Ensco Reportedly Gets Work For Ensco 101

While the location of the work is not disclosed, the rig will work in the North Sea in all likelihood.

While drillers’ shares keep lagging behind the recent upside in oil prices, some positive news on the contract front emerge. We’ve recently discussed the new contract for Seadrill Partners (SDLP), which received work from Repsol for its drillship West Capella. Now, it’s Ensco’s (ESV) turn. Offshore Energy Today has recently reported that Ensco received a three-month contract for Ensco 101 from Neptune Energy.

Ensco 101

Neither the dayrate nor the location of the work has been reported. However, it is not hard to decipher the probable location given that we know which company has contracted the rig and the location of the rig.

Neptune Energy has recently completed the acquisition of ENGIE E&P International and currently has two offshore development projects: Cara in Norway and Bonaparte in Australia. Ensco 101 has previously worked for ENGIE in the Netherlands from November 2016 to February 2018 at a dayrate of $74,000.

As per MarineTraffic, the rig is currently situated offshore UK. With this in mind, I fully expect Ensco 101 to stay in the North Sea. Given the favorable market dynamics in the North Sea both on the floater and the jack-up side, I do not think that the new dayrate will be lower than the previous one and estimate the added backlog at about $7 million excluding mobilization.

This contract is just another confirmation of the fact that the North Sea is the most vibrant market segment today. Currently, Ensco has 6 jack-ups working in the region: Ensco 80, Ensco 92, Ensco 100, Ensco 120, Ensco 121 and Ensco 122. Several of these rigs have contracts ending soon: Ensco 80 (April 2018), Ensco 121 (June 2018) and Ensco 122 (June 2018).

Besides these rigs, Ensco 72 is currently warm stacked. Also, Ensco 70 and Ensco 71 are cold stacked. The cold stacked jack-ups are standard jack-ups built in the beginning of the eighties, so it’s hard to expect that they can come back soon if ever. However, Ensco 121 and Ensco 122 are modern, high-spec rigs, and given the demand for such units they should not have major problems finding follow-on work this summer.

As I noted at the beginning of this article, drillers’ shares lagged the recent oil price upside. In my opinion, the key reason for this was that the speed of the offshore drilling market recovery disappointed many investors. Management teams’ comments during the latest earnings season have also been mixed, with some teams optimistic and some cautious.

Ensco shares are especially sensitive to the market’s mood given the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics, which was an aggressive bet on offshore drilling market recovery. So far, the bet is not paying off given both the share price dynamics and the contract activity. Dayrates in the UDW space are very low, and Ensco cannot find work for Atwood’s jack-ups. However, it’s too early to judge Ensco’s move which was longer-term in nature. At this point, it’s important to realize that whenever market turns very pessimistic on drillers, Ensco shares will be in the first rank to suffer because of the aggressive acquisition.

Technically, Ensco shares set a bottom just above $4.00 and look ready to break through the $5.00 level if oil prices continue to offer support. With Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) now close to $70 again, I expect that interest will return to most offshore drillers’ shares including Ensco. That said, I remain convinced that both the offshore drilling market recovery and the drillers’ stock recovery will be very bumpy. Thus, everyone willing to hold Ensco shares for the long-term should be prepared to sit through many ups and downs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long esv.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.