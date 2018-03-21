Chesapeake: Shoot For The Stars, But Don't Leave Empty-Handed

Just don't ask me what the catalyst will be.

CHK is in a strong downtrend, but has a chance to recover from the recent lows.

Chesapeake (CHK) has been painful to hold, and frustrating to trade. I've tried to do both in the last year and came away with pennies, despite picking off the lows fairly well.

Strategy

It's not easy to find the right strategy for CHK. I don't want to catch a nice trade only to see profits turn to losses. Therefore I try to close some of my position for a quick profit. On the other hand, I don't want to be out with a small profit if CHK does miraculously turn higher and fully recover. Holding the rest of my position with a break-even stop gives me a chance - however small - of catching the big move.

Perhaps I can't have my cake and eat it, but this strategy satisfies my personal investment goals. I could just close the entire position for a quick 20%, but what if this time is different and CHK rises from the ashes?

Trying to catch this huge move is probably what attracts people to stocks like CHK, and also what does the most damage. If you have held for the last year, that 100% rally you looked for in the first place will only get you back to break-even.

My advice: try to take something from the trade, and protect yourself.

Execution

Finding the right strategy for a particular stock is one thing; the next challenge is to execute it.

This is perhaps the hardest aspect of all. Here's a good example from my last article from August 2017.

I plan to buy in the $3.5-$3.6 area with a first target of $5 and an optimistic second target of $8.

A week later I bought just under $3.6 and was very quickly +25% in profit and feeling pretty good. Only 10% more and I could lock in some gains at the first target of $5. The only problem was it never got there.

charts from Tradingview

Frustratingly I eventually closed at break-even. Obviously the parameters of the trade were a bit off, but at least I survived to try again.

Here's my latest attempt.

The Next Trade

CHK has already bounced from the next significant support around $2.6. This is significant as it was the opening of the session when CHK finally showed us it would recover from the bear market.

Up until this point there was still doubt whether the recovery was just another dead-cat-bounce back to the previous gap, but the huge volume and rally showed a change in character.

Returning to this level and the bottom of the channel shown below should lead to a decent recovery.

Again, my tactic is to close some of my position to lock in some gains. The target for this is the top of the channel at $3.75 for around 20%. The rest I will hold, and I may even add back to the position if the channel breaks convincingly. My stop is at $2.7.

Drivers

As I've said in previous articles in CHK, the company specific fundamentals are only a small part of what is moving CHK. It will only turn when natural gas (UNG) and the entire sector recovers.

Trying to find the catalyst for this recovery is extremely difficult, and not always necessary. In fact, it often comes from something we cannot predict or just don't seem as relevant at this time.

I saw a good example of this recently. An article last week boldly explained "4 Reasons Why 2018 May Prove To Be The Year Of The Facebook Short." In light of the recent falls this looks a good call. However, none of his four reasons related to the actual catalyst - data leaks / the Cambridge Analytica news - and he was right for the wrong reasons.

This shows us we don't have to predict or even understand the reason for a move. My goal is to make a profit, not be right.

Conclusions

Chesapeake is a dangerous stock. Should it eventually recover it will double, triple, even quadruple and that is an obvious appeal. Trying to catch this move will catch out the majority of investors and lock them in at losses for long periods.

My tactic attempts to catch this large move, but also takes partial profits and protects me from any significant loss. It's not perfect, but I prefer it over the alternatives. The next trade is a long to target $3.75, and if the channel breaks, much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.