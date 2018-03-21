The Alzheon IPO Will Fail

Biotech IPOs are a risky affair at the best of times, and the current improving market inevitably means that someone is going to try and beguile investors by promising huge rewards by pumping some drug which sounds good but has gone absolutely nowhere. Well, that someone is here in the name of Alzheon Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZH).

This company, which the Boston Business Journal says has just six employees, has filed for an $81 million IPO which it plans to use to revive a late-stage Alzheimer's drug. Alzheon wants to wave the potential gargantuan rewards of an Alzheimer's treatment to get investors to hop on this bandwagon, but investors should not touch this company with a hundred-foot pole. The company is a problem. The science is a problem. And there is no reason to think, even with online calculators, that this small firm using retread drugs will come up with an effective Alzheimer's treatment.

An Effective Treatment?

In 2013, Alzheon acquired the rights to a drug called tramiprosate which had been studied by Canadian biotech company Neurotech over a decade ago. Neurotech, now known as Bellus Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) today, had conducted a fast-track Phase III study of tramiprosate using over a thousand patients, but reported that "it is not possible to draw definitive conclusions with respect to the treatment effect of tramiprosate."

Alzheon argues in its SEC report that tramiprosate, which it has relabeled as ALZ-801, showed a favorable safety profile and did show "promising clinical signals" in a subset of patients who have a genetic factor that places them at greater risk of Alzheimer's. By focusing on that subset and by taking advantages of advances in clinical development to improve ALZ-801, Alzheon claims that it can move quickly through the FDA approval process by launching a Phase III trial.

Alzheon's argument may sound good at first, but it is ridiculous. First, anyone can look at a study, take a subset of said study, and draw whatever conclusions from said subset that they wish. This was the exact approach used by Axovant (NASDAQ:AXON) to also resurrect an Alzheimer's drug, and their stock is now nearly worthless after failing Phase III trials last year. History should be expected to repeat itself for Alzheon.

But perhaps the biggest problem is that while Alzheon may be talking about advances in clinical development, this company may be relying on science which is growing outdated. Tramiprosate is supposed to prevent the aggregation of beta-amyloid proteins, which researchers have hypothesized for decades could be the cause of Alzheimer's. The subset of patients noted above have a gene which increases beta-amyloid production.

However, scientists are increasingly wondering if this theory is correct. Numerous drugs, tested by companies much larger and more prestigious than Alzheon, have been aimed at preventing beta-amyloid production but have failed to treat Alzheimer's. Amyloid likely has something to do with Alzheimer's, but there is growing evidence that preventing its production will not help Alzheimer's. If that is the case, than ALZ-801 is worthless.

Company Problems

Even if the beta-amyloid hypothesis remains correct, a look at Alzheon's financial numbers shows that there is little reason to believe that this is the company which can develop an effective treatment.

Like most biotech IPOs, Alzheon has no revenue. The company reports net losses of $7.7 million and $5.5 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and had $6.4 million in cash reserves as of December 31, 2017.

Given these numbers, it may seem as if Alzheon can raise enough money through this IPO to keep research and development running for some time. But in 2016, Xconomy reported that Alzheon aimed to raise $100 million to run two Phase III trials for its drug as opposed to the $81 million it plans to raise in this IPO. Furthermore, $100 million is very cheap for two trials. Even if Alzheon can run the trials for that little and the drug works, Alzheon will almost certainly need to raise additional funds after this IPO just to get through the trials, let alone what comes after that. This is especially so since Alzheon does not have a partner, which is also a warning sign towards what other, established medical firms think about their prospects.

In addition to these problems, Alzheon's research and development numbers are peculiar. Most biotech companies see their research and development expenses ramp up as they undergo more testing, but Alzheon's expenses decreased from $4.3 million in 2016 to just $1.7 million in 2017. Alzheon claims that this decrease "was due primarily to reduced research and development spending on ALZ-801 due to the completion of our clinical, toxicology and pharmacokinetics studies, as well as tablet formulation activities in early 2017," as well as "a general reduction in spending to conserve our cash resources." Those statements are a glaring admission of this company's cash-strapped status, and the difficulties Alzheon will have moving forward with additional research going forward.

Stay Away

Biotech IPOs betting everything on one drug's development is bad. Biotech IPOs relying on one drug which failed a Phase III test and potentially outdated science is even worse. Biotech IPOs without enough funds to even go through their planned clinical trials is potentially disastrous.

About the most positive thing that can be said about Alzheon is that its appearance is a good sign of the biotech market's health, as that is when ridiculous IPOs like this pop up. But overall, there is no reason to seriously consider investing in a company which will most likely end up as the next Axovant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.