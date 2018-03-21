March 22 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

Last Week and This Week

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 83 bcf (4 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 54 bcf smaller than a year ago, but 30 bcf larger vs 5-year average for this time of the year).

We estimate that last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) dropped only marginally (by 2% w-o-w) across the U.S. The number of heating-degree days (HDDs) declined by 3%, while the number of cooling-degree days (CDDs) more than doubled (from a very low base). Heating demand was above average in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the country, while cooling demand was mostly above average in the Southwest. This week, the weather was getting warmer only gradually and we believe that the number of TDDs dropped by 7%. The presence of both heating and cooling demand in different parts of the United States is complicating storage forecasting process.

Next Week

In absolute terms, the latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results. The latest ECMWF extended-range model projected above normal TDDs for the next four weeks (March 30 – April 20). CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal TDDs in April. ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 06z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting mostly above normal HDDs over the next 15 days, although GFS is more bullish than ECMWF. Overall, our analysis shows that next week, the number of TDDs will remain above the norm, but will drop some 13% w-o-w (see the chart below). Energy demand for heating is expected to drop by 17%, while energy demand for cooling is expected to increase by more than 70% (from a very low base).

Please note that the standard mid-term numerical weather prediction systems are already covering April. One should expect heating demand to subside and cooling demand to increase purely on seasonal grounds. Therefore, overall, energy demand is declining, but the rate of decline is relatively slow compared to previous years.

Source: Bluegold Research

Also, remember that weather in general is starting to play a secondary role in natural gas trading. The latest trends in the electric power sector are becoming more important as market is trying to find the equilibrium price necessary to fill in the underground storage. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily update on the weather forecast as well as an update on 8-week storage outlook and end-of-season storage estimates + a weekly update on the latest trends in the Electric Power sector.

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit in storage by a total of 45 bcf and a contraction of annual deficit by a total of 51 bcf.

At this moment in time, we expect double deficit in storage to continue expanding until the end of April, 2018, but not without temporary setbacks. Also, at this point in time, we believe that annual deficit will expand slower (compared to 5-year average deficit), but will contract faster in May and June due to base effects. In the short term however, we expect both deficits to grow. Currently, we project that by Apr. 6, annual deficit will expand by 8 bcf, while 5-year average deficit will expand by 80 bcf over the same period.

