Tocagen Drug Candidate Looks Undervalued, But Very Risky

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) is a pharmaceutical biotechnology company with a clinical stage pipeline of potential therapies. Its leading drug candidate is in the Toca 5 trial for brain cancer.

Tocagen was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December 2017. That means it is also a component of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB). It is a small-cap stock with the usual risks and uncertainties that brings, in addition to the risks in its business model.

Science Platform

Tocagen is one of many companies experimenting with gene therapy. In this case, the theory is that a specially engineered retrovirus will selectively infect cancer cells, delivering "therapeutic genes" into those cells. In Toca 511 the gene is for CD or cytosine deaminase. The CD acts as a marker for a second drug, Toca FC, a pill that converts CD in cells to 5-FU, which kills the cancer cells. 5-FU (fluorouracil) already is an FDA approved drug, in fact it is generic. Pretty clever, if it works.

The company believes that as cancer cells start to die from the therapy the immune system is stimulated to attack any remaining cancer cells.

(Source: Tocagen)

I like the science. But I am not sure if glioma is the first indication to try it on.

Lead Product: Toca 511 with Toca FC for glioma

The Toca 5 trial therapy has two components. Toca 511 given first, followed by Toca FC. 511 is the virus. It is currently in a Phase 3 trial for recurrent high-grade glioma.

Originally the plan was for a Phase 2 trial, followed by a Phase 3 trial. "Due to this transition to a seamless trial design, a previously planned data analysis of the Phase 2 portion of the original Phase 2/3 trial will no longer occur." (Tocagen to Accelerate Pivotal Phase 3 Trial) This was allowed under the FDA's Breakthrough Designation Therapy rule. Toca 5 also is designated an orphan therapy by the EU.

The Phase 2 portion of the trial was designed to be potentially registrational. Patient enrollment was completed in February 2017, with data then expected in the first half of 2018.

The Phase 1 trial of Toca 5 data presented in October 2017 was reasonably impressive. 127 patients were tested, a large number for Phase 1. Most of the patients had glioblastoma. The Toca 511 was delivered by three different methods. Safety was good for a cancer therapy. Survival was prolonged relative to historical benchmarks.

In a 23 patient subset of the type of patient and dosing to be used in the Phase 3 study, there were five complete responses. In this subset at 12 months over 65% of patients survived, almost 35% at 24 months, and over 26% at 36 months.

It sounds like a winner. But given that I have seen more than one glioblastoma therapy show positive Phase 2 results that then failed Phase 3, I believe there is more risk involved than would be obvious from the statistics alone. In addition, Phase 3 is based on a subset analysis, which also raises a flag, since subset positive results are often random, and then revert to mean (failure) in larger trials.

Rest of Pipeline

The rest of the pipeline consists of the same drug combination, Toca 511 and Toca FC, tested against different cancers. The Toca 6 trial is being tested in patients with a variety of solid tumors: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, lung, breast, colorectal and renal cancer. It is in Phase 1. If successful typically a separate Phase 2 trial would be tried for each type where an FDA approval seems possible. Data should be available before the end of 2018.

If Toca 5 fails, it still could work in one or more of these other types of solid cancers. Gliomas are notoriously hard to treat.

The other indication is newly diagnosed high-grade glioma. This would essentially be a label expansion. If the current Phase 3 trial is successful, then it makes sense to try the therapy in a first-line setting. If approved, that would mean it could be tried by patients first, and would be more valuable than a second-line label.

Cash and Spend

At the end of Q4 2017 Tocagen had $88.7 million in cash. The IPO was in April 2017 and raised $97.8 million. Tocagen expects to spend less than $50 million in 2018. That aligns with a net loss of $10.8 million in Q4.

Other Checks

When researching a stock for the first time, in addition to checking company documents, I check what my fellow-journalists at Seeking Alpha have written. In this case we have Tocagen: Upside in Friday's Presentation and Other Catalysts by Jonathan Faison, back on October 26, 2017. Given that Tocagen's stock price was $9.25 the day that article was written, and was $12.46 at the close on March 20, 2018, Jonathan was right to be positive, at least in this time interval.

TOCA data by YCharts

Conclusion

I like to look at market caps, rather than stock prices, when comparing biotech companies.

At the close on March 20, 2018, Tocagen had a market cap of $248 million. That is really very low for a company with a potential cancer therapy in Phase 3. On a probability or statistical basis, in other cases I might argue for buying a small quantity of the stock, despite the risk, in this situation.

However, after having been burned investing in companies with good Phase 2 glioblastoma data that did not end in FDA approval (most recently VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT)), I'm simply going to watch Tocagen. I'm particularly worried because the data available so far is from a Phase 1 trial and is from subset analysis. It's a reasonable subset analysis, but it still requires a lot of extrapolation in a notoriously hard-to-treat disease.

I suspect Tocagen's low market cap is because other investors feel the same way about potential glioma therapies.

If Tocagen does report good Phase 3 results, it should skyrocket. That's the positive side of trying to treat brain cancer. For the sake of patients, I hope Toca 511 + Toca FC does work. And best of luck to the investors who can accept this kind of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.