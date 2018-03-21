EdTech: Smarter And Smarter

Overview

Education has always been the building blocks for a successful economy. Developed economies such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore have virtually full literacy rates. We have also made huge improvements over the past decades in developing education systems. Currently, over 85% adults and 91% youths worldwide are literate. Yet, there is still a long way before we can reach Education for All. There is an estimated gap of education between Developed Markets and Emerging Markets of 100 years. Failure to bridge this gap will lead to a potential cost of $1.8trillion of global GDP, which will be mainly borne by low-income countries, primarily in South Asia and Central Africa.

We see a strong business case for investing in education. According to the Institute of Development Studies, every $1 invested in education will reap about $10 to $15 returns. 1 extra year of average schooling duration will increase GDP by 0.6%p.a. for the next 40 years. A college degree in EM countries is a better investment (~15% p.a.) than the corresponding equity market (~7% p.a.) in the past 50 years.

Furthermore, even though K-12 and tertiary education contribute modest and robust growth towards the education sector, education technology (edtech) will see the largest growth in the future. The integration of technology into provision of education is expected as there will be continuous development in the IoT spectrum. The main growth drivers for this would involve a wide scale of individuals and institutions. This involves the government, private institutions and organisations, general demographic trends and households. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, worldwide government spending on education will reach $4trillion (or 5% of global GDP) and private spending reaching $1trillion. Large-spending countries will include DMs such as the US and Germany, while China, India, Nigeria and Indonesia are the likely leaders in the EM space. EMs are also seen as the major growth driver, as 1) they make up over 80% of the global student population and 2) 3 billion people from EMs will enter the global middle class by 2030.

The following section lists some of our investing ideas and the key beneficiaries from this high growth sector. We are neither recommending any trade nor targeting a specific entry/exit price for these stocks.

Stock Ideas

TAL

TAL Education Group (TAL) is a Chinese company providing K-12 after-school tutoring services, which includes both physical lessons and a variety of online education programmes.

Obviously TAL has direct exposure to the growth of the education sector and we see TAL as one of the leaders in K-12 education provision in China, together with EDU. We are very positive towards TAL's revenue growth opportunities, mainly due to its growing influence in providing educational services via its online learning space. EPS growth is also modest and we identify the main reason that EPS growth lags revenue growth as the fact that TAL has devoted large proportions of expenses into R&D efforts for its technology-based solutions. Enrolment rate grew 85% YoY while revenue for its online space grew 175% YoY, showing that the business is still in its initial growth stages.

TAL Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The key growth drivers for the company include the expanding middle class in China, as well as them becoming wealthier. Furthermore, the continuous relaxation of the "one-child policy" over the past years and in the following years could see significantly higher demand towards education solutions. TAL also devotes its R&D efforts into developing AI solutions for education, which we see as consistent with the global trend. Continuous development of technological solutions are also beneficial for TAL in expanding their customer base throughout China.

EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) can be seen as a direct competitor of TAL. Conducting its primary business in China as well, EDU provides educational services such as language training, test preparation, K-12 education and overseas study consulting services. It also has a small variety of online programmes.

Over the past years, together with China's strong GDP growth, EDU has seen healthy revenue growth as education spending increased. The expanding middle class and wealthy class mean that demand for overseas education has also increased, leading to positive revenue effects for EDU's overseas consulting and test preparation services. This trend is expected to continue, with China's GDP growth still staying at 6% levels and the demand for overseas studies will not see a slowdown.

EDU Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

However, unlike TAL, EDU does not focus as much on the development of an online learning space. This can be inferred by the more correlated growth in revenue and EPS. Furthermore, EDU targets the more upper-class segment compared to the more middle-class-based services provided by TAL. This increases the cyclical risks of EDU, especially when China might face an economic downturn, even though there are no imminent risks at the moment.

As the Chinese government has started to tighten regulation on third-party education providers in order to ensure quality, we see this as beneficial to established players such as EDU and TAL as this would provide barriers of entry to aspiring firms.

BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) provides childcare and early education services in the UK and worldwide. It also provides educational advisory services for college admissions and relevant matters.

BFAM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As BFAM's main target markets are the US and the UK, we see more saturated growth patterns than compared to the two Chinese firms above. However, revenue and EPS growth still remain healthy. Over the past years, for its expansion outside the UK, BFAM has achieved this through acquiring existing childcare providers, which might distort the EPS figure as much of these are financed through debt (hence debt-to-equity is high at 1.58), even though they also had multiple offerings. BFAM mainly targets the upper-middle-class segment, which might be a key downside risk due to its cyclical nature. Looking forward, BFAM certainly does not possess similar growth prospects as TAL and EDU. Even though its relative valuations are more attractive, we have to bear in mind that TAL and EDU are more technology-focused, hence blending in some aspects of tech valuations.

