Health Care REIT Yields 6.5%, Strong Growth Trends, Sustainable Dividend, Attractive Valuation

HCP, Inc. makes an attractive value proposition for income investors seeking long-term dividend income from one of the leading health care REITs in the country.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) is poised to benefit from two long-term trends in the health care REIT sector: An aging U.S. population and a strong projected increase in health care expenditures. Hence, HCP is an attractive income play for investors seeking high, stable dividend income. HCP's dividend is reasonably safe, and shares have an attractive reward-to-risk combination at today's price point. An investment in HCP comes with an entry yield of 6.5 percent.

Investors seeking high dividend income may want to consider real estate investment trust HCP, Inc. on the drop. The REIT's shares now can be bought near 52-week lows (latest @$21.48).

Higher expected interest rates and bond yields have been a major headwind for health care REITs in 2018. However, considering the long-term nature of the trends underpinning growth in the health care REIT sector, I think the drop in REIT valuations is temporary, and shouldn't concern income investors with a long-term investment horizon. The correction in the health care REIT sector is a good opportunity in my view to add high-quality income plays with a stable dividend outlook to a high-yield income portfolio.

Long-Term Growth Drivers

The U.S. population is aging and health care expenditures are rising. As people live longer lives, they need more medical care for a longer period of time, which creates attractive investment opportunities for health care REITs such as HCP, Inc. The United States is on track to spend about a fifth of its GDP on health care by 2025 as health care expenditures are projected to go nowhere but up.

Today, patients also prefer the care of specialized outpatient medical facilities over inpatient treatment in hospitals. The shift in preferences has been profound and is likely to benefit health care REITs with a significant portion of MOB assets in their portfolios.

The 85+ age cohort in particular spends a considerable amount of money on health care services. The older people get, the more money they have to spend on health care.

HCP, Inc. - Business Overview

HCP is poised to profit from these long-term trends through its portfolio of senior housing, medical office and life science properties. Medical office and life science buildings make up the majority of HCP's pro forma real estate portfolio (53%), followed by the senior housing part of the portfolio (40%). HCP spun its skilled nursing and assisted living assets off into a new REIT in 2016).

The majority of HCP's medical office buildings is strategically located on-campus, which means patients have easy access to a whole range of medical services in close proximity. HCP's MOB portfolio comprised of 257 properties with 19 million square feet at the end of the December quarter.

HCP's senior housing portfolio is another core asset for the company as the U.S. population ages and demand for such facilities is poised to increase going forward. The REIT's senior housing portfolio consists of 357 properties across the country.

A Closer Look At HCP's Debt Maturities

HCP has no significant debt maturities coming up in 2018. More debt matures from 2019-2023, but those debt maturities are manageable in my opinion and don't pose an outsize risk to the REIT's cash flow.

Dividend Has Been Covered With AFFO

HCP has consistently overearned its going dividend rate with adjusted funds from operations - a key measure to evaluate the performance of real estate investment trusts.

HCP pulled in an average of $0.54/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters which compares favorably to a flat dividend rate of $0.37/share. The average AFFO payout ratio in the last six quarters was just ~70 percent. Though past performance is no guarantee of future performance, HCP's excess dividend coverage suggests that the dividend is sustainable on a run-rate AFFO basis.

Looking at HCP's dividend coverage stats, it stands out that the REIT has a moderately conservative AFFO payout ratio even though shares yield ~6.5 percent. In other words, HCP as an income play may not be as risky as investors think it is.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

I don't see any major near-term risks to HCP's dividend but things could change if one of its operators runs into trouble and fails to meet its contractual lease obligations. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (OHI) shares have dropped lately because it revealed operator problems in the second half of last year, and deteriorating dividend coverage is always a possibility in the high-yield health care REIT sector. A six or seven percent yield is never really "safe", and investors need to continuously monitor HCP's dividend coverage.

Guidance And Valuation

HCP's management has guided for $1.73-$1.79/share in funds from operations and $1.77-$1.83/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2018. Based on this guidance, shares currently sell for ~12.9x 2018e FFO, and ~12.6x 2018e AFFO.

And here's how HCP compares against other major health care REITs on a price-to-book value basis.

Your Takeaway

The investment thesis is underpinned by long-term growth trends in the health care sector including an aging population and strong projected health care spending growth. HCP is poised to profit from these trends through its portfolio of MOB and senior housing assets. HCP has good dividend coverage stats, and shares have an attractive risk-reward after the latest stock market correction. I don't see the dividend being at risk right now, but investors need to continuously monitor dividend coverage stats going forward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

