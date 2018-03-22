Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Achaogen's Plazomicin, Eiger Provides Update On Llonafarnib, Eleven Biotherapeutics Obtains Funding

Analysis focus: Achaogen

Today we will discuss Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), which surged more than 10% in midday trading after providing an update on plazomicin NDA.

Achaogen said that the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee has planned a meeting to review the NDA on May 2nd, 2018. The agency had earlier set a PDUFA date on June 25th. Plazomicin is being reviewed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), which include pyelonephritis, and bloodstream infections (BSI) due to certain enterobacteriaceae in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment option.

Although AKAO has moved closer to commercialization stage, the company’s shares have struggled in the last one year. The stock continues to be well off the levels it traded during the summer last year. Despite the surge today, AKAO shares remain down nearly 40% in the last one year.

AKAO shares were partially hurt by a sell-off in the biotech sector in the second half of the year. But the main reason for the pullback has been lowered expectations for plazomicin post approval due to potential competition. In recent years, the antibiotics space has seen significant interest and even major biopharma companies are looking at this once ignored space. That has led to increased competition but even in a conservative scenario for plazomicin sales, Achaogen looks undervalued.

The current estimates from the Street range from $340 million to above $500 million. Even at the low end of these estimates, Achaogen trades at just 1.5X sales. This is a very low multiple for a growth-stage biotechnology company, especially considering that the probability of an approval for plazomicin is quite high.

Achaogen ended 2017 with more than $164 million in cash on its balance sheet. If plazomicin does reach commercialization stage then the company will require additional funding and this maybe one reason why AKAO shares have remained subdued despite the company moving closer to a major catalyst. But with today’s update, AKAO could start to pick up momentum.

Stocks in News: Analysis of EIGR

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announced that the FDA has agreed to a single registration study assessing HDV candidate lonafarnib for the treatment of patients with hepatitis D virus (NYSEARCA:HDV) infection.

Analysis: The 300-subject study called D-LIVR will evaluate an all-oral arm of lonafarnib + ritonavir (RTV) and a combination arm of lonafarnib + RTV + pegylated interferon-alfa compared to placebo. The study will not be required to demonstrate the superiority of lonafarnib versus pegylated interferon-alfa alone. Further information on the study will be provided in the second quarter. Eiger also plans to commence a phase 2 study evaluating pegylated interferon lambda (Lambda), combined with lonafarnib and RTV, in 26 HDV-positive patients. The primary endpoint will be at least a 2 log decline in HDV RNA at end of treatment.

In other news

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that a Massachusetts district court has ruled in its favor in a dispute over U.S. Patent No. 7,575,886 owned by Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA). The court affirmed the July 21, 2017 jury verdict that the patent claims are invalid because they are not enabled and lack a written description. It also determined that Momenta and Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz unit had waived their ability to enforce the patent and were barred from enforcing the patent in connection with Amphastar's testing procedure per a USP method.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced that the FDA has granted its PEDMARK (sodium thiosulfate) a Fast Track review for the treatment of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric patients with standard-risk hepatoblastoma, a rare liver tumor that primarily affects young children.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) announced the appointment of Jennifer Schranz, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. She joins the firm from Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announced that its volanesorsen has been granted a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) by the UK'sMedicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the treatment of familial chylomicronaemia syndrome (FCS), a rare genetic lipid disorder.

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) announced that it has signed agreements with institutional investors for the direct sale of 8 million shares of its common stock at $1.13 per share and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at $0.125 per warrant. The warrants are exercisable at $1.20 per common share and are valid for five years. Gross proceeds will be from the placement will be approximately $10 million.

