to an income tax allowance regardless of their form of business organization and ruled that because PTPs and other partnerships do not pay an entity-level tax, they are entitled to an ITA only to the extent they are owned by corporate partners (Lakehead Pipe Line Company, Limited Partnership, Opinion No. 397, 71 FERC ¶ 61,338 (1995))

In ENB's case, they own 30.56% directly and additional units through EEQ control. They do control both entities, but we are referring to a more literal definition of ownership to be conservative.

The exact economic interest can be debated, but getting an approximate 35% tax to be charged should not be difficult. In fact we think that is the absolute worst case. This would also be a midway stance of splitting the situation between its two children, EBGUF and EEP.

2) Announce a buyback of EEP units, through ENB

While a roll-up has interesting consequences, ENB can do this in stages. By acknowledging the massive undervaluation of the stock and at the same time committing to buy say $500 million of EEP/EEQ stock, ENB keeps its options open. Additionally no one can accuse it of low balling EEP/EEQ shareholders. Don't like the price? Well, don't sell to ENB in the open market.

Here this has the double impact that every unit purchased indirectly helps the remaining units as based on point 1 above, total tax collected goes up.

3) Announce a substantial buyback of EEP units, through ENB

No we did not accidentally type this twice. We don't see the FERC as a hostile entity. As such we think if ENB increased its stake to over 50% in EEP, that might be all the leeway FERC needs to allow full collection of taxes, assuming it is not swayed by arguments presented in Part 1 of this series. So committing to go over 50%, might not be that hard here.

4) Convert EEP to a corporation to enable tax collection

This is not a preferred mode for sure, but ENB retains this Hail Mary Pass. The tax consequences of this are complex and beyond the scope of this article, but should ENB have issues resolving this with items 1-3 above, it could go this route. There should be a significant depreciation tax shield here to allow distributions to continue well into the future. We would add that if this happened, EEQ would be the cleaner outcome for sure as it is already a corporation.

5) Asset swap

We were always told as kids to "Think inside the box" as our thinking bordered on the hyper creative. But with the armada of assets at ENB's disposal, ENB could complete a structural reorganization whereby all FERC regulated assets move inside a corporate structure and EEP gets non-FERC regulated assets in turn. This could include a portion of the Canadian side of the Main Line where FERC has no jurisdiction.

6) Acquisition by EBGUF/Roll up into ENB

EBGUF is a corporate entity and essentially holds similar low risk assets. Enbridge Income Fund itself is significantly larger than EEP. Allowing consolidation at this level would allow ENB stay out but yet simplify the corporate structure. The resulting corporation could then charge taxes and would be internally hedged against any further meddling on the US or Canadian side.

A roll up could occur as well directly into ENB but will most likely be part of a larger restructuring. If ENB wants to roll all five Enbridge entities into one, it would require months of planning and it is unlikely to happen easily but don't rule this out if ENB fails at other ways of making this work.

Conclusion

Developing and managing a portfolio of pipelines is hard enough work by itself. Months of planning, years of regulatory hurdles and construction time go into it. As such, these kind of sudden blows are very unwelcome and disrupt the business environment.

ENB's planning and foresight have made it virtually immune to direct impacts of this ruling and yet it will suffer through its EEP/EEQ connection. ENB has a long line of projects scheduled and aggressive expansion plans.

Source: ENB presentation

Considering how small the market cap is of EEP/EEQ today in relation to ENB's, we would not doubt for a second that ENB can make room to acquire them into the fold by delaying a few of the later projects or selling 1-2 additional assets, as that will only improve its Debt to EBITDA metrics.

Which way will things go ultimately? We think that FERC will allow rates to stay the same at least till 2020 as there is no benefit to almost all the shippers on the Mainline. There might be a few shippers who exist solely on the US side and pay only the Lakehead toll, but we doubt if this a significant enough revenue stream for FERC to force this issue. Beyond that FERC must know that there is no way that that revenue can be collected as ENB has a few different ways to bypass that. Hence we give the odds of EEP successfully convincing FERC at 60% and the odds of one of the above outcomes at 40%. If pressed we would bet on option 3 followed by option 6. In Part 3 we will speculate on a fair value of EEP should option 6 be exercised.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, EBGUF, EEQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.