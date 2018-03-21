Finish Line: I'm Not Buying It

But because I believe FINL might as likely be a value trap, I prefer to stay away from this stock.

Top-line growth of 4%, despite the extra week in the quarter, and gross margin resilience are both unlikely, in my opinion.

Sportswear retailer Finish Line (FINL) will be one of the last companies to release the results of a 2017 shopping season that, industry-wide, appears to have been very robust. The earnings report is scheduled to come out on April 3rd before the opening bell.

If peer Foot Locker (FL) might serve as my benchmark, however, the broad tailwinds driven by increased consumer spending may not benefit the Indianapolis-based retailer as much. This is what is largely driving my caution and skepticism about this particular stock ahead of the company's earnings release date.

Credit: Finish Line's IR page

What I expect to see

The Street is projecting holiday sales to be up nearly 4% YOY, driven in great part by the extra week in the quarter. But because the additional seven days in fiscal 4Q18 have fallen well outside the busy shopping season (late February to early March), I believe the expectations are a bit too rich given management's guidance for comps to decrease 2% to 3% in the quarter. In addition, because Finish Line's store count has been decreasing slightly as of late, inorganic growth is unlikely to provide much uplift, if any at all.

I would not bee too surprised to see gross margins dip YOY once again, as they did last quarter -- by a full percentage point back then. My expectations are supported by a promotional environment observed in fiscal 3Q18 that is unlikely to have subsided. Both Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reported these exact pricing pressures, and I have no reason to believe Finish Line will be able to dodge the bullet. Perhaps providing support to some optimism is Finish Line's inventory levels, which were down 2% YOY as of the end of fiscal 3Q18 (vs. a 5% increase in the previous year) and suggest the company came into the shopping season "leaner" than its peers.

In my opinion, Finish Line's best shot at meeting aggressive EPS consensus of $0.57 that sits only a penny away from the top of management's guidance will come from below the gross profit line. The company has been doing a good job at keeping SG&A under control (see trend below): 30.3% of revenues last quarter compared to 31.2% in the previous year. Because store closures will likely ensure that opex savings remain "sticky", I expect to see op margins benefit from the smaller footprint. Lastly, because fiscal 4Q18 guidance was issued before the December tax cut, a lower effective tax rate will likely contribute to some bottom-line strength that, granted, should have little impact on investor sentiment as it is unrelated to the company's operations.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

My thoughts on the stock

Aside from near-term factors, I still see few reasons to invest in FINL even for the long run. The company seems to be on the wrong side of retail trends that range from the decline of U.S. malls to the Amazon (AMZN) and DTC (direct-to-consumer) threats. Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin made a compelling case for staying away from this stock due to Finish Line's dependence on suppliers, particularly Nike (NKE), which I tend to agree with.

Co./Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG Price/Book FCF Yield Finish Line - FINL 13.9x 1.3x 0.9x 23.5% Foot Locker - FL 9.8x 1.4x 2.1x 10.0% Dick's SG - DKS 11.7x 1.3x 2.0x 7.4% Hibbett (HIBB) 12.4x Neg. 1.4x 15.6%

Possibly luring value investors in are the stock's valuations. As the chart and table above illustrate, a forward PEG and price-to-book multiples of 1.3x and 0.9x, respectively, might seem enticing -- especially in the context of an outstanding trailing FCF yield of 23.5% and a rich dividend yield of 4.5%.

Yet, because I believe FINL might as likely be a value trap as it is a value play, I prefer to stay away from this stock.

Note from the author: I do not own FINL in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a much more efficient way. This is why I built my Storm-Resistant Growth Portfolio. To learn more about it, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.