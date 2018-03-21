Salesforce: Hard To Justify The MuleSoft Premium

However, the 36% premium to MuleSoft's closing price is hard to justify. In addition, Salesforce is paying a hefty 16x forward revenues for the company.

Market observers have long had one gripe against SaaS giant Salesforce.com (CRM): Its pattern of acquisitions was too unpredictable and usually too ambitious. When Reuters broke the news that Salesforce would be buying MuleSoft (MULE), it seems that Salesforce investors' worst fears came true.

MuleSoft has been a public company for almost exactly one year - this acquisition comes more or less on the IPO's anniversary. The company went public at $17 a share last March and was received with plenty of enthusiasm, with shares quickly ascending to the mid and high $20s. Now, MuleSoft investors have an even bigger payout to be cheerful about. Salesforce offered MuleSoft a deal worth $6.5 billion, or $44.89 per share. The offer consists of $36 in cash and 0.0711 in Salesforce stock. The deal is expected to close within the next few months (sometime during Salesforce's second fiscal quarter, ending July 31), according to MuleSoft's press release.

Salesforce stock, predictably, is taking a bit of a nosedive on the news:

How should Salesforce investors react? Though I've been a long-time long on Salesforce, this mega deal gives me pause. Salesforce, as of its most recent quarter, had only $3.5 billion of net cash on its balance sheet ($5.2 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in debt), and is proposing to take on another $3 billion in debt to finance the cash portion of this acquisition. In my opinion the deal, as well as the heady premium, is a bit overreaching. At best, Salesforce is now a hold.

MuleSoft a good product fit

Forget about the price tag for a moment. MuleSoft is actually a really smart buy for Salesforce. In recent quarters, Salesforce's flagship Sales Cloud application has seen slowing growth as the company continues to saturate. It has relied on its tertiary clouds - particularly its Platform business - to power the >20% revenue growth that the company has committed to.

See below the product breakdown in Salesforce's most recent quarter:

Figure 1. Salesforce product revenue breakdown Source: Salesforce investor relations

The Salesforce Platform grew 37% y/y in Salesforce's Q4, vs. just 16% y/y growth in Sales Cloud. Clearly, Platform is a huge opportunity. MuleSoft will be absorbed into a new "Salesforce Integration Cloud," which presumably will fit into the Platform business. MuleSoft guided to $405-$415 million in revenues for the coming fiscal year, so that adds about 20% lift to Salesforce Platform's ~$2 billion run rate - certainly a good source of growth.

From Salesforce's perspective, mega-deals like this one are more or less necessary for Marc Benioff to hit the long-term revenue target of $20 billion by FY21-FY22, which implies sustaining a ~20% annual growth rate for each of the next four years.

From a product standpoint, MuleSoft also is a great fit. AnyPoint Platform already was highly compatible with Salesforce's offerings, with API connections to Sales Cloud being one of the most visible use cases for MuleSoft (for the unfamiliar, MuleSoft's AnyPoint Platform connects cloud applications together via API).

Salesforce has spent a great deal of time building out the Salesforce ecosystem with the growth of its AppExchange offerings for third-party applications and expanded toolkits in Lightning and Force.com to build custom extensions. Owning MuleSoft gives Salesforce a credible lever into being at the center of a customer's cloud presence - as AnyPoint Platform/Salesforce Integration Cloud will be the PaaS layer that sits beneath all of a customer's cloud applications and connects them.

Salesforce is no longer content with being an app company with a few big hits (Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud) - it wants to be the cloud company at the center of it all. In terms of achieving that goal, there was probably no better company to buy than MuleSoft.

The deal comes at too high a price tag

Unfortunately, this acquisition doesn't exist in a priceless vacuum, and Salesforce investors will essentially be footing the bill for Benioff's grand vision. Certainly this isn't Salesforce's first foray into mega-deals for large public companies, but this is Salesforce's largest acquisition by far.

Salesforce typically does a dozen deals per year, but mostly for smaller startups and for "acqui-hires." Salesforce's $33 million acquisition of MetaMind comes to mind here. It's been quite some time, however, since the last mega-deal. Before this, Salesforce's largest acquisitions to date have been its $2.8 billion acquisition of Demandware in 2016 and its $2.5 billion acquisition of ExactTarget in 2013.

This $6.5 billion deal for MuleSoft trumps them all. On the bright side, Salesforce does have a good track record of making brilliant acquisitions and integrating them well. Salesforce's $360 million acquisition for Steelbrick CPQ, for example, was a good play for adding highly coveted CPQ capabilities to Sales Cloud.

But it's hard to say that Salesforce is paying a fair price for MuleSoft. The $44.89 per share represents a 36% premium to MuleSoft's pre-acquisition closing price. In addition, the $6.5 billion enterprise value paid for the deal represents 15.8x MuleSoft's forward revenue guidance of $405-$415 million.

Such an elevated multiple is almost unheard of in the software sector. Greg Schott (MuleSoft's CEO) and the board must be patting themselves on the back. Eyebrows were already being raised when Oracle (ORCL) paid 11x revenues for Netsuite or when Salesforce paid 10x revenues for Demandware (both deals in 2016, the year of the mega-deal in the software space). But 16x revenues is off the charts.

In addition, Salesforce will be shouldering $3 billion of new debt to pay for the cash portion of the acquisition. With its balance sheet showing just $3.5 billion in net cash as of its most recent quarter, it is essentially bringing down its net cash balance to nearly breakeven. Of course, Salesforce does generate fairly decent free cash flows, but one can't help but to feel that a lot of value is being lost for Salesforce investors in this deal.

Key takeaways

Salesforce-MuleSoft is an exciting product combination. This isn't a random acquisition to grab headlines and simply chase inorganic revenue growth - this deal is manifested in a clear, ambitious strategy to greatly enlarge Salesforce's cloud ecosystem and become the center of its customers' cloud platforms.

Unfortunately, it seems that Salesforce was willing to pay a bit too much for the deal, as the 36% premium and 16x forward revenues would imply. I'm skeptical that, despite the deal's obvious merits, MuleSoft will add more value to Salesforce than the cash that's going out the door.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.