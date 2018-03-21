American Hotel Income Properties Is Poised For Double Digit Annual Returns

The Buy Thesis

American Hotel Income Properties (OTC:AHOTF) is undervalued to such a degree that average performance at a property level and at a company level would result in double digit annual returns for investors. Due to the discounted share price, AHOT is the only 10%+ yield in the hotel REIT space and with strong cashflows from its properties, the dividend is fully covered.

Legacy Portfolio

While AHOT has recently steered toward more traditional REIT assets with purchases of upscale hotels, its legacy portfolio consists of extended stay economy scale hotels which are rented out through contracts to railroad companies for housing their workers. The legacy portfolio is shown below in blue.

While the number of properties is about 35% legacy, these assets have fewer rooms and lower RevPAR per room so the revenue breakdown is closer to 80% premium branded hotels.

Although it is a shrinking slice of the pie, I actually like the outlook for the railway hotels as the US is heading into a period of infrastructure growth. Such infrastructure spend would usually come with railway growth and repairs. While these legacy hotels appear to be in obscure locations based on the map, they serve a specific purpose and have reasonably consistent demand.

A portion of the legacy portfolio has been converted away from railway hotels to branded hotels with an aim to capture a more transient clientele. This restructuring along with a $395mm portfolio purchase completed in June of 2017 has entirely transformed the portfolio. The magnitude of this change is obvious when the $395mm purchase is compared to AHOT’s market capitalization of $476mm.

Thus, the future is less about how the legacy assets perform and more about how the new assets perform. I think the answer is they will be extremely average.

Hands-off approach

Independent hotels have more variance of performance than those with a mainstream brand. Forgoing the branding fee can dramatically raise profitability, but it also risks difficulty finding customers without a brand loyalty program driving traffic. American Hotel Income Properties is taking a rather hands-off approach with the new portfolio in that it is essentially conforming to the standards of major brands like Wyndham and Hilton through a property improvement program or PIP.

Once complete, these properties will be operated under the designated flags which have a long history of success but limit the margin to the hotel owner through hefty branding fees. This sort of approach minimizes the volatility of property performance which when diversified across many submarkets makes an average overall performance highly likely. In other words, management is neither creating nor destroying value.

Generally, I prefer owning REITs that add value to their properties in some way, but in this case, an average performance at the property and company level translates to an excellent return for shareholders.

How?

Well, Equity capital was raised at a roughly 25% premium to current market prices and the proceeds were put directly into a portfolio of hotels. If we assume the hotels are worth the same as they were 9 months ago, we are getting a tremendous deal. AHOT has raised equity capital 5 times since 2015, each time with a share price over $10 in Canadian currency.

The most recent and largest offering was in May of 2017 at $10.35 Canadian with just over $200mm raised. At that time, AHOT had been performing in line with the REIT index as seen below

Since the offering, AHOT has fallen about 24% to today’s price of $8.00 Canadian. I think the hotel portfolio is still worth $10 Canadian a share (discounting from $10.35 for underwriting fees) so at $8.00 Canadian, it represents a good value. In other words, shareholders who buy today are receiving about 25% more cashflow than those who buy hotels at market price. This excess cashflow is why a 10.6% dividend is possible and sustainable.

So how did AHOT get so cheap?

Much of the mispricing could be due to its unusual structure as a Canadian domiciled company with entirely US based properties. This significantly raises the barrier to understanding the value of the stock.

If someone asked me whether Toronto is a good submarket for hotels, I would not know the answer. I would have to do some research on that specific market because my familiarity is primarily in US submarkets. Similarly, I suspect most Canadian investors are more familiar with Canadian submarkets than they are with US markets.

American Hotel Income Properties can be purchased with US dollars through the foreign ordinary ticker AHOTF. The foreign ordinary is highly illiquid with exceedingly low volumes. The bulk of it trades under the ticker HOT.UN on the Toronto stock exchange. For these logistical reasons, I suspect a majority of the investor base consists of Canadian investors. Further, these investors are overwhelmingly retail investors at 92%.

Fully grasping the value of AHOT’s portfolio involves familiarity with a wide variety of American markets as seen below.

Most Canadian retail investors have the capacity to learn about submarkets in the US, but at some point the task becomes overwhelming.

For institutions who will be buying a $10mm position, it is worth the time and effort to do the extensive study, but for an individual investing $20,000, I do not see it as plausible to perform a full valuation. I find it quite advantageous investing in securities where structural phenomena such as this can create rampant mispricing. All the information is publicly accessible, but the time cost of learning it is prohibitive, resulting in a volatile share price that often is not reflective of the intrinsic value.

Given this structural ownership issue, I think the share issuance was simply too large for the market to handle. The over 19mm shares that hit in June of 2017 were never fully absorbed by stable buyers causing the share price to fall precipitously. 19mm was a massive issuance representing about a third of the sharecount at the time of the offering. Generally REITs stumble a bit in attempting an issuance over 10% of outstanding. Thus, 19% in a stock that is structurally difficult to own may have been too ambitious.

That being said, the price obtained for the offering was fairly good at over $10 Canadian per share so it was not dilutive to NAV. It merely tanked the market price resulting in the undervaluation we see now.

Let us dig in to what AHOT is worth.

Valuation

In the 12 months ended 12/31/17, AHOT generated $0.82 of FFO and $0.70 of AFFO (figures in US dollars). Note that the AFFO fully covers the $0.648 annual dividend (paid monthly). We anticipate a bit of growth in 2018 based on the outlook for hotels.

Smith Travel Research predicts the upscale segment will grow RevPAR by 1.8% in 2018. Upper midscale and midscale are projected at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively. Given that these 3 segments comprise a majority of AHOT’s portfolio this seems like a decent baseline range for revenue growth.

Pittsburgh and Amarillo are experiencing significant supply growth which caused RevPAR in these submarkets to contract significantly in 2017. We expect this will continue to be a headwind in 2018 and since AHOT has 3 hotels in Amarillo and 4 in Pittsburgh we are estimating total company RevPAR growth to come in lower than STR’s segment estimates. Our guess is about 1% growth for the full portfolio.

Due to the effects of leverage and the way revenue growth trickles down to the bottom line, I anticipate about $0.85 of FFO in 2018 and perhaps $0.72 of AFFO. At today’s price of $6.11, AHOT is trading at FFO and AFFO multiples of 7.2X and 8.5X respectively which can be compared to peers in the charts below.

A 7.2X FFO multiple is significantly below average and an 8.5X AFFO multiple is well below the 12.1X mean.

An asset valuation also suggests AHOT is opportunistically priced with Capital IQ consensus estimates showing NAV of $10.34 Canadian dollars. My NAV is closer to $10 Canadian because that represents the proceeds AFTER underwriting fees from the most recent offering and as previously discussed we think value was neither created nor destroyed in the deployment of that capital.

REITs on average (not market cap weighted) trade at a 11.7% discount to NAV with hotel REITs coming in at a 7.4% discount.

Thus, AHOT’s roughly 20% discount seems to represent an opportunistic entry point.

Our fair value estimate is a bit lower than NAV as I think there are persisting barriers that will prevent full NAV from being achieved. The structural difficulties of being a Canadian domiciled company with US properties will continue to make investment more difficult and many investors are turned off by the lack of glamor in AHOT’s portfolio. Higher RevPAR is strongly correlated with higher trading multiples, so with RevPAR coming in at ~$70 AHOT will probably remain discounted to peers. Thus, our fair value estimate is $9.00 Canadian ($6.88 USD) rather than the full $10 Canadian NAV.

Upside

Upside to fair value is about 12%, but more importantly, the dividend yield is 10.6%. There is no clear catalyst to realize the NAV, but when the dividend alone is providing an above market return, investors can wait however long it takes. To me, this is the unique aspect of AHOTF as an investment. There are very few 10%+ yields that are both growing and have no imminent threat. American Hotel Income Properties is an average company trading at a substantially above average yield.

Risks to thesis

Luxury hotels can often evade economic downturns as their clientele may have enough money to travel regardless of what is happening on a macro level. AHOT does not enjoy this protection as its midscale to upscale hotels cater to the workforce of America. If the economy turns south, demand for AHOT’s hotels will almost certainly drop. To the degree that cyclicality is present in the hotel REIT sector, it is amplified for AHOT. Investors who believe the current economic cycle is getting long in the tooth may be wise to steer clear.

Currency risk for AHOT is a bit unusual. Those who buy AHOTF will not have fundamental currency risk as the properties are valued in USD and cashflow in USD to fund the dividend that is paid in USD. However, a majority of shareholders are Canadian and for them currency fluctuations can significantly impact the value of AHOT. Thus, large shifts in the USD to Canadian dollar ratio could cause waves of selling or buying in a fashion that I believe will be difficult to predict. Therefore, to own AHOT effectively, one needs the time horizon to be able to ignore the pricing volatility or better yet, some spare liquidity to take advantage.

