Strong Oil Demand Is Bullish For Investors

One thing I keep hearing is that oil’s days are numbered and that the future won’t be as bright for crude as the past has been. A decade or so out, I believe this will be true. Oil will not be here for us forever in the manner that it’s here for us today. However, now is not the time to despair for those invested in this space. Despite concerns that demand growth will slow, data suggests that not only is demand robust, but that the amount being consumed right now is probably higher than many believe it to be.

EIA data supports this view

The latest data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) is quite bullish for oil investors banking on strong demand. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the organization said that oil demand this year should come out to 100.20 million barrels per day. If this comes to fruition, it would represent a healthy increase of 1.70 million barrels per day over the 98.50 million barrels per day consumed globally every day in 2017. In 2019, performance should be even greater, with consumption soaring 1.72 million barrels per day to 101.92 million barrels per day.

Generally speaking, demand growth of 1.50 million barrels per day or higher is considered healthy from what I’ve seen. However, there’s one interesting thing to consider: the EIA has a history of underestimating just how strong the demand for crude is. In 2016, demand according to the group totaled 96.95 million barrels per day, implying growth in 2017 of 1.55 million barrels per day. However, this wasn’t the expectation when the EIA’s initial forecast for 2016 came into effect. At the time, the organization expected global demand to be just 95.19 million barrels per day in 2016. However, as I pointed out in the past, upward revisions pushed this figure higher. In all, if you adjust for these revisions, the effective demand growth between 2016 and 2017 would have been an impressive 3.31 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

So far, this year is looking like we’ll see something similar (though probably more tepid since energy prices have risen). If you look at the graph above, for instance, you’ll see that already the EIA has been revising up its forecast for 2018’s demand figures since they first issued them in January of 2017. At the time of the first forecast, the expectation was for global demand to average 98.71 million barrels per day for this year. After seeing a revision higher to just above 100 million barrels per day in a span of 6 months, we saw a pullback, but the start of this year has breathed new life into expectations, with March’s report representing the second-highest forecast on record (February’s was higher by 0.03 million barrels per day).

When you do the math here, we have already seen an upward revision for demand for 2018 of 1.49 million barrels per day. What’s most interesting here is that we won’t have a full picture of this year’s data until the third and fourth quarters since the first two quarters are generally weaker when it comes to global demand (with the first quarter being the worst). This means that investors should expect continued revisions higher in the months to come.

OPEC’s on board

If it were just the EIA making these changes, you could excuse it as an inaccuracy, but that’s not the case. OPEC, though, has had similar results and a similar past. In 2017, it’s believed that oil demand globally totaled 97 million barrels per day. This represented an increase of 1.58 million barrels per day compared to 2016 but, like the EIA, the original forecast for 2016’s demand was lower at 94.18 million barrels per day. At that time, it was expected that demand in 2017 would only end up being 95.33 million barrels per day. As we have seen, this is not what came to fruition. In all, upward revisions led to an implied increase in demand between 2016 and 2017 totaling 2.82 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

For 2018 figures, we are already seeing changes that are positive for oil bulls. If OPEC is correct, demand this year should be 98.63 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 1.63 million barrels per day compared to 2017, but this ignores, as you can see above, the fact that prior demand forecasts for this year have been moved higher from their base of 97.65 million barrels per day. In all, this would add an implied addition to demand growth of 0.98 million barrels per day.

The IEA is the odd ball out

Like the EIA and OPEC, the IEA (International Energy Agency) has a history of revisions, but the extent of them is limited. Initially, the group said that global demand in 2016 was 96.07 million barrels per day, but this was raised to just 96.30 million barrels per day as of the last estimate. Because of this, the implied global demand increase from 2016 to 2017 was just 1.73 million barrels per day compared to the stated increase of 1.50 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

As you might expect, the revision so far this year is small. In fact, it’s nonexistent. According to the IEA’s numbers, demand this year should grow by 1.50 million barrels per day to 99.30 million barrels per day. When they first came out with their expectations for the year, the call was for demand to total 99.30 million barrels per day.

Takeaway

The oil demand picture is alive and well right now. Despite it being the slow time of year, results posted by both the EIA and OPEC have been strong enough to warrant revisions higher in consumption. Based on the past, it’s not unreasonable to expect this trend to either continue or, in the worst case, stay where it is today. It’s worth noting that the IEA’s figures have been pretty consistent and aren’t pointing toward a better-than-expected year, but with the strongest quarters of 2018 still months away, it’s safer to rely on what the EIA and OPEC are saying than to bank on the status quo forecast of the IEA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.