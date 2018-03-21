National Commerce's (NCOM) Management Discusses Premier Community Bank Merger Conference Call (Transcript)

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) National Commerce Corporation and Premier Community Bank Merger Call March 21, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good day, ladies and gentleman and thank you for your patients. You joined the National Commerce Corporation and Premier Community Bank merger call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference maybe recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host CFO, Mr. Will Matthews, sir you may begin.

Will Matthews

Good morning everyone. Before we begin, I’m going to read you a forward looking disclaimer. I won’t read the entire disclaimer referenced on Slide 3, but I will refer you to that and encourage you to read it yourself. Please note that during today's call, we may make statements relating to our future operating plans, expectations, and performance that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements not only reflect management expectations based upon currently available information, only reflect management expectations based upon currently available information are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

I'll now turn the call over to Richard Murray, our CEO.

Richard Murray

Thanks Will, appreciate it. In addition to Will and myself Davis Goodson and John Holcomb are also in the room joining in the room very excited to announce the merger with premier Community Bank, excited about Jim Kuhlman and his team joining National Commerce. Jim is a well-known quality banker in the Sarasota Bradenton market he’s somebody we’ve known for several, and know he will be a nice addition to our team.

We also like the market, feel like it’s a great strategic fit, it’s a growing dynamic market and a natural extension from our Tampa operation. Premier to Community Bank that Jim and his team took over and recapitalized about two years ago and they’ve done a great job of setting the back on the right track and establishing a nice momentum for growth. Plus they still have a relatively small market share, which provides a lot of upside for continued growth.

In addition to the core bank and the prior life Jim managed the Homeowners Association deposit gathering business and he has been able to rebuild that infrastructure within Premier with some meaningful early success. Jim, along with several of his key team members, have signed employment agreement to stay on and work with us going forward, both from the core bank as well as the Homeowners Association deposit side. And they also have a very strong vent towards asset quality in a similar target market with the rest of our markets, so we feel there is a strong cultural fit as well.

So at this point, I will turn the call over to Will, so we can talk about the deal terms and the financial impact.

Will Matthews

Thanks, Richard. And I’ll reiterate our excitement about this opportunity. As Richard said, we've known Jim for a while. And for a few years now, we’ve tried to figure out ways we might work together. So we’re pleased to arrive at this agreement. We’re also very excited about his team, as Richard said, and their cultural fit and the strategic benefits of both the Sarasota Bradenton in Venice market as well as that core deposit business that Premier brings. And also just to remind you, you'll know were not real big on congratulating ourselves for signing and announcing a deal, but we do hope that we’ll earn your congratulations somewhere down the road from successfully executing with Jim and his team on this partnership. Let me direct your attention to the presentation on Slide 6, outlines the deal terms and then Slide 9 outline some of the expected financial impact and some of our estimates and assumptions at this point.

Just a couple of items worth mentioning. It structured at approximately 95% stock, 5% cash. Though our share prices moved up a bit from the level it was when we reached the agreement in principle, the cash portion of the considerations was calculated at approximately 18.50 per Premier share. Their potential book value at fiscal year-end ’17 was approximately 10.77 a share. As far as modeling assumptions, as you know our modeling assumptions. We do bottoms up as opposed to top-down and we construct those in conjunction with our new partners. We’re assuming approximately 26% cost saves the low mark is approximately 2.8% or 2.9% of the current loan portfolio. From a growth perspective, we expect Premier to have continued strong growth for a period of time, but we're assuming that after 2019, the growth rate is reduced to approximately 10% in the subsequent years.

We’re assuming both to be closed sometime in the third quarter this year and the total deal costs are approximately $3.2 million after-tax, and we’ve assumed no revenue synergies in the transaction. With those assumptions, the high level projected impact on us and our tangible book value per share we would see very little dilution. We’re estimating in around 20 to 30 basis points. Earn back period using the cross over method of inside a year and accretion with full cost saves phased-in would be in the low single digits. Premier also brings a strong capital base, so we expect our pro forma capital ratios to continue to be healthy. We think it’s a great strategic, cultural and geographic fit and we’re excited about it.

I’ll now turn it back to Richard to talk about our due diligence and make some closing comments.

Richard Murray

Thank you, Will. As is our practice, we had a very senior team go down and perform diligence Will and myself Dave Goodson, who I mentioned earlier, is Senior Lender and Chief Credit Officer. Bill Ireland, our Chief Risk Management Officer, as well as four other senior folks spent three days in the market. The loan portfolio as you can see is pretty similar to our existing portfolio. We covered about little over 80% of the balances, which really more reflective of the size of the portfolio than any specifics concerns that we had. Also hit substantial coverage of all the primary categories also that you can see in the slide presentation. And overall, the portfolio was what we have expected it to be.

So in summary, we think it represents a nice strategic fit. It’s into a growing vibrant Sarasota market with an experienced team geographically located just south of our Tampa bank and was a somewhat unique deposit gathering business that Jim and his team have experience with, think it’s a strong cultural fit in both the credit profile and the target customer profile. As Will mentioned, strong capital ratios post closing and attractive financial metrics we think using conservative assumptions. And overall an attractive transaction for all constituents and with the size, we feel like a low risk step that we continue to build the company.

So at this time, we would love to turn the call back over to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Catherine Mealor of KBW. Your question please.

Catherine Mealor

I have two question on the A2A business, wonder if you all could just expand on that little bit and more talk about. I guess question one on that is it just the deposit business, is there is any part of that business that’s associated with the loan portfolio as well. And then the second question on that is, how do you think about how big this business could be as you overlaid on to National Commerce’s platform overtime? Thanks.

Richard Murray

It is a loan business and a deposit business. Although, it’s a very low loan to deposit business, maybe 10%, 15%, 20% at the most in terms of the loan side. We do think it -- and Jim is building an infrastructure, really has built an infrastructure that will make it at least a regional business. And he’s enjoyed some nice growth today I think we put in the slide show that $35 million increase in deposit just in the first couple months of the year. It is a little bit seasonal, so that is not something I think you can multiply by six but at the same time, we feel like it could be very meaningful to us. Although, we hate to put out a bunch of promises on how big it can actually get.

Will Matthews

It will have a nice growth trajectory above higher than our rate from the standpoint of our ability to produce deposits. So it doesn’t take any pressure off of our teams and their efforts to produce core deposits. But it is a good business. Jim’s been in a while he’s got a generally sticky nature and generally a relatively low beta as long as we serve our customers properly.

Catherine Mealor

And is there any market focus for that business or is it just truly a national franchise?

Richard Murray

You’re selling to property management companies predominantly, and those are located all over. Certainly, there is a high concentration of condominium homeowners association in the State of Florida and in the southeast in general and many of our markets. But that does -- we’re not necessary limited to calling those folks and the team that Jim has assembled has experience beyond those markets.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners. Your line is now open.

Christopher Marinac

Just wanted to ask about the cost of deposits that you’re seeing now, perhaps just a little bit of color on intra-quarter. I know there is a small difference between where National Commerce is and where Premier is. But just curious, will you be resetting their rates and also what behaviors are you seeing in southwest Florida or have they been seeing in southwest Florida of late?

Richard Murray

In terms of their deposits and our deposit rates, we do not intent to reset their deposit rates. What you see if you look back historically as Jim has gotten there with his team, they have led some of the higher cost single product CD book roll off and they have replaced it, a lot of replacements come through core customers but a lot of also from this business. We don’t want to get too much in the mid quarter stuff just until we get the first quarter call. But I think we began to see increasing hand-to-hand come type negotiations on a one-off basis with clients about a larger deposit about rates and certainly don’t see any of that abating in the present environment.

Christopher Marinac

And so items like the HOA business and naturally give you away defend that. And I guess I m curious, do you think you can transfer that even if it’s small and slow but steady over time to other parts of the franchise?

Richard Murray

I do. I think the sales is a specialized sale process, perhaps more than -- so that our relationship we might around the company or introductions we might have around the company would need to pull in that group’s expertise and let them handle the close relationship so to speak.

Will Matthews

And they would certainly have as a target market, markets outside and customers outside of our existing market footprint.

Richard Murray

And customers outside of our existing market footprint today.

Christopher Marinac

And then just a follow-up question separately is, when you think about additional mergers in the future, what’s the capacity to do more than one merger at a time and as well as looking at size of transaction. Would you still be looking at similar size companies as premier in recent transactions?

Richard Murray

I will start with the first. The premier transaction is probably a little bit smaller than what we have generally articulated is the size range that we have been mostly looking at. I think we’ve talked about $300 million to $600 million in total assets being a sweet spot, and I don’t think we’ve really changed that opinion at this point in time. And I don’t think this particular transaction really precludes us from taking advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves. We’re very aware of the stress that this puts on the organization.

But I think with this transaction, in particular, the size and the cultural fit and the proximity to our Tampa operation, I think will be very helpful in the integration, as well as the systems conversion. And operating under the trade name like we do in all of situations, I think really helps the customer integration as well. So I don't think it really changes our capacity today and our appetite for lack of a better way to say it, is really not affected either.

Will Matthews

And I’ll add Chris, we expect them to grow reasonably rapidly, largely with this HOA business, but also with Jim bringing over clients from that he’s bank in the past, he’s not completely just expired May of last year, so he is not in the year into that. So they’re already, at the end of February, they’ve already closed $245 million in assets year end with around $200 million. And so we think they will move to be closer to the bottom end of that sweet spot at the time we close.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there appear to be no further questions at this time.

Richard Murray

Thanks everybody for joining us. So we appreciate you all support and interest in our company and we look forward to reporting to you again in late April. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentleman, this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

