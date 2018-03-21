Chevron Corp.: 3.9% Yield And Upside

Chevron Corp. (CVX) has upside potential in a rising oil environment and offers investors a high-quality, sustainable dividend. The energy company's shares slumped in February as part of a broader market sell-off, and shares have yet to recover from the drop. I think the correction is a good opportunity to gobble up shares for a DGI portfolio. Chevron Corp. has an attractive risk-reward ratio and will continue to raise its dividend long-term. An investment in the oil and gas company comes with an entry yield of 3.91 percent, and the yield on cost can be expected to rise going forward.

Chevron Corp.'s shares have not yet recovered from the extreme sell-off in February which was triggered by growing concerns over higher interest rates and surging bond yields. Year-to-date, Chevron Corp.'s share price has dropped ~9 percent.

Chevron Corp. Is Enjoying Strong Profit Growth

Price realizations have recovered throughout 2017, causing Chevron Corp.'s profit picture to improve mightily. Chevron Corp. has enjoyed a strong increase in earnings in 2017, largely because of higher energy prices that fueled the company's upstream profits. Higher price realizations, in fact, were the single biggest profit driver for Chevron Corp. last year. Importantly, the energy company posted a fat profit of $9.2 billion after losing money in 2016, which was a terrible year for the energy industry as a whole.

Oil prices are in a bullish recovery setup, with prices edging up slowly since the first quarter of 2016. Since the U.S. economy is still in great shape, chances are that domestic oil demand will continue to increase in 2018, potentially translating into higher energy prices.

Chevron Corp. expects to grow its production by mid-single digits in 2018. Based on the company's core planning scenario, Chevron Corp. will grow net production by 4-7 percent this year, assuming ~$60/barrel oil prices.

Aggressive Cost Cuts During Last Bear Market Translate Into Upside Potential

Higher price realizations, obviously, are the single biggest driver of Chevron Corp.'s profits and cash flow. That said, though, the energy company also deserves credit for its aggressive cost restructuring during the last energy downturn.

Chevron Corp. slashed total capital and exploratory spending by more than half since 2014. Over the same time, operating expenses and SG&A declined by about a fifth to $23.9 billion. The cost restructuring will serve Chevron Corp. well during the next oil bull market.

The Dividend Is Growing

Chevron Corp. didn't cut its dividend during the last energy downturn. As a matter of fact, Chevron Corp. grew its dividend payout, and just handed shareholders yet another ~4 percent dividend raise (new quarterly dividend: $1.12/share). A company that can raise its dividend payout during a period of extreme stress in the energy sector is a company investors may want to consider for a DGI portfolio.

Your Takeaway

Chevron Corp. is a long-term income play in the energy sector. While the sector's earnings are cyclical and highly dependent on energy prices, Chevron Corp. has proven that it can maintain and grow its dividend during one of the worst energy market downturns in recent memory.

Chevron Corp. further has upside in a rising oil environment which is when the hard cost restructuring of the last three years can be expected to pay off for shareholders. I'd consider buying primarily for the dividend, but capital upside is the icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

