Ocean Rig Prepays $100 Million Under The Credit Facility

With plenty of cash, Ocean Rig has no liquidity problems, but the fate of its cold stacked rigs is a main concern.

Ever since Ocean Rig (ORIG) reported a contract for Ocean Rig Poseidon, it was generally out of investors’ and traders’ radars. Following the restructuring, this floater-focused company continues to struggle with the tough market environment. However, time is on Ocean Rig’s side as it was able to get rid of the majority of debt during restructuring (at shareholders’ expense). Perhaps the most important change in Ocean Rig was that the company got a new CEO, who is, hopefully, more shareholder-friendly than the previous one, the infamous George Economou.

Ocean Rig has just reported that it decided to prepay $100 million out of its $450 million senior secured term loan facility which has an interest of 8.00% per annum and matures on September 20, 2024. The company stated that the move will reduce interest obligations over the remaining term of the loan by $52 million.

Ocean Rig Paros

Ocean Rig finished the year 2017 with $783 million of cash on the balance sheet. Obviously, there’s little sense in carrying the high-yield debt load if the company has the ability to prepay debt and escape significant interest payments.

The main problem for Ocean Rig remains the contracting of its fleet. Here’s how the backlog looked at the time of Q4 earnings report:

However, we know that Ocean Rig Poseidon got a one-well contract from Tullow in Namibia which will start in the third quarter. We also know that Total (TOT) is negotiating with Ocean Rig regarding the contract of Ocean Rig Skyros, which could result in early termination of amendment (blend and extend) of the contract. Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos are soon rolling off their current contracts and will have to face competition in Brazil. As I showed in my recent work on supply fundamentals in Latin America, there are only a few floaters that are warm stacked in the region:

However, Gulf of Mexico rigs, including two modern drillships from Noble Corp. (NE) and four of Rowan’s (RDC) rigs may try to penetrate the market. Current indications from Ocean Rig’s management that Corcovado and Mykonos will be stacked in Las Palmas are not reassuring.

The contracting activity for UDW rigs remains muted, so Ocean Rig will surely need its cash cushion to ensure the company’s survival into the next decade. Also, the significant oversupply of both warm stacked and newbuild drillships puts under question the future of Ocean Rig’s cold stacked rigs (Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Paros). The inability to bring cold stacked rigs back to work is surely the main long-term concern for Ocean Rig.

The company’s shares have recently been rather volatile, trading as low as $22.50 and as high as $29.00. However, from a big picture point of view, they stay in the range and are currently going nowhere due to lack of catalysts. The low end of the abovementioned range may be interesting for speculative entries, but investors and traders alike must keep in mind that the company’s future is absolutely not clear at this point. There’s a lot of value in the company’s stacked rigs and but if these rigs are not able to find work in the future, the market will heavily punish Ocean Rig shares.

