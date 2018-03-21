Dick's Sporting Goods And The Deep Value Situation

We believe our deep value call on Dick's in November has been a success, as was our swing trade, but we currently believe the value story is now less compelling.

We previously highlighted Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) as a deep value situation back in November for followers on Seeking Alpha. In this column, we assess what we see in the name and provide more color on the items we cited when we made our value recommendation, in addition to a recent swing trade recommendation. Specifically, we hone in on not just the top and bottom line performance, but dig into comparable sales and margins, which we believe will continue to drive investor sentiment. Further, we opine that the company must be more aggressive in its property management, while leveraging and investing more heavily in e-commerce. Ultimately, we believe that while there is still value here, the story is far less compelling. While it remains a solid holding given the yield and remaining upside, we are taking some profits in the name after the run-up.

Trade alert issuance

While we are focused on deep value, part of our investing philosophy centers on finding misplaced bets and market price action that can lead to not only longer-term value, but short-term opportunity. Last week, we issued a swing trade alert on Dick's following its recently reported earnings to those following our free site. We issued a trade alert at 10:02 am the morning earnings were reported as we saw a BAD BEAT situation developing pre-market and in early trading. Essentially, we felt the selling we were seeing in the name was the market mispricing the situation, perhaps stemming from some profit taking for those who caught the rebound from the mid-$20 level back in November. Here are both calls:



Sources: Yahoo Finance, edits overlaid by Quad7Capital

This alert was set with an entry point of $29.90. Our stop loss on this trade was for $28.75, while we suggested closing the trade for a rapid return trade at the $33.10 level. To be fair, the stock fell another 1%-plus from this level, and then was choppy, before value investors stepped in. In full disclosure this happened fast than we had anticipated, as we were expecting stock to slowly rebound over the next few days to weeks. But it was successful. While it was a strong trade, let us discuss now the longer-term picture here as we still have a buy call on shares from back in November 2017.

Income relative to our expectations

In November, we stated we were pinpointing earnings per share of $2.94-$3.00 for the year, implying Q4 earnings per share of $1.15-1.21 on an adjusted basis. Our expectations for the year were based on comparable sales falling 1.5%, with total revenues coming in between $8.5 and $8.6 billion. In short, our outlook was prescient.

In Q4 2017, the company reported net income of $127.3 million, or $1.22 per share, on an adjusted basis. Not only did this surpass our bullish side expectations of $1.21 per share but it was at the highest end of the company’s own expectations, which is welcomed news. Of course, this is indeed a substantial decline from last year’s $147.8 million or $1.32 per share in earnings.

This falling performance was anticipated in our call, as well as by management given the expected pressures on same store sales as the company continued to transition and reshape its business, while focusing on ecommerce. With the outperformance relative to our own expectations, we believe this result was solid. How about the sales picture? Are there concerns?

Comparable sales a mixed bag

We think it is critical to reiterate that just because earnings per share surpassed our estimates does not necessarily mean the critical metrics that influence the bottom line were all that strong. For example, while unlikely, earnings could have been strong due to extreme costs savings initiatives, while sales were pitiful. While cost savings are always welcome, we care about sales, and the input costs to generate those sales. Further, we also care about the company’s ability to generate stronger comparable sales, through traffic increases and other impacts.

Looking into comparable sales, there was a bit of a mixed bag here, which gave us some reservations. There was good news and bad news. Comparable same store sales fell. We were looking for same store sales for the year to decline 1.5%, and in the quarter to be down 2.5-3.5%. We were bearish, without a doubt, on this metric, and is why we were so concerned with e-commerce (it would need to be strong to offset these numbers). More on that in a moment.

Comparable sales did fall and were pretty negative. That is usually a massive red flag, but the comparable sales were lower by 2.0%, a little better than we expected. As such, while the number reported on paper looks bad, it was significantly better than we expected, and we believe this should be taken as a small positive. Even after rebounding from our buy call in November, shares were still priced for weakness in this key indicator. This was one reason we were positive on the name. For the year, comparable sales declined just 0.3%. In our trade alert we stated “investors should once again consider the magnitude of the decline on the year, not just the decline itself.”

While there was a decline in same store sales, year-over-year revenue rose 7.3% to $2.66 billion in Q4. This led to $8.59 billion in sales for the year 2017, at the higher end of our expectations for $8.5-$8.6 billion. We attribute part of this result to the fact that same store sales were better than we anticipated, but also reflects a real effort by the company to improve online sales.

E-commerce remains critical

It goes without saying that Dick’s not only faces strong competition from other retailers carrying similar merchandise, but it is of course competing with the ability for consumers to acquire the same merchandise Dick’s is relying on for a better price online. Thus, we have been really eyeing e-commerce. While we were pleased with comparable sales relative to our expectations. Our expectations were met for online sales (though not exceeded) as we saw online sales approaching as high as 20% of sales. Still, we are pleased that online sales grew 9% from last year, which helped bring revenues to the higher end of our expectations.

This growth is by design. Recall when Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts…as we will aggressively protect our market share. We continue to believe [online] retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term.”

While more and more shoppers are purchasing materials online, and the trends we see from Dick’s ‘could simply reflect these consumer patterns, we believe strongly the increase stems from Dick’s aggressive promotional activities to protect market share and boost online sales. Make no mistake however, margins have taken a beating because of this activity.

Margins contract but could stabilize this year

We think margins will remain pressured for several quarters to come as the company continues to transition and adapt to new market realities. As we alluded to when highlighting this as a deep value play, we see this margin pressure as baked into the stock. However, the initial reaction of “sell the news” could have been due to what we saw in the margins figures.

In the present quarter, gross margins fell to 28.97% in the quarter. This was slightly better than management’s own guide, but still down from 29.86% last year. One positive is that the company is expecting that is higher margin private label business should ramp up later this year. At the same time, about 11% of the online sales are of this higher margin source, so we think there is reason to be hopeful here.

How could the company further improve overall operating margins which continue to suffer? We think Dick’s needs to be more aggressive in property management and be frugal and tactical when opening new locations. To be frank, we really want to see the closing of underperforming stores and the opening of new stores to be in key target markets.

Be more aggressive with property and a word on firearms

As we have continued to look deeper into the sales issues and the impact of promotions, we believe it is key to realize that the company gained market share in several places, like in golf and footwear, while other segments like apparel and hunting are still facing pressures. The latter, particularly the sale of firearms, could see more pressure than expected thanks to its decision to no longer sell so-called assault style weaponry to its patrons out of its Field and Stream stores.

This pressure could come from second Amendment enthusiast protests. We do not pass judgment here and will keep our political beliefs to ourselves. While some are saying Dick’s may be proverbially ‘shooting itself in the foot,’ this pressure could be offset by anti-firearm individuals choosing to shop Dick’s. It remains to be seen. That said, we want the company to be more aggressive in shuttering underperforming stores. While Dick’s has gotten more aggressive in recent quarters, we think it needs to go further. It is ok to sacrifice sales in the short-term if profits rise. Perfectly acceptable, especially where we’re making valuation arguments.

Dick’s should waste no time in shuttering losing operations quickly. To the company’s credit, it closed several stores in Q4. The company relocated one Sporting Goods store and closed three of them while also shuttering four Golf Galaxy stores. At last check, the company operated 716 Sporting Goods, 94 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states and 35 Field & Stream stores in 16 states. Without opening new stores, the company was cash conscious and made several steps to improve its balance sheet.

Balance sheet shows debt paid off

One of the concerns we had with the company was that the battle for market share and making difficult decisions about closing and opening stores could be costly to the balance sheet. When we cited this as a value play, we noted that the company stepped up borrowing and spending, but the balance sheet was still decent, with moderate debt and a good cash position.

At the time Dick’s had increased its borrowings to $455 million while having $112 million remaining in cash and cash equivalents. However, in this quarter, the company had approximately $101 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This means the company paid off its borrowings. Huge positive.

Valuation still attractive, but less so after the run-up

Now that we have a solid understanding of the performance of the name in context, let us discuss a valuation update. When we penned the November valuation article, the stock was trading just over $26, and so the stock has moved up 30% since we highlighted it as a stock we wanted to own. As such, the stock is now less attractive, as we picked up a ton of value.

As it stands now, the stock trades at 11.6 times trailing twelve months earnings. That is pretty attractive generally. However, earnings growth expectations have us a bit concerned, as our projections below still put the stock at nearly 12 times forward earnings (because we are assuming a possible decline in earnings next year). Right now, it trades at a 6X 2017 EBITDA. Further the price-to-book is below 2.0, but the PEG ratio is a paltry 1.3, which is not incredibly attractive.

While there are a number of other metrics to keep an eye on, we also want to point out that the rise in shares has not cut into the yield protection of the name. When we highlighted the name it was yielding 2.6%, and yet, here we are after a 30% run-up and the yield is the same 2.6%, thanks to a recent 32% dividend hike. That was a strong gift to shareholders.

We believe the market is still assigning a discount to shares because Dick’s still is at risk of suffering the plight of other retailers. This includes sales declines, margin pressure, and earnings growth that has stalled. However, given our 2018 projections, which are now better than we initially targeted thanks to tax reform on the earnings front, the stock is no longer deep value.

Our projections

Thanks to Dick’s outperformance on comparable sales relative to our expectations, as well its online and mobile sales push, we think sales will rise slightly in 2018. We are standing by our initial projections for revenues between $8.74 billion and $8.94 billion for 2018, but did get some clarity that there will be no new Field and Stream or Golf Galaxies opened, with about 19 new Sporting Goods shops opened.



We still want to see aggressive closures of underperforming stores. That said, we think same store sales will decline again, down 0.5% to 2.5%, while online sales should grow low double-digits. Assuming margins decline in the mid-single digits, we are targeting earnings per share of $2.86 to $3.03.

Our take on the stock

At present levels, shares are still attractive on a valuation basis but far less so than when we highlighted the name in November. As for our trade alert, those gains have already been hit and locked in/taken, if our recommendation was followed. Longer-term, if you believe that the athletic sector will remain strong, while consolidation remains possible, shares are still attractive. Keep in mind that footwear remains strong, and that Dick’s is a key Nike (NKE) partner, giving it a strategic advantage over smaller players.

We love the dividend hike bringing the yield back to a solid 2.6%. We are pleased with the fact that online sales continue to grow, and that comparable sales, while still negative, are being heavily addressed. However, the marketing and promotion to attract traffic has weighed on margins, and as such we anticipate earnings pressure going forward.

The name is a solid holding in a value portfolio. However, while we think there is value here still, the name is no longer a deep value play. As the stock approaches $40, the less compelled we are to stay in the name. Despite still seeing value we are personally taking SOME profits here given the run-up, with a goal of holding the remainder to the $40 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We will be selling 3/4 of the position between $36 and $38