3M: Best In Class

I've long been a fan of the best-in-class industrial companies. These stalwarts may be cyclical, but many, like 3M (NYSE:MMM), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and many others have done an excellent job at compounding investor wealth over time. Looking for the best of the best isn't an easy task, however. Some of these companies have better growth prospects, they all operate across a wide variety of sectors of the economy, and this leads to significantly different returns on capital and profitability over time. With that, grabbing some of the more cyclically affected companies at the bottom of the cycle can be a very rewarding investment, and grabbing the less cyclically affected ones whenever they show any weakness is a good strategy. Sadly, most of these companies don't offer a great value proposition at today's prices, but it's always good to have a shopping list ready for any significant dips.

I am starting by looking at what is undoubtedly one of the best. MMM is a DGI favorite and one of the bluest of the blue chips that investors can buy. As an industrial, MMM is focused a little differently than many others with a pretty sizable portion of the company selling directly to consumers. Products like Post-it Notes and Scotch Guard are iconic, and everything from adhesives to filters to scrub brushes put MMM products into nearly every home and help to balance out the more other half of the company that is more susceptible to the industrial cycle.

MMM was founded over a century ago as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company as a mistaken venture to find corundum. It only survived after its initial blunder with the creation of some products like masking tape and cellophane tape, and has since grown into a massive and highly innovative company with a market capitalization of ~$143B at the time of writing. Integral to this spirit of innovation is a program similar to that of Alphabet (NYSE:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which has been highly publicized. Starting in 1948, employees were encouraged to spend 15% of their time working on side inventions, which has led to inventions like the Post-It Note over the years. This program is at the heart of the success of MMM, and makes for a competitive spirit among its workforce that continually looks for the next big invention to maintain MMM's growth and relevance well into its second century of existence. One of my favorite things about this is that each product that MMM sells tends to be adapted into so many different markets. Even if the company isn't inventing something new, it does a great job of repurposing and releasing new products with its existing technologies.

The key takeaway from MMM's revenue split above is its wide diversification. Although this allows for the company to allocate capital to higher growth areas, it does end up having slow growth segments that drag on overall results. For many investors holding MMM, this isn't an actual drawback as it provides more safety in downturns. During the Great Recession, MMM earnings dipped by about 8% down to $4.52 per share before quickly recovering in 2010 to $5.63, an all-time high. The health care segment is relatively recession resistant, as is the consumer segment. Many products that MMM supplies are the types of every day use products that aren't cut back on during rough times.

Something I have learned from following the stock market for a few years is that you can take a positive or negative look at many attributes of just about any company. Diversification is an easy one to see since it slows growth but improves stability. However, the consumer-facing nature of MMM, while it improves the company's resistance to cycles, also opens it to more competition and lowers the barriers to entry. With the company's strong brands, I am not overly concerned about this, but other industrials do have more entrenched customer bases.

The company's earnings grew 12% YOY with recent tax reform being a strong tailwind for MMM and many other large companies. MMM's effective tax rate was around 28% over the last 5 years, which compares well to the industry average 44%, per Reuters. The new tax cuts will help nearly every company out with a nice earnings boost, and MMM will be no exception with their new expected tax rate coming in at around 20-22% per management estimates. Organic growth has been strong, as well. Last year, sales grew organically by 6% across all segments with specific strength in Electronics & Energy and Safety & Graphics, both of which grew by 11%. Geographically, Asia-Pacific saw strong organic growth at 12%, which is a solid growth avenue for MMM going forward. Large companies like this tend to have a difficult time driving organic growth, so it's refreshing to see all of MMM's segments posting strong gains despite the relative size.

Management has projected earnings growth of 8-11% over the medium term, with a yield around 2.3%. This would lead to an annualized total return between 10 and 13% if MMM were to stay at its current lofty valuation. I will touch more on the valuation outlook for MMM closer to the end of the article.

One of the big risks hanging over MMM is recent litigation coming from the State of Minnesota. This is doubly serious since MMM is very well liked and highly regarded as a huge employer in the state, and it would do well to maintain a positive image in its headquarter state. The state recently sued the company, looking for $5 billion in damages for pollution to the groundwater surrounding the company's facilities in St. Paul. The company settled for $850 million, which won't break them but is not good to see as a shareholder. Specifically, PFC's were dumped in a disposal site and some of the chemical leeched into the groundwater nearby. The company stopped producing these in 2002, and this could very well not be the last time we see MMM sued over past practices.

Companies mentioned in the following graphic to compare with MMM are: United Technologies (UTX), Eaton (ETN), Emerson Electric (EMR), Dover (DOV), Cummins (CMI), Ingersoll Rand (IR), Parker Hannifin (PH), Stanley Black and Decker (SWK), Honeywell, and Illinois Tool Works.

Looking at returns on invested capital in a group of industrials across the marketplace, MMM is the cream of the crop. The company has blown away the competition over time, and continues to project 20%+ returns well into the future. Based on its history, strong culture, and outstanding operating performance, I see this as very feasible. Part of this is due to the nature of its business, so investors should only give the management team so much credit for its capital allocation mastery. However, this shows on paper the moat and strong business lines that MMM operates in that allow it to deploy capital so effectively and profitably.

Unsurprisingly, MMM is at the top in returns on equity as well, a strong measure of overall profitability. One of my other favorite industrials, ITW, is right up there with them. A key part of very high returns on equity involves the use of debt, which can skew the figures. A quick dummy check shows MMM debt ballooning from around $6B in 2014 to around $14B today. The consistent nature of its business and the low interest rates lead me to believe as an investor that MMM hasn't put itself in a bad situation from loading up with the debt, but it does help explain its high returns on equity. I'm not a fan of the amount of buybacks the company has been performing at what I consider to be a rich valuation, but I have been proven wrong so far in this bull market as the stock price continues to march higher.

Another very important indicator of success for these companies is the operating margin. MMM started out with the highest margin, and it has continued to trend in the right direction. Based on its profitability across the other metrics, it is no surprise to see MMM and ITW right at the top on this, as well. Continued strong organic growth with simultaneous gains in productivity have helped the company healthily grow its margins over time. Raw materials play a large role in this, as well, but MMM has enough padding to help offset some of this risk compared to peers and has done well with making cuts and improving efficiency.

Like I mentioned above, MMM's debt has definitely trended upwards over the last few years, with the dividend continuing to grow and slow but steady growth in free cash flow. Debt is currently around 3X FCF, which is a little high. The dividend is around 60% of free cash flow and 58% of earnings, which is a comfortable place to be. On a worldwide basis, 3M's pension and post-retirement plans were 87 percent funded at year-end 2017, which is not a bad spot to be in looking around the industry, and new employees stopped receiving benefits under this program since 2009, leaving a long time for the company to continue paying pensions. That being said, the company continues putting money aside ($600 million from the tax cut) and has achieved a solid rate of return on its investments to keep it out of any serious pension difficulties for the moment. 2017 saw ~$2.1B in share repurchases, and the company projects to spend between $2 and $5B in 2018, which is not something I am overly excited about as a potential investor. Although this will do well for the stock price, there are few people that would call MMM a bargain today, regardless of long-term outlook.

I know that it's easy to say that a company isn't a bargain and not buy it. I have an internal struggle every time I go to buy a stock that isn't cheap reminding myself that quality will make up for the lack of value in the long run. However, looking at MMM, any time before the end of 2016 (when industrials as a group went up strongly following the election) would have been a solid time to buy in comparison to today. The yield is low, the P/E ratio is 25.1X, higher than Starbucks (SBUX) and BlackRock (BLK). I know that is comparing apples to oranges, but I just want to give some perspective that I think 25X earnings is just not worth paying for a company with earnings growth in the single digits. I will be the first one in line to pick up some shares in the high $100's.

Looking at the longer term chart, this may be one of the most overvalued times since the 90's for the company on its long-term trendline. This doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence in a purchase today.

Looking at some analyst estimates, I think it's important to point something out. I don't think any investor will lose money long-term buying MMM, likely ever. However, waiting a while and buying companies that aren't as expensive with a solid watchlist of these top performers to scoop them up on any weakness is my recommendation. A return to its average valuation and analyst estimates for earnings growth would yield about 6% annualized total return over the next few years. Obviously, the valuation doesn't have to come back to 21X earnings, so this number could be higher. However, in the risk-reward spectrum, I'd prefer to be on the other end where a company could expand to its usual multiple greatly increasing potential gains. MMM is a best-in-class company that likely belongs in nearly every long-term DGI portfolio, but it belongs on my DGI watchlist for the moment until we get a nice correction.

