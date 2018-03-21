Pandora Buys AdsWizz  - What Investors Should Know

Pandora (P) announced today that the company intends to buy Adswizz, a digital audio advertising company. Adswizz is seen as a global leader in the space and boasts clients such as Spotify (Pending:SPOT), Cox Media, and Deezer. The move is particularly interesting in that Pandora will now be collecting revenue from some of its biggest competitors.

Pandora sees the acquisition as giving it the ability to offer publishers the ability to better monetize their inventory, and for advertisers to buy and measure their campaigns. The company also sees this as an opportunity to better monetize its own service.

“With our scale in audio advertising and AdsWizz’s tech expertise, we will create the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem, better serving global publishers and advertisers — while improving Pandora’s own monetization capabilities." - Roger Lynch, CEO of Pandora.

The structure of the dead will make Adswizz a subsidiary of Pandora. The value of the deal is $145 million with at least 50% of the transaction being in cash and the remaining half being either shares or cash at the discretion of Pandora. The company expects to close the deal in Q2 of 2018, and it reiterated that this deal does not change any guidance offered by Pandora.

The Street seems to appreciate the move as Pandora is now trading above $5. In many ways it is a great way for Pandora to expand a revenue stream beyond just listeners of its own service.

For those thinking longer term, this could be an even more interesting story. SiriusXM (SIRI) owns a substantial stake in Pandora and is working with Liberty Media (LSXMA) to get a stake in iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ). There is a synergistic interplay between SiriusXM, Liberty Media, Live Nation (LYV) (Liberty owns a stake), and now Adswizz. Should SiriusXM increase its stake, it could give Pandora a better path toward getting premium dashboard placement in the automobile sector.

Pandora has been an interesting play for several years. Streaming services seem to all have the same struggle of effectively monetizing their businesses. This move allows Pandora to develop a new revenue stream that is still related to the streaming space, but carries far more clients than just a stand-alone service. Analysts had seemed to be cautiously optimistic on Pandora lately, and this move may serve to remove some of that caution. That being said, Pandora needs to execute on its business plan and demonstrate that it is progressing at a rate acceptable to the street. In my opinion, Pandora reiterating its guidance in the press release and stating that it is holding those estimates even after this acquisition was a smart move by management.

In my opinion there is a speculative play in Pandora over the near term, with the longer term prospects having more stability. If Pandora is able to execute on its plan, the stock should appreciate nicely. In the longer term, of Liberty Media, SiriusXM, and Pandora synergize, we could see unlocked value across all of those stocks. Stay Tuned!

