Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (TRLPF) CEO Luc Mainville on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Luc Mainville - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Ken Yoon - Chief Financial Officer

Nathan Bryson - Vice President, Scientific Affairs

Analysts

Andre Uddin - Mackie Research Capital

Following my comments regarding forward-looking statements, I will turn the call over to Mr. Luc Mainville, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Mainville will moderate today's call.

Mr. Mainville, please proceed.

Luc Mainville

Thank you Elaine. Good morning everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma fourth quarter and year-end 2017 conference call. I am pleased to be joined today by all members of management namely, Tricia Symmes, Chief Operating Officer, Ken Yoon, our Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Affairs and Philippe Savard, our VP General Counsel.

I will start by covering some of the key highlights of the last year as well as comment on the significant progress made during the last quarter 2017 to reposition Acerus on an exciting path as we continue to implement numerous commercial initiatives as well as advance on other strategic projects, including how we want to fully leverage our unique delivery platforms and formulation expertise. Ken will then take you through our fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Following our prepared remarks, the team will be happy to take any questions.

One of the great achievements for us in the fourth quarter 2017 was delivering strong growth of our product revenue for third straight quarter. This follows several quarters of product revenue erosion due to the loss of exclusivity on Estrace in Canada and the generic competition entering the Canadian market in the second half of 2016. For the third quarter in a row, we have seen constant Estrace numbers from which we can build on. Also this continued product revenue performance in Q4 is partly linked to the continued growth of Natesto which included our first ever shipment of products to our U.S. partner Aytu.

As we are about to close our first quarter 2018, we feel excited about the progress made on all fronts. We have seen a constant growth in Natesto scripts in Canada. We secured listing of Natesto for public reimbursement in Québec, which represents 40% of the Canadian topical testosterone replacement therapy market. The preliminary response in Québec has been great and met our expectations with ex-factory sales up 84% over the last few weeks since we have secured RAMQ reimbursement for our patients compared to the prior period.

In the U.S., Aytu is now ordering products from Acerus compared to depleting the prior inventory acquired from our previous partner Endo. We have delivered new products to Aytu in the fourth quarter 2017 and as of now we are expecting to deliver new product in at least the three of the four quarters in 2018. We have seen increasing market share and repeated record weekly scripts level as f our partner keeps implementing new commercial tactics and programs to leverage the large U.S. TRT opportunity.

We are looking forward to Aytu continuing making market share gains as we get closer to significant contractual increase in our supply price to our U.S. partner. As indicated in our agreement with Aytu, which can be found on SEDAR, our arrangement with Aytu provides for Acerus receiving double-tiered supply price to be set at 25% starting July 1, 2018, compared to 16% currently. This, coupled with continued market share gains and the ordering of units from Acerus, is expected to materially contribute to our product revenue over the coming years.

Looking outside North America. Our global partners are making continued progress towards regulatory filings, securing marketing approval or launching their product in their respective territories. During the fourth quarter, we have signed two more commercial partnerships adding to the two additional deals signed earlier in the year 2017. We now have Natesto licensed to five partners outside of North America covering 29 countries and we anticipate sequential launches by our partners around the globe to continue growing and diversifying our revenue base. We remain very active in seeking additional partners for our territories around the globe and are confident of expanding our global reach in the coming months.

Final comment on Natesto are the favorable market trends that we are experiencing in North America. We previously commented on the fact that the second largest competitor to Natesto, Axiron, previously marketed by Lilly has been pulled from the market at the end of 2017. Axiron represents close to 15% of the $2 billion market and was also the second largest topical product in Canada. In addition to Lilly pulling Axiron out of the market, we have seen the meeting product, AndroGel, go generic in Canada in the first quarter 2018. Mylan, who was marketing AndroGel in Canada, has since let go 45 reps and stopped promoting their product. This leaves Natesto as the only real topical player actively promoted in Canada. We are also of the opinion that considering the importance of precise dosing and control for TRT therapies, doctors who prescribe testosterone will more likely recommend Natesto in order to avoid substitution of the scripts at the pharmacy and potentially seeing their patient receiving variable dosing of active ingredients.

In the fourth quarter 2017, we successfully transitioned from using a contract sales force to directly employing full-time sales reps. At the end of 2017, Acerus had six representatives detailing Natesto and Estrace to urologists, endocrinologists, gynecologists and high prescribing general practitioners. We have now added two more reps for a total of eight by being opportunistic and hiring experienced TRT rep previously selling our competitor's product.

We believe the current sales force to be appropriate to convert in excess of 90% of urologists and high prescribers of testosterone well in Canada and we intend to fully leverage our direct sales force by taking full advantage of our close relationship with high prescribers and key opinion leaders in the TRT field. The sales force also represents a great opportunity for Acerus to generate incremental margins via in-licensing or acquisition activities. We now have the capacity to add products to our sales platform without incurring significant additional cost in personnel.

For that reason, we have been very active on the in-licensing front by securing the exclusive right to commercialize the Elegant franchise in Canada from Viramal. The Elegant franchise comprises Elegant Vaginal Moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness, as well as Elegant pH, which is a pH balanced vaginal product. Vaginal dryness is one of the most common postmenopausal problem for women and those suffering from vaginal atrophy. Elegant Vaginal Moisturizer and Elegant pH are over-the-counter products designed to be more user-friendly alternative compared to Replens and RepHresh, two of the market leaders in Canada.

In addition to acquiring the rights of Elegant franchise, we have also acquired the Canadian rights to commercialize UriVarx from Innovus Pharma, a California-based specialty pharma company. UriVarx is a natural health product with strong clinical data that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency and nocturia. The product was recently approved by Health Canada and will be offered over-the-counter to Canadians dealing with such symptoms. Overactive bladder symptoms are frequent with nearly 20% of all Canadians over the age of 35 suffering from that condition. Men and women's lives are directly impacted by an overactive bladder and many of the current treatment options come with systemic side effects.

Before I move to Ken for our financial update, I would like to comment on three additional developments that took place in the last few quarters. First, an update on our litigation with Eugene Melnyk. On December 2016, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice heard a motion brought by Mr. Melnyk. The was finally dismissed with costs. Mr. Melnyk then appealed the decision and the appeal was heard in February 2018 and was dismissed in a decision released in the first week of March. On March 14, Mr. Melnyk delivered a notice of motion for leave to appeal the dismissal of the motion to convert the action to a derivative action to the Court of Appeal for Ontario. We re satisfied with the progress made and we will continue to provide public update on that matter as they become material.

Second, we have launched a series of R&D initiatives to expand our product portfolio and leverage our delivery platforms and formulation expertise. We now have a number of ongoing early stage R&D projects to apply our technology including development of systemic and naturally derived cannabinoids for intranasal delivery. We hope that these projects, which are covered by new patent application, may soon lead into multiple indications driven clinical trials. For the time being, we are working on setting up a series of pharmacokinetic clinical trial and are actively looking at potential partnering transactions.

Finally, after filing a new drug submission with Health Canada to obtain marketing approval for Gynoflor, we received a notice of deficiency in the last week of December 2017. In its notice, Health Canada requested additional technical information on Gynoflor in order to complete its assessment of the product, which we believe will cause a delay in the review process. We are actively working on responding to the NOD and expect to refile in the coming months. If successful, we would likely receive approval to market Gynoflor in the first quarter of 2019.

I will now ask Ken to provide you with our financial update.

Ken Yoon

Now I will move on to the results. Before I move on to the results I would like to note, for revenues, I will be commenting on both total revenues and product revenues. Total revenues include amortization of upfront and other milestone payments received from out-licensing activities.

Total revenues for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017, were $2.1 million and $6.4 million compared to $1.8 million and $24.5 million in the same prior year periods. The decrease in total revenues versus 2016 is mainly due to the accelerated recognition of the $17.5 million in-licensing revenue from the Endo upfront received in 2014 as a result of the contract termination in 2016.

Product revenue for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017 were $1.8 million and $5.3 million versus $1.6 million and $7 million in the same prior year periods. Estrace still accounted for the bulk of product revenues in the reported periods. However we expect Natesto to represent an increasing portion of the total product revenues going forward. With Estrace sales stabilizing in the past few quarters and the accelerated recognition of the previous Endo upfront payment in 2017, we anticipate a clearer picture of the revenue trends for 2018 and onwards.

Now moving on to the expense. Research and development expenses for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017 were $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $1.6 million for the same prior year periods. The R&D expenses were higher due to the new drug submission fees for Gynoflor for paid in Q1 of 2017 as well as clinical trial, product development and regulatory consulting costs for drug application filings for Natesto outside of North America.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.1 million and $8 million for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017. This compares to $1.6 million and $5.5 million for the same prior year periods. The increase in expenses are due to additional salaries, benefits and share-based compensation cost related to severance accrual for a member of the executive team and several personnel additions including onboarding of the sales team and sales and marketing costs mainly for programs to drive sales of Natesto in Canada.

The company incurred a net loss of $2.1 million and $8.7 million for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $0.3 million and net income of $11.1 million for the same prior year periods. As discussed previously, the net income for fiscal 2016 included the accelerated recognition of the $17.5 million in-licensing revenue versus $1.1 million in fiscal 2017 explaining the difference.

Adjusted EBITDA, in our view a key metric in assessing our business performance, was a loss of $2.2 million and a loss of $5.2 million for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017 compared to a loss of $0.5 million and $0.6 million for the same prior year periods. Basic and diluted earnings per share were a loss of $0.01 and a loss of $0.04 for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2017. On December 31, 2017, the company had current assets of $8.2 million and $5.4 million in current liabilities.

Please note, the financial information provided on today's call and in the press release issued this morning is in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filing as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis as well as the annual information form dated March 20, 2018. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared comments. Luc, back to you.

Luc Mainville

Thank you Ken. And before we turn to questions, I would like also to thank Andre Uddin from Mackie Research Capital for launching coverage on Acerus. We believe the new Acerus story warrants more attention from the financial community and this report will certainly help new and potential investors better appreciate our unique story.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I would like now to turn it over the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Andre Uddin with Mackie Research Capital. Please go ahead.

Andre Uddin

Good morning everyone. I just actually wanted to see if you could discuss a little bit how BD is progressing and do we expect any new potential product launches from those business development activities in 2019? And then maybe you could just also discuss a little bit how difficult it is right now to find new products that's easier? Maybe if you could go through those points first. Thank you.

Luc Mainville

Well, thanks Andre and thanks for joining the call. So I guess if I heard your first question right, you are talking about how the year is progressing as we are getting closer and closer to ending our first quarter. As I alluded in my remarks, the 2018 year will be marked by a couple of interesting new items that will impact our P&L. First, we are now seeing repeated recurrent orders from Aytu as our tier-one royalty starts hitting our numbers, significant numbers. We have announced in Q4 that we have lined up close to $1.5 million of POs and these POs are the for delivery this year. So that will continue and we have little of that except for one deal delivered in Q4.

Second, we are seeing continued growth in Natesto in Canada. Although the numbers are small, they are still going to be getting bigger and bigger. We are expecting something like 30% Q-over-Q growth in our script. And of course, that will start becoming material. In the U.S., the one thing that was putting a bit of a doubt in our mind was Aytu's ability to keep wishing their commercial initiatives, but we are happy to report that Aytu couple of weeks ago secured significant additional capital and are now well positioned with a very strong balance sheet to push forward their initiative and to go after some reimbursement groups for getting testosterone therapy reimbursed to the patients in the U.S. which was not happening last year.

In addition to that, so that's going to be for the things that we control or that we see with Natesto and of course Estrace has stabilized and that will provide a recurrent base revenue. Q1 is always a slightly slower quarter for Estrace for historical reasons because of Q4 loading in the system. But we are on track to meet our budget and we don't expect to see significant drop in market share. Actually our market share at the end of Q1 is flat compared to Q4.

So that's for the product revenue. And in addition to that, we will have UriVarx that we have on-licensed. UriVarx, our initial expectation was to have UriVarx launch in Q3. The reality is that we will actually have small revenue of UriVarx as soon as Q1 and we will be seeing growing numbers of UriVarx from that point on.

In addition to that, our global partners are expected, I think we are expecting one, if not two partners to quarter units this year. And these units of Natesto will of course contribute to our numbers. And of course when you are launching a product, you are building up inventory. So the first orders are actually going to be interesting because they are not going to linked to script but they are going to be linked to loading out the systems. So that's for how we think the revenue will pan out. And of course, we will be opportunistic in adding products that could quickly influence our topline similar to UriVarx, if we can.

And we have talked about the other products that are in the system with in-licensing activity happening right now. So if we in-license a product, as you know Andre, that is not field, even if it's a great Rx product, the likelihood is that we would probably file within three to six months after announcement and then you would expect a 300-day review by Health Canada.

So I hope that answers your question and I hope I didn't miss any of it.

Andre Uddin

Sure. I was actually just trying to get a little more color on how difficult it is right now or how easy it is in terms of competition for getting new products and what type, maybe if you could just give a little bit of color on what type of products you are looking for business development?

Luc Mainville

Well, great question Andre, as always. And I think it's actually quite interesting. What we have seen over the last year is that we have certainly become one of the leading players in Canada for the men's and women's health sector. And that has put us on the radar for people actually looking at Acerus for partnering their product and for us to be launching because we do have the relationship with the guys that will influence scripts, that will influence the market, key opinion leaders, guys that are advising, speaking at conferences, et cetera, et cetera.

So we actually have seen some players that turned us down couple of years ago now coming back because we have done such a great job with Natesto and that we are doing such a great job of in-licensing, they are looking at our basket and they want to be a part of it. They know we have got capacity. They know we have got the relationship. They know we have got the right team in place. We have got the right sales people. So they want to partner. So we felt that because we do have the balance sheet that we have and we have to be very frugal in acquiring products, but we have been pretty excited about the deal flow that we have got and we are expecting to find some very interesting deals over the coming months.

Andre Uddin

Okay. And just one other question. I saw on your AIF, you are also looking at using a device with medical marijuana. Can you discuss a little bit in terms of what, are there particular therapeutic applications that you will be looking at? Or what you are planning on doing there?

Luc Mainville

Actually, as you know, first of all, I will start answering that question. I will probably ask Nathan Bryson, Chief Scientific Office to add in. But first of all, you have to look at what we have got. What we have got is, we have got a list of technologies that help delivering products through the intranasal delivery. Not all products out there would gain or benefit from that delivery system. However we feel that there are several molecules that warrant our attention and because of that we started many projects including marijuana, cannabinoids, synthetic and natural.

And of course, when you are looking at those products, the first thing you are going to be thinking about is that, CNS related therapies, anxiety, schizophrenia, actually pain and eating disorders. So those are the things that you would first look at. So as we move into our initial clinical trials, we have announced that we would do PKs to establish the dose for certain indication. With those data, we will move ahead in indication driven Phase 2, if possible partnered or not, if successful with the PK. But right now, what you should expect is that the indication we are going to be going after are part of the list that I have mentioned earlier.

Nathan, you want to add anything to that?

Nathan Bryson

Not much. That does answer the question.

Luc Mainville

Okay. Great.

Andre Uddin

Okay. I am good. Thanks Luc.

Luc Mainville

Thank you Andre.

Operator

There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to you, Mr. Mainville.

Luc Mainville

Well, thanks a lot and thanks for everybody on the line. I guess, before we end, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. I think the last couple of years have been demanding on our shareholders and you know we benefited from their support. Hopefully, last couple of months of 2017 have marked a new resurgence of the Acerus story in the capital markets and we have seen from the stock performance but also from the interest we get from the community and the shareholders calling us. So I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. And I would like also to thank our dedicated staff for their hard work and contribution in putting Acerus back on track.

On that, I would like to mention the fact that Acerus right now counts 25 full-time employees, including eight reps. Hence we have 17 employees covering all activities required to take a product from early stage of development and launch these product successful in the market covering CMC, regulatory, or course marketing and sales and legal and finance. So when you compare that to other specialty pharma in the Canadian market, one thing could be said about how effective and how frugal we are and all of that because we are caring about our capital resources and that we are trying to get the best return for our shareholders.

So on that, I thank you for the time. I look forward to reporting on our progress at the end of Q1 2018. And thank you and have a great day.

Operator

