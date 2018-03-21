Is Royal Bank A Buy Or A Hold?

The company is currently trading at a valuation slightly above its 5-year average and the average of its peers.

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) (TSX:RY) is a leading bank in Canada . It is well-managed with efficient operation, robust capital generation, strong credit quality, solid earnings growth, and fast growing digital adoption rate. The company is currently trading at a valuation slightly above its 5-year average and the average of its peers. Given the uncertainty of the impact of the new mortgage policy in the Canadian housing market, investors may want to exercise caution and wait for a better entry point.

RY data by YCharts

Reasons why we like Royal Bank

Efficient Operation in its Banking Segment

Royal Bank has an industry leading efficiency ratio among its Canadian peers. For those who may not be familiar, efficiency ratio is a metric used to measure how well a bank uses its assets and liabilities internally. A lower efficiency ratio means that the bank is more efficient in utilizing its assets and liabilities. As can be seen from the table below, Royal Bank’s efficiency ratio in its Canadian banking division is the best among its peers. Its efficiency ratio of 41.5% in Q1 2018 is 10 basis points ahead of TD Bank (TD)’s 41.6% and nearly 10 percentage points ahead of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

Efficiency Ratio Royal Bank 41.5% TD Bank 41.6% Bank of Montreal 50.0% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 51.3%

Q1 2018 Canadian Banking Efficiency Ratio (Source: Company Reports)

Royal Bank’s Efficiency Ratio in its Canadian division (Source: Investor Presentation)

Robust Capital Generation

Royal Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) improved to 11.0% in Q1 2018 from 10.9% back in Q4 2017. The improvement was despite the Basel III RWA increase and its share buybacks that negatively impacted its CET1 by 28 and 19 basis points respectively. In the past quarter, its internal capital generation remained strong, which positively impacted its CET1 by 38 basis points. Royal Bank’s CET1 in Q1 2018 was comparable to CIBC and Bank of Montreal's (BMO) 11%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Credit Quality

Royal Bank continues to have low PCL ratio. For those who may not be familiar, PCL (or provision for credit losses) is an estimation of potential losses that a bank might experience due to credit risk. Royal Bank’s PCL ratio in Q1 2018 was 24 basis points. This was actually below its guidance of 25 to 30 basis points range. Given the current economic condition in North America, I expect Royal Bank’s PCL to remain in the lower end of its guidance at least in the next few quarters.

Solid earnings Growth

Royal Bank has an excellent track record of earnings growth in the past decade. This is evident from its earnings every year. As can be seen from the chart below, its diluted EPS grew every year since 2011. In fact, its 2017 EPS grew by 11.7% year over year.

Royal Bank’s EPS (Source: Morningstar)

Increased Mobile Adoption

Royal Bank now has 3.4 million mobile users in Q1 2018. This is an increase of 19% year over year. Its active digital users (including mobile and desktop users) number 6.4 million, and with a digital adoption rate of 48%. This is an increase of 400 basis points year over year. I like Royal Bank’s increased digital adoption rate. This means that the bank will have more opportunity to improve its operating efficiency as the average expense to serve its digital customers are much less than its branch customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

But is it a Buy or a Hold?

The share price of Royal Bank has only appreciated by about 6.7% in the past one year but over 67% in the past 5 years. In the table below, we have calculated the PE ratios of Royal Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Royal Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 12.3x is still ranked the highest among its Canadian peers. The average is only 11.5x. Its price to 2018 EPS ratio is also slightly higher than its 5-year average of 11.6x. Similarly, Royal Bank’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 11.5x is also higher than the average of its Canadian peers. The calculation below shows that Royal Bank is slightly over-valued.

Share Price (C$) on March 2 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE Royal Bank $102.62 $8.36 12.3 $8.91 11.5 11.6 TD Bank $76.32 $6.22 12.3 $6.44 11.9 11.5 Bank of Montreal $99.31 $8.72 11.4 $9.26 10.7 11.1 CIBC $117.30 $11.84 9.9 $12.29 9.5 10.1 Scotiabank (BNS) $81.91 $7.10 11.5 $7.57 10.8 11.1 Average 11.5 10.9 11.1

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Royal Bank is a well-managed company with robust capital generation, strong credit quality, efficient operation, and solid earnings growth. However, it is trading at a slightly higher valuation than the average of its Canadian peers and its own 5-year average. Together with the uncertainty created by the government’s tightening mortgage policy, I think investors should exercise caution and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, TD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.