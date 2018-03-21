Australia Mines Offers Nickel-Cobalt Exposure With Three Promising Projects In Australia

At current valuation investors are getting Flemington and Thackaringa almost for free. Flemington is already showing good potential.

The Sconi resource estimate has 54,500 tonnes of contained cobalt with exploration upside. The Sconi project has recently secured 100% cobalt and nickel off-take.

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on February 22, 2018; therefore all data is as of that date.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] [GR:MJH] (OTCPK:AMSLF) - Price = AUD 0.10, USD 0.10

Australian Mines 100% own three nickel-cobalt projects in Australia:

The flagship Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium laterite project in Greenvale North Queensland.

The Flemington cobalt-scandium-nickel project in NSW next to Clean TeQ's [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF) Sunrise project.

The Thackaringa Cobalt Project next to Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF) in Broken Hill, NSW.

Note: The Company also 100% owns the Marriotts Nickel Project in Western Australia. This project is on hold for now with a small nickel sulphide resource so not discussed further. You can read more here.

Note: Australia Mines are optioned to acquire 100% of Flemington. Also the company has a Perth demonstration plant which they state "will produce saleable cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate for validation by SK Innovation in March 2018 & scandium oxide samples for other interested off-take parties."

Australian Mines projects location map

Source

Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium laterite project

The company states that Sconi is "Australia’s most advanced cobalt-nickel-scandium project", and "our flagship Sconi Project is one of very few large ore bodies of its type in Australia."

The Sconi project resource

The current JORC Resource for Sconi, was announced on 31 March 2017.

The combined nickel and cobalt mineral resource for the project is 89-million tonnes at 0.58% nickel and 0.06% cobalt for 514,000 tonnes of contained nickel metal and 54,500 tonnes of contained cobalt. The total scandium resource at Sconi is 12 million tonnes, at 162 parts per million of scandium for 2,989 t of scandium oxide. Sconi is still open with exploration upside.

Infrastructure and access

The Sconi project has excellent road access and about 250 kilometers direct to the Townsville Port. The project has access to local electricity, water, and a workforce.

Source

Stage and the SK Innovation off-take deal



The company states "all relevant mining and environmental licences are in place for development of a mining and processing operation at Sconi."

The company announced this week a great 7 year (with 6 year extension option) (?binding) off-take deal with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation for up to 12,000 tonnes per year [tpy] of cobalt sulphate and 60,000 tpy of nickel sulphate. Reuters reported:

The agreement is contingent on Australian Mines obtaining financing for the project by the end of 2018 and for mining to start before the end of 2020. Australian Mines said the agreement also includes an option for SK Innovation to buy up to 19.9 percent of its ordinary shares.

This de-risks the project further.

Note: The trading halt pertains to some issues with the SK Innovation ?binding off-take announcement, and with the latest company presentation.

The Sconi Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] was based on a throughput estimated to deliver an annual average production of 3,010 tonnes of cobalt sulphate, 24,420 tonnes of nickel sulphate and 77 tonnes of scandium oxide for at least the first 20 years. The Bankable Feasibility Study [BFS] is assessing scenarios which include "trebling" the volumes produced annually from the ore body. The market is keenly awaiting their BFS in June 2018.

As a guide the Clean TeQ PFS result was a post-tax NPV 8% of US$891m (A$1,187m) and a 25% post-tax IRR (based on production of 18,730tpa of contained nickel metal equivalent and 3,222tpa of contained cobalt metal, nickel at US$7.50/lb and cobalt at US$12.00/lb, LOM 20+years). The Sconi BFS should be significantly higher if they do use the higher production volumes and higher cobalt prices. The best interim guide for CapEx is CleanTeQ's CapEx of US$680m (A$906m) for their similar Sunrise project. Australia Mines is planning to use the expensive High-Pressure Acid Leach [HPAL] and solvent extraction [SX] processing methods needed for laterite ores.

2018 should therefore see several catalysts for the Sconi project and a stock price re-rating if we see a great BFS and especially if they secure project financing.

The Flemington cobalt-scandium-nickel laterite project

Flemington is still in the early stages of defining a potential resource.

The Flemington maiden resource was 2.7 million tonnes of ore at 0.101% cobalt, 403ppm scandium, for 2,744 tonnes contained cobalt.

The company states:

The initial cobalt Mineral Resource release for the project identified 89 million tonnes of ore at an expected average feed grade of 0.11% cobalt and 0.80% nickel, with opportunity to significantly increase this given the existing Resource covers only 1% of the interpreted prospective host geology.

A scoping study has been done resulting in a NPV 8% of AUD 225m, CapEx AUD 74m. Clearly the PFS and later studies will improve significantly on this.

The company is currently working to define the resource and achieve permits, with a PFS to follow in later 2018 (an earlier PFS only included scandium). Flemington is seen as a mid-term project for the company.

Flemington location map and tenements (next to Clean TeQ)



Source

The Thackaringa Cobalt Project

Australian Mines’ Thackaringa Cobalt Project immediately adjoins Cobalt Blue’s Pyrite Hill and Railway cobalt projects in New South Wales, Australia. The company is in the very early stages of resource evaluation and late in 2017 completed a geophysical survey designed to map the geology potentially hosting cobalt mineralisation across the project area. The survey identified a total of 18 targets. The map below shows in Australian Mines A, B, and C tenements, with a red border.

Note: The ore is not a laterite ore.

Australia Mines Thackaringa Cobalt Project (next to Cobalt Blue)



Source

Management

Michael Ramsden (Chairman) is a lawyer with more than 25 years' experience as a corporate advisor. He has been involved with all forms of finance, including money markets, futures trade and foreign exchange.

Mick Elias (Director) is an international recognized expert in lateritic nickel-cobalt deposits, with more than 35 years of experience in all aspects of nickel resource development.

Dominic Marinelli (Director) has over 20 years' of corporate fundraising experience covering a wide range of industries including resources and other emerging technologies.

Neil Warburton (Director) is a qualified mining engineer with more than 30 years' experience in the development and mining of gold and nickel projects in Australia.

Benjamin Bell (Managing Director) is a geologist and geophysicist, with 20 years’ experience in the minerals industry.

Tim Maclean (Chief Operating Officer) has three decades experience building and operated multi-billion-dollar laterite processing plants including, most recently, Vales’ Mineraçao Onca Puma nickel laterite processing plant in Brazil.

Large Shareholders

2.55% - Michael Ramsden

2.41% - Benjamin Bell

1.64% - Dominic Marinelli

Valuation

Cash as at October 2017 was AUD 5 million with 2,373 million shares outstanding. Current market cap is AUD 281m.

I have not yet been able to model Australian Mines properly due to lack of accurate inputs such as cost of production. Also their resource size is not yet proven to be large enough to match the SK Innovation off-take requirement so deciding on production volumes is a little difficult as proposed volumes are relatively large. For now the simplest way is to compare them to peers. Clean TeQ would be the comparable advanced peer with a laterite ore (20% off-take secured, larger resource for now, 1 nickel-cobalt-scandium project). They have a market cap of AUD 714m. On that basis Australian Mines look cheap only if they can continue to grow their resource.

The PFS for Clean TeQ resulted in a post-tax NPV 8% of US$891m (A$1,187m), based on nickel selling at USD7.50/lb and cobalt at only USD 12/lb. Clearly if the PFS used cobalt at USD37/lb the result would be much higher.

Valuation "potential" if achieve the targets to meet their off-take agreement

Let us assume that Australian Mines is able to prove up a larger resource and then reserves at Sconi (quite possible), and then achieve a 10 year mine life with the large production volumes matching the SK Innovation requirement of "12,000 tonnes per year [tpy] of cobalt sulphate and 60,000 tpy of nickel sulphate." Certainly IF that transpires, then based on today's metal prices the company would achieve revenues of AUD 1.228b pa (12,000 x 80,000/t x 1.28) for cobalt and AUD 1.036b pa (60,000 x 13,500/t x 1.28) for nickel for a total revenue of AUD 2.264b pa. Applying a rough and very conservative estimate of only a 10% net profit margin to that revenue would leave 226m pa profit. Even allowing for their large CapEx it is clear there is potential for plenty of upside, even before we consider Flemington and Thackaringa. The key really is if Australia Mines can achieve the large volumes (as per the SK Innovation off-take) over a 10+ year mine life, then the stock will be many fold higher.

Note: Investors should be aware the above was a "potential" scenario to show the potential upside only, and it depends on several assumptions that may or may not occur. These are only very rough guides for now until I can model the company properly.

Australian Mines Sconi compared to Clean TeQ Sunrise

Source: Company presentation February 21, 2018

Note: The previous version of this slide also mentioned the difference that Clean TeQ has a billionaire (Robert Friedland) on their board.

Catalysts

H1 2018 - SK Innovation likely to buy into their 19.9% equity option in Australia Mines thereby strengthening the partnership.

H1 2018 - Flemington drill results and resource update.

June 2018 - Sconi BFS.

Late 2018 - Possible Sconi project financing announcements. Flemington PFS.

2019 - Sconi Construction (all going well)

Late 2020 - Sconi production planned to commence.

Competitors

The main comparable peers in the cobalt space that I am following are eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:OTCQX:ECSIF), Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF), Clean TeQ, RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF), Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Cobalt Blue, GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), and Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF).

Australian cobalt projects listed by resource size including grade

(Source: Ardea Resources)

NB: Not on the chart are Aeon Metals which has 60kt of contained cobalt at their Walford Creek project, and Australian Mines which has 54.5kt of contained cobalt at their Sconi project.

Risks

Nickel price falling (or not rising). Cobalt prices falling.

Mining risks - Losing off-take partner, funding risks, production risks etc.

Australian Resources may not be able to increase their current resources.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Minimal as all three projects are in Australia.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here, and a video here.

Nickel price graph from 1989 to 2018



Source: InfoMine

Cobalt price graph from 2005 to 2018



Source: InfoMine

Conclusion

Australian Mines is arguably in the top 2 most advanced Australian and global junior nickel-cobalt miners. To my knowledge they are the only junior cobalt miner globally with a 100% off-take deal. They are on target to be a good sized nickel, cobalt and scandium producer by as early as 2020, provided they meet the off-take conditions and can successfully grow their Sconi resource.

The positives are Australian Mines own 100% of three nickel-cobalt projects all in a safe jurisdiction (Australia), all with significant further exploration upside. Sconi already has a respectable 54,500 tonnes of contained cobalt, and 100% cobalt and nickel off-take secured with SK Innovation. SK Innovation will likely take up their option to purchase up to 19.9% of Australian Mines further strengthening the partnership. In effect investors buying in now are really only paying for Sconi and they get potential upside from Flemington and Thackaringa almost for free.

The negatives are the laterite ore and the associated higher start up CapEx and OpEx with larger funding requirements. One could also argue the Sconi grades are not so high across the total resource, but this can be compensated for by higher grade feed zones, and is common across most projects.

Valuation is in a fair range given the risks ahead, with a market cap of AUD 281m.

Given all of the above I view Australian Mines as a top tier junior nickel-cobalt-scandium developer with a very good chance of success at current metal prices, especially in the strong EV (and energy storage) metals demand scenario we are facing the next 1-2 decades.

As usual all comments are welcome.

