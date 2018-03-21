Allegations Come With Controversial Stocks

The primary stocks in question had disclaimers about risks surrounding stock promotions or further research claiming the inclusion in this list wasn't valid.

Over the course of publishing 2,500 articles on Seeking Alpha plus hundreds of articles on other websites and an investment blog, accusations come and go on a steady basis. My investment style tends to prefer controversial stocks where opportunity exists for outsized gains and even unfortunately losses.

Over the years, some stocks where I had bullish views went bankrupt. On the flip side, some stocks where I had bearish views soared. Nobody with that many articles published is infallible, but what is surprising is being listed in a report by Sharesleuth regarding a stealth promotion network regarding stocks that generally went nowhere. While allegations are common, my articles were never based on work with an IR firm, investment group or done in coordination with any other individuals claimed as part of a network. All of my disclosures are accurate as stated.

False Allegations Are Common

When writing articles on controversial stocks, readers aren't always happy to hear opposing views. A lot of my articles get false claims about my reasons for writing the article or my disclosure on my position in the covered stock.

My negative views on Sprint (S) always seem to attract a few comments questioning whether I've got an undisclosed short position like this comment.

Even MSF INVESTMENTS with over 12,000 comments on the platform makes a claim that I've got an undisclosed short position or my article was an attempt to pump up the other domestic wireless players. Neither was the case.

My articles on Square (SQ) questioning the value in the stock now trading at over $50 where the stock trades at nearly 20x sales estimates get the same accusations.

These accusations come despite writing several articles including this one titled "Square: Painful Lockup Expiration Provides Clear Opportunity" urging investors to buy the stock under $10 around the lock-up expiration.

My articles routinely discuss stocks accused of potential fraudulent activities including this one on Himax Tech (HIMX). Despite not agreeing with the extreme tweet from Citron Research and holding a position in the stock at the time of writing the article back in December, some comments accused me of implying that fraud exists despite a clear disclosed financial interest in that outcome not occurring.

The accusations aren't bound only to the Seeking Alpha platform either. Lots of false claims come in via either StockTwits or Twitter where I consistently make quick observations regarding stocks or post links to articles and blog posts. Such as this post on StockTwits that did't like my statements regarding the small biotech by the name of Novavax (NVAX).

Stocks In Question

This brings the story back to the stocks in question. The report claims that several stocks that I wrote about, including Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU), were promoted by a network of writers to benefit an investment group. These stocks fit into my style regarding controversial or under followed stocks with potential catalysts and were hence covered.

Vuzix - the stock was always interesting because of the AR, augmented reality, play. My original view on the stock back in November 2016 was that the company needed to execute better and raise more capital to become a solid investment. My latest article in January pointed out the concerns over ongoing stock promotions while balancing out the issues that unicorn Magic Leap (Private:MLEAP) faced in the apparently difficult AR sector. Remember that both Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) failed with AR glasses focused on consumers. A fine line exists between being a promotional company and a bleeding edge technology that fails to meet market expectations.

In the end, Vuzix had a lot of promise and a potential catalyst offset by several red flags highlighted in my articles. The stock offered a good risk/reward and my thought was that CES would provide that catalyst. Sure enough, the smart glasses provider teamed up with Alexa and the stock surged in early 2018 as financial news outlets, including Seeking Alpha, picked up on this tidbit.

Whether legitimate or not, the allegations going back to the GeoTeam story only tended to provide buying opportunities. My last warning was that on any rally and due to the promotional activity, Vuzix would likely raise much needed cash.

Despite the stock promotions, Vuzix was able to raise cash and has apparent partnerships with the likes of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) to support a further review. Besides, up until the Alexa-related surge, the stock wasn't that volatile to support concerns about market manipulation.

My first article was on November 17, 2016. The stock trended down for the first year, which is why my concerns over stock promotions were lowered.

VUZI data by YCharts

Over the course of about 18 months, Vuzix is up about 11%. The GeoTeam article in mid-2017 hurt the stock, but investors actually did better buying that weakness than running the other way.

The red flags just didn't exist such as with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) where the stock soared 1,000% in months on nothing more than a name change. Vuzix has a real business with real products though the company has constantly struggled to meet corporate goals.

RIOT data by YCharts

U.S. Gold Corp. - this stock provides a unique opportunity to invest in the distinguished career of the legendary geologist Dave Mathewson. The stock didn't exhibit any signs of manipulation and if anything the market appeared to be ignoring the asset base and opportunity to invest in a developing junior gold miner.

The recent article by Dave Kranzler further reinforces my thoughts on U.S. Gold based on the management team and the mining assets. His research even suggests that Barry Honig isn't even involved in the stock, which is how this stock was flagged in the Sharesleuth report in the first place.

My first article was on July 18, 2017. The stock is down nearly 31% during that 8 month period, typical of risky stocks with developing thesis. The trading action is not typical of one heavily promoted or manipulated.

USAU data by YCharts

These are prime examples of stocks mentioned in the report where my articles either covered the stock promotion existence and risk or the claimed inclusion doesn't appear valid.

Takeaway

In neither case were these stocks, or any I've others written about, covered because of any investor group involved in the stock or any relation to an IR firm. Nor were any of the other people accused of writing promotional articles known when my articles were written. All of my disclosures are accurate as stated.

